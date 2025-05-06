Nearly 23% Of Patients On Long-Acting Painkillers Become Addicted To Opioids
The new numbers, released Monday, are far higher than those in drugmakers’ marketing materials, Bloomberg reports. Other public health news is on marijuana's effect on fetal development, heart disease risk after the shingles vaccine, a popemobile-turned-mobile clinic, and more.
Bloomberg:
22.5% Of Patients On Opioids Like OxyContin Develop Addiction: FDA Study
More than one in five people prescribed extended-release painkillers such as OxyContin developed an addiction within a year, according to a newly released study mandated by the US Food and Drug Administration. The study, repeatedly delayed by more than a decade and released Monday, revealed a far higher percentage of pain patients addicted to opioids than drugmakers’ sales reps claimed in their marketing materials and representations to physicians. (Hornblower, 5/5)
CNN:
Marijuana Is Extremely Dangerous To The Fetus In The Womb, Study Finds
Using marijuana during pregnancy is linked to poor fetal development, low infant birth weight, dangerously early deliveries and even death, according to a new meta-analysis of research. (LaMotte, 5/5)
More health and wellness news —
CBS News:
Shingles Vaccine Lowers Risk Of Heart Disease For 8 Years, Study Finds
Getting a shingles vaccine may help with more than the viral infection that causes painful rashes — new research shows it can also lower the risk of heart disease. In the study, published Monday in the European Heart Journal, researchers found people given the shot had a 23% lower risk of cardiovascular events, including stroke, heart failure and coronary heart disease, for up to 8 years. ... The protective effect was particularly prominent in men, people under 60 and those who smoke, drink or aren't active, the study found. (Moniuszko, 5/5)
Fox News:
Risk Of Cancer Death Linked To How Much People Pay In Taxes, Study Finds
People who pay more in taxes could be less likely to die from cancer. The link was revealed in a new study published in JAMA Network Open, which aimed to explore how state-level tax revenue impacts cancer screenings and mortality in the U.S. (Rudy, 5/5)
Fierce Healthcare:
New Tool Helps Employers Predict Climate-Related Health Costs
Climate-related health challenges are driving up employer spending, and a new tool built by Mercer aims to help firms anticipate the potential costs. The Climate Health Cost Forecaster was developed in partnership with the National Commission on Climate and Workforce Health. It seeks to arm employers with the data necessary to estimate the long-term health costs tied to weather events like extreme heat, poor air quality, flooding and hurricanes. (Minemyer, 5/5)
Newsweek:
Parents' Phone Use May Harm Kids' Health And Development
As smartphones and tablets become increasingly embedded in daily life, a growing body of research is raising alarms about their subtle yet significant effects on young children. A new study published in JAMA Pediatrics found that when parents use technology in the presence of their young children—a behavior researchers call "parental technology use" (PTU)—it may be harming key aspects of kids' health and development. (Gray, 5/5)
In global news —
BBC:
Popemobile To Become Health Clinic For Gaza Children
One of Francis's popemobiles, which the late pontiff used to greet thousands of people, will be turned into a mobile health clinic to help the children of Gaza. Following a request by Pope Francis, the vehicle used during his visit to Bethlehem in 2014 is being refitted with everything needed for frontline care in a war zone, charity organisation Caritas, which is overseeing the project, said. "There'll be rapid tests, suture kits, syringes, oxygen supplies, vaccines and a small fridge for storing medicines," it explained in a statement. (Wertheimer, 5/5)