Out Of The Trash Bin: How Cobenfy’s Unusual Journey Could Change Pharma
Bristol Myers Squibb's schizophrenia drug, which received FDA approval last week, took a long and winding road to get there. Three decades ago, Eli Lilly developed the drug's forerunner, xanomeline, in an attempt to treat Alzheimer’s. Could more pharma companies learn from this example?
FiercePharma:
BMS' Schizophrenia Gem Cobenfy Was Rescued From The Scrapheap
Off the scrapheap of discarded drugs and on its way to becoming the most highly anticipated approval of 2024, Bristol Myers Squibb’s schizophrenia treatment Cobenfy (KarXT) has had an unusual odyssey and one that may serve as instructive for future drug discovery. When the FDA signed off on Cobenfy last week, it came more than three decades after Eli Lilly developed its forerunner, xanomeline. The oral muscarinic receptor agonist was designed to slow cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease patients but has morphed into the first meaningful innovation in the treatment of schizophrenia in 70-some years. (Dunleavy, 10/7)
Bloomberg:
Novo Nordisk To Invest $158 Million In Brazilian Insulin Plant
Novo Nordisk A/S is investing 864 million Brazilian reais ($158 million) to revamp a plant in Brazil responsible for a quarter of the Danish company’s global insulin production. Novo said it will modernize its Montes Claros plant, in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, and install sustainability projects. The facility, opened in 2007, produces insulin for Brazil’s national health system as well as for export. (Sousa, 10/5)
The Wall Street Journal:
Activist Starboard Value Takes $1 Billion Stake In Pfizer
Activist investor Starboard Value has taken a roughly $1 billion stake in Pfizer and wants the struggling drugmaker to make changes to turn its performance around, according to people familiar with the matter. Pfizer had a market value of about $162 billion as of Friday. Its shares have been roughly cut in half from a record high notched in late 2021 after the company delivered the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine. They are little changed so far this year, compared with a 21% rise in the S&P 500. (Thomas, 10/6)
Reuters:
Regeneron Loses Key Defense In COVID-19 Treatment Patent Lawsuit
Biotech company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals lost a bid on Friday to be held immune from allegations that it misused a patented protein while testing a COVID-19 treatment. (Brittain, 10/4)
Also —
Reuters:
Chilean Scientists Develop Reversible Dog Neutering Vaccine
Findley is a lucky dog. The small white and brown Chilean terrier is one of the first dogs in the world to get neutered without having to go under the knife. The procedure happened in his home in Santiago while he was being held by his owner, receiving treats during and after, and he later scampered off like nothing had happened. There was no sedation or surgical procedure, just a simple injection that the developers say is an immunocastration vaccine called Egalitte. Leonardo Saenz, a veterinarian and professor at the University of Chile who developed the vaccine, says it works by blocking the hormone in charge of reproduction and is reversible. (Cortes and Villegas,10/4)