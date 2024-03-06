New Study Links Sleep Issues With Increased Diabetes Risk
Having too few hours of sleep may contribute to increased risk of Type 2 diabetes, scientists say. Separately, Allegheny Health Network is trying a new cognitive behavioral therapy treatment for chronic insomnia.
CNN:
How Sleep Can Affect Diabetes Risk, According To New Study
Getting only a few hours of sleep per day may do more harm than just causing a groggy day at the office — it may put you at higher risk for developing type 2 diabetes, a new study has found. (Rogers, 3/5)
CBS News:
Allegheny Health Network Has A New Treatment For Chronic Insomnia
Minor insomnia is no big deal, and many over-the-counter remedies work. But if you have chronic insomnia like 50 to 70 million other Americans and the drugs don't work, Allegheny Health Network is trying a new treatment method using cognitive behavioral therapy. "CBTI, cognitive behavioral therapy, for insomnia is a brief therapy intervention to help retrain the way you deal with and approach sleep," AHN's Dr. Amy Crawford-Faucher said. (Guidotti, 3/5)
Fox News:
Man Dies After Consuming Too Much Vitamin D As Experts Warn Of Risks: 'Cascade Of Problems'
Amid reports of a U.K. man's death from high amounts of vitamin D, experts are warning about the dangers of unsafe levels. After 89-year-old David Mitchener died last year from hypercalcemia, a buildup of calcium in the body that is caused by excess levels of vitamin D, the Surrey assistant coroner released a report urging regulatory agencies to warn consumers about the risk of excessive intake. (Rudy, 3/5)
Stat:
Approach Menopause With More Than Hormone Therapy, Researchers Say
One in eight people is postmenopausal, and about 50 million women enter menopause every year. A new essay published on Tuesday in The Lancet argues that it’s time to stop treating them like patients suffering from a disorder. (Merelli, 3/5)