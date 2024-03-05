Opill Maker Starts Shipping First OTC Birth Control Pill In US
Perrigo says it's started to send supplies of the pill to major retailers and pharmacies. One month's supply costs about $20. Also in the news: using weight-loss drugs before pregnancy, IVF, and more.
AP:
First Over-The-Counter Birth Control Pill Begins Shipping In US
The first over-the-counter birth control pill will be available in U.S. stores later this month, allowing American women and teens to purchase contraceptive medication as easily as they buy aspirin. Manufacturer Perrigo said Monday it has begun shipping the medication, Opill, to major retailers and pharmacies. A one-month supply will cost about $20 and a three-month supply will cost around $50, according to the company’s suggested retail price. It will also be sold online. (Perrone, 3/4)
On pregnancy —
The New York Times:
Women Turn To Drugs Like Ozempic For Weight Loss Before Pregnancy
Excess weight may increase the risk of miscarriage and pregnancy complications. But little is known about the impact of drugs like Ozempic on a fetus. (Blum, 3/4)
AP:
Scientists Have Used Cells From Fluid Drawn During Pregnancy To Grow Mini Lungs And Other Organs
Scientists have created miniorgans from cells floating in the fluid that surrounds a fetus in the womb – an advance they believe could open up new areas of prenatal medicine. Miniorgans, or “ organoids,” are tiny simplified structures that can be used to test new medical treatments or study how the real organs they mimic work, whether they are healthy or diseased. (Ungar, 3/4)
On IVF —
AP:
Alabama Lawmakers Aim To Approve Immunity Laws For IVF Providers
Alabama lawmakers, who face public pressure to get in vitro fertilization services restarted, are nearing approval of immunity legislation to shield providers from the fall out of a court ruling that equated frozen embryos to children. Committees in the Alabama House of Representatives and the Alabama Senate on Tuesday will debate legislation to protect providers from lawsuits and criminal prosecution for the “damage or death of an embryo” during IVF services. Republican Sen. Tim Melson, the sponsor of the Senate bill, said Monday they are hoping to get the proposal approved and to Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday. (Chandler, 3/5)
Axios:
Alabama IVF Bills Don't Ease Legal Risks After Court Ruling, Experts Say
Families considering starting IVF treatments in Alabama still face a host of unknown legal risks despite new protections Gov. Kay Ivey plans to sign into law, experts warn. Courts could ultimately consider new legislation, designed to help protect clinics from civil lawsuits and prosecution, contradictory to the state constitution's provision on the sanctity of unborn life. (Rubin, 3/4)