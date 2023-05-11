March 13, 2020: A Look Back At How The Covid Emergency Began
Things were much different when President Donald Trump first declared a national covid emergency. Just 1,645 Americans were infected with the virus, and Trump warned "it could get worse." Rewind to news coverage from that day:
Stat:
Trump Declares Coronavirus Pandemic A National Emergency
President Trump declared the Covid-19 pandemic a national emergency on Friday, the first time such a declaration has been issued over an infectious disease outbreak since the H1N1 influenza pandemic of 2009. In a Rose Garden press conference, Trump said his declaration would free $50 billion in federal resources to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus and the respiratory disease it causes, which has sickened over 1,000 Americans and killed thousands more worldwide. (3/13/20)
Reuters:
Trump Declares Coronavirus National Emergency, Says He Will Most Likely Be Tested
President Trump cautioned that Americans will have to make sacrifices and change their daily practices, a stark difference from two weeks ago when he said people should use common sense but otherwise not change their routines. “It could get worse. The next eight weeks will be critical,” he said. Shaking hands freely with the gathered business executives, the 73-year-old Trump later acknowledged he expected to be tested for the virus. He had come into contact with a Brazilian official last Saturday who later tested positive for coronavirus. (3/13/20)
The White House:
Proclamation On Declaring A National Emergency Concerning The Novel Coronavirus Disease
The spread of COVID-19 within our Nation’s communities threatens to strain our Nation’s healthcare systems. As of March 12, 2020, 1,645 people from 47 States have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. It is incumbent on hospitals and medical facilities throughout the country to assess their preparedness posture and be prepared to surge capacity and capability. Additional measures, however, are needed to successfully contain and combat the virus in the United States. (3/13/20)
CNBC:
Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus
But Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned, “There will be many more cases” of coronavirus in coming weeks. (3/13/20)
CNN:
Trump Declares Sunday A National Day Of Prayer
President Trump tweeted that he is declaring Sunday will be a National Day of Prayer as many churches around the country are closed due to the spread of coronavirus. Large gatherings have been discouraged as social distancing is being used in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus. (3/13/20)
CDC.gov:
COVID-19 Timeline
This timeline provides information about select moments in the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States and around the world beginning from its known origins to today. (5/11)