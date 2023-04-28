Marlboro Maker Says California’s Flavor Ban Is Impacting Cigarette Sales
Altria Group's local sales, Bloomberg reports, show that California's ban on flavored tobacco is having an impact — though consumers may be turning to the illicit market or adding their own menthol. Meanwhile, a group of people with disabilities are suing to upend California's assisted suicide law.
Bloomberg:
California Flavor Ban Drives Down Sales Of Marlboro Maker’s Cigarettes
Altria Group Inc., maker of Marlboro cigarettes, said a ban on flavored tobacco in California is hurting sales more in that state, as consumers turn to the illicit market or add their own menthol to products. (Kary, 4/27)
NPR:
Disability Groups Are Claiming California's Assisted Suicide Law Discriminates
A group of people with disabilities is suing to upend California's assisted suicide law, saying the bias they faced trying to get health care during the pandemic shows the system is too quick to offer death as an appropriate outcome. (Shapiro, 4/27)
Oklahoman:
Gender-Affirming Care Ban For Minors Passes Oklahoma House
With less than 24 hours before a major legislative deadline, the Oklahoma House passed a ban on gender-affirming care for minors, bringing the state one step closer to joining other conservative states who have adopted similar legislation this year. Because the House amended the legislation, Senate Bill 613 now goes back to the Senate for final approval. In February, the bill passed the Senate by an overwhelming majority. Gov. Kevin Stitt asked for this kind of legislation in his State of the State speech at the beginning of session. (Denwalt, 4/27)
The Boston Globe:
Laura’s Law Hospital Regulations Aim To Improve Emergency Experience
Laura Levis died at age 34, alone on a bench outside a hospital emergency room, unable to get inside, desperately phoning 911 during an asthma attack, until she fell back and the phone dropped from her hand, glowing in the shadows. (Freyer, 4/27)
KFF Health News:
Montana Considers Requiring Insurance To Cover Fertility Preservation For Cancer Patients
Katie Beall was diagnosed with breast cancer on March 1, 2022. Two days later, doctors told her the chemotherapy she needed would make her infertile. The next day, she started looking into how she could freeze her eggs, which would give her the option of becoming a mother in the future. Twenty-three days after her cancer diagnosis, the 36-year-old Helena resident said, she had put $7,579 on three credit cards to pay for her out-of-pocket fertility preservation costs. (Larson, 4/28)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
Infected Bat Found In Clayton Home Marks St. Louis County's First Rabies Incident Of 2023
A bat found in a home here last week has tested positive for rabies in what is the first confirmed case of the virus in St. Louis County this year, health officials said Thursday. While rabies is rare among healthy bat populations, the case serves as a reminder to stay away from wild animals, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health said, and that rabies can be a fatal disease to humans if untreated. (Benchaabane, 4/27)