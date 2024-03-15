Lurie Children’s Hospital Reopens Patient Portal After Cyberattack
It's been more than a month since Lurie Children’s Hospital was hit by a cyberattack, but it's now bringing the MyChart portal back online. Also in the news: University of Chicago Medical Center must pay $14 million over a boy's death.
Chicago Tribune:
Lurie Reactivating MyChart After Cyberattack
Lurie Children’s Hospital has started to reactivate its MyChart online patient portal, more than a month after falling victim to a cyberattack. Lurie plans to bring back MyChart over the coming days, the health system said in a statement. Patients will soon be able to use MyChart again for online scheduling, e-check-in, to send messages to providers, to request medication refills and to pay bills, Lurie said. (Schencker, 3/14)
Chicago Tribune:
Jury Hits UChicago Medicine With $14 Million Verdict After Boy's Death
University of Chicago Medical Center must pay $14 million to the estate of a boy who died several years after he was born with severe brain damage at the hospital, a Cook County jury decided. (Schencker, 3/14)
Modern Healthcare:
Mass General Brigham Reorganizes Departments, Executive Roles
Mass General Brigham is planning to merge the clinical departments and academic programs at two major medical centers in the next few years. Comparable departments at Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital will become one department, each led by a chairperson, Boston-based Mass General Brigham said Wednesday. (Hudson, 3/14)
Bloomberg:
Doctors Raise $30 Million For Cancer Treatment AI Startup
Pi Health, a startup that deploys artificial intelligence in the field of cancer treatment trials, raised more than $30 million in funding to further develop its technology and tie new partnerships. AlleyCorp and Obvious Ventures led the Series A round, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based startup said Thursday. The funding will launch Pi Health as an independent company, three years after it was incubated as a subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed BeiGene Ltd. (Rai, 3/14)
KFF Health News:
How Your In-Network Health Coverage Can Vanish Before You Know It
Sarah Feldman, 35, received the first ominous letters from Mount Sinai Medical last November. The New York hospital system warned it was having trouble negotiating a pricing agreement with UnitedHealthcare, which includes Oxford Health Plans, Feldman’s insurer. “We are working in good faith with Oxford to reach a new fair agreement,” the letter said, continuing reassuringly: “Your physicians will remain in-network and you should keep appointments with your providers.” (Rosenthal, 3/15)