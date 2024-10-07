- KFF Health News Original Stories 4
- Even Political Rivals Agree That Medical Debt Is an Urgent Issue
- FDA's Promised Guidance on Pulse Oximeters Unlikely To End Decades of Racial Bias
- Catholic Hospital Offered Bucket, Towels to Woman It Denied an Abortion, California AG Said
- The Health of the Campaign
- Environmental Health And Storms 1
- Hurricane Helene Predicted To Disrupt Kids' Lives For Years To Come
Even Political Rivals Agree That Medical Debt Is an Urgent Issue
In red and blue states, state lawmakers from both parties are expanding protections for patients burdened by medical debt. (Noam N. Levey, )
FDA’s Promised Guidance on Pulse Oximeters Unlikely To End Decades of Racial Bias
For decades, the pulse oximeters used in hospitals, ambulances, and homes have underestimated the oxygen needs of darker-skinned patients. The FDA is preparing guidelines to fix that. But will the new rules go far enough? (Arthur Allen, )
Catholic Hospital Offered Bucket, Towels to Woman It Denied an Abortion, California AG Said
In California, where abortion rights are guaranteed, there’s a loophole. The growth of Catholic hospital systems, which restrict reproductive health care, has left patients with no other option for care. That will be the case for pregnant women in Northern California, with a hospital set to close its birth center. (Molly Castle Work, )
KFF Health News' 'What the Health?': The Health of the Campaign
The 2024 presidential race is taking on a familiar tone — with Democrats accusing Republicans of wanting to ban abortion and repeal the Affordable Care Act and Republicans insisting they have no such plans. Voters will determine whom they believe. Meanwhile, for the second time in a month, a state judge overturned an abortion ban, but few expect the decision to settle the matter. Alice Miranda Ollstein of Politico, Sandhya Raman of CQ Roll Call, and Anna Edney of Bloomberg News join KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner to discuss these stories and more. ( )
Summaries Of The News:
Overdose Deaths Drop 10%, Data Show
Over a 12-month period ending in April, about 101,000 people died after overdosing. More news tied to opioids is about telehealth treatment, tracking prescriptions, gift cards for negative tests, and more.
The Washington Post:
Overdose Deaths Decline Sharply After Years Of Fentanyl-Fueled Surges
Overdose deaths appear to be declining sharply in the United States, a sign that efforts to combat the scourge of lethal fentanyl may be paying off even as experts caution that the toll remains unacceptably high and could rise again. Preliminary data compiled by states and released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show a 10 percent drop in deaths during the 12-month period ending in April 2024, with about 101,000 people succumbing to overdoses. (Ovalle, 10/7)
Modern Healthcare:
Telehealth Opioid Treatment Companies Urge DEA For Leniency
Telehealth companies that focus on opioid addiction treatment say not all controlled substances should be regulated equally by the Drug Enforcement Administration. The legal authority allowing clinicians to prescribe DEA-regulated medications virtually, without an office visit, expires Dec. 31 and a draft version released last year triggered protests from providers and telehealth companies. (Perna, 10/4)
Also —
KHOU:
Executives, Sales Reps, Brokers Arrested In $1.3 Billion Prescription Drug Operation
Charges have been unsealed in a massive pharmaceutical drug bust that was part of a criminal operation that distributed opioids and other drugs with a black-market value of $1.3 billion. Most of the 13 people charged, including three Houstonians, have pleaded guilty. It was a sophisticated system with prescription drug distributors funneling drugs like oxycodone into Houston pill mills. (Chow, 10/4)
WHYY:
How Opioid Prescriptions Are Tracked And Monitored By Law Enforcement And Health Care Providers
Medical sociologist Liz Chiarello discusses the effects of prescription drug monitoring programs on both patients and physicians. (Kotch, 10/7)
The New York Times:
How Cannabis And Opium Poppies Became National Security Issues
After supply chain disruptions that made critical medicines scarce, a federal effort is underway to ensure domestic stocks of pharmaceutical ingredients. (Goodman, 10/7)
Tradeoffs:
A Meth And Cocaine Addiction Treatment Trades Gift Cards For Negative Drug Tests
Unlike opioid addiction, there are no FDA-approved medications for the more than 3 million Americans addicted to stimulants like meth and cocaine. Instead, the most effective treatment is low-tech — and more controversial: Give people retail gift cards usually worth less than $30 in exchange for negative drug tests. Research shows that it works, and after more than three decades of resistance, policymakers are finally giving that strategy a chance. (Levi, 10/5)
CMS Proposes Rule That Targets Rogue Brokers Switching Obamacare Plans
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released the proposed regulation Friday to update rules governing the Affordable Care Act that would enable stricter oversight of health insurance marketers. Bad actors have been switching people's health plan enrollment without permission.
Modern Healthcare:
CMS Proposes Stricter Exchange Broker Oversight
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services wants to take a firmer hand against health insurance marketers that fraudulently switch exchange enrollees' plans without their consent. On Friday, the agency issued a proposed rule updating the regulations that govern the health insurance exchange marketplaces next year, including provisions to strengthen its authority to suspend dishonest agents and brokers and to prevent low-income people from losing coverage when they fall behind on premium payments. (Early, 10/4)
Modern Healthcare:
Hospital-At-Home Lowers Medicare Costs, But Extends Stays: Study
Hospital-at-home patients were more likely to be white, had longer lengths of stay and cost Medicare less money than patients receiving in-facility care, according to a new report by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. In the 79-page report released Monday, CMS evaluated home-based acute care delivered at 332 hospitals nationwide as a requirement of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023. (Eastabrook, 10/4)
Modern Healthcare:
How Private Equity Bills Targeting Healthcare Deals Fared In 2024
More than a dozen states have passed laws over the last several years bolstering notification requirements for healthcare transactions, some of which specifically cite corporate owners of healthcare entities like private equity and real estate investment companies. But last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) vetoed the most ambitious state-led private equity oversight bill under consideration this year. In doing so, the Golden State became the sixth state to nix legislation designed to bolster merger reviews. (Kacik, 10/4)
Becker's Hospital Review:
'This Is Not The Step We Wanted To Take': UVM Halts Construction Of $129M Facility
Burlington-based University of Vermont Medical Center, part of Burlington-based The University of Vermont Health Network, has temporarily paused construction on a $129 million outpatient surgical center. The decision was taken to meet obligations set by the Green Mountain Care Board in an effort to decrease the budget for the new fiscal year, which started in October. "While planning related to the project may continue, active construction will be paused until next year at the earliest," an Oct. 4 UVM Medical Center news release shared with Becker's said. (Ashley, 10/4)
The Boston Globe:
Boston Medical Center Emerges From Steward Crisis As Larger Force
Dr. Alastair Bell, chief executive of Boston Medical Center, got up early on Tuesday, the first day of the post-Steward era in Massachusetts. He drove to Brockton to greet caregivers as they arrived at Good Samaritan Medical Center. In the afternoon, he was back in Boston, welcoming staffers at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center as upbeat music played and managers handed out doughnuts in the lobby. That day, they became employees of BMC, the state’s largest safety net hospital — now by a long shot. (Weisman, 10/4)
Bloomberg:
Sanofi Healthcare Bidders Revising Offers Over Talc Concerns
Bidders for Sanofi’s consumer healthcare unit are revising their offers in part to address concerns around potential liabilities related to a brand that sold talcum powder, according to people with knowledge of the matter. French pharmaceutical company Sanofi had asked suitors to revise their proposals for the Opella business, Bloomberg News reported earlier this week. The new bids may exclude parts of the Gold Bond business, a brand that historically sold talc-based products, or seek to leave any future legal risks with Sanofi, said the people. (Morpurgo and Duncan, 10/4)
KFF Health News:
FDA’s Promised Rules On Pulse Oximeters Unlikely To End Decades Of Racial Bias
The patient was in his 60s, an African American man with emphysema. The oximeter placed on his fingertip registered well above the 88% blood oxygen saturation level that signals an urgent risk of organ failure and death. Yet his doctor, Noha Aboelata, believed the patient was sicker than the device showed. So she sent him for a lab test, which confirmed her suspicion that he needed supplemental oxygen at home. (Allen, 10/7)
On health care workers —
CBS News:
Michigan Medicine Health Care Workers Issue Strike Notice
Over 2,700 health care workers with Michigan Medicine have sent a strike notice to hospital administration and management. The workers, represented by Service Employees International Union Health Care Michigan (SEIU HCMI), will conduct a one-day strike on Oct. 15, according to a release. Nearly 98% of the group voted to issue the strike. According to the release, workers are asking for pay increases and to restore benefits that were taken away during the pandemic. Negotiations for a first union contract began one year ago. (Lentz, 10/6)
Modern Healthcare:
Here's Where Healthcare Hiring Is Rising And Falling In 2024
Employment gains in healthcare have been slightly weaker this year than last but the overall numbers mask some dramatic swings in different parts of the industry, particularly in hospitals. The average monthly increase in overall healthcare hiring during the first nine months of the year was 53,977 jobs added, slightly less than 2023's 55,378 positions. In hospitals, the gains have been robust. (Broderick, 10/4)
The Washington Post:
A Young Doctor’s Final Words Offer A Mental Health Warning For Others
David West barely slept the night his older brother, William Ballantyne West Jr., called him from his D.C. apartment, sounding worried. His brother had earned the nickname “Iron Will” for the tenacity he showed when faced with challenges. He had rock-climbed, gone on a religious mission to Italy and competed in overnight relay races. But during that call earlier this year, Will talked about how his problems felt too big to solve: He was not getting the training he needed to prepare him to practice medicine. He was not getting enough time to sleep or recharge after long shifts. Happiness, he felt, would elude him always. (Portnoy, 10/5)
If you need help —
Dial 988 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.
Planned Parenthood Won't See Funds Under Trump's Watch, Vance Vows
On another front in reproductive rights, Florida's Health Department has promised legal action against a local TV network if it continues to run a campaign ad advocating for the right to abortion care. Also, longtime abortion critic Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is curiously quiet about the subject these days.
The Washington Post:
Vance Says Trump Administration Would End Funding To Planned Parenthood
Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), former president Donald Trump’s running mate, said that Trump, if elected, would seek to end federal money for Planned Parenthood. “We don’t think that taxpayers should fund late-term abortions,” Vance told RealClearPolitics on Saturday night. “That has been a consistent view of the Trump campaign the first time around, it will remain a consistent view.” Vance’s comments on Saturday against one of the biggest reproductive health care providers in the nation stand in stark contrast to recent positioning by himself, Trump and other Republicans on the issue of reproductive rights. (Alfaro and Cha, 10/6)
The Independent:
DeSantis Threatens Local TV Stations For Airing Abortion Rights Campaign Ads
Ron DeSantis’s administration has appeared to threaten a local TV station with legal action for airing an abortion rights campaign ad. The ad in question is the same one that aired in Florida during the vice presidential debate between Tim Walz and JD Vance. It features a woman named Caroline who needed to have an abortion and cancer treatments after a brain tumor diagnosis in 2022. Florida is one of several states with reproductive rights on the ballot this November. If passed, Amendment 4 would enshrine the right to abortion care in the state’s constitution, effectively overturning the six-week ban. The Health Department said that if the ad is not removed within 24 hours, the department will initiate legal proceedings to obtain an injunction. (Lubin, 10/6)
KFF Health News:
Catholic Hospital Offered Bucket, Towels To Woman It Denied An Abortion, California AG Said
When Anna Nusslock showed up at her local hospital 15 weeks pregnant and in severe pain earlier this year, she said, a doctor delivered devastating news: The twins she and her husband had so desperately wanted were not viable. Further, her own health was in danger, and she needed an emergency abortion to prevent hemorrhaging and infection. (Castle Work, 10/7)
NPR:
Three States Show How Abortion, Schools And Taxes Are At Stake In Legislature Races
Elections for state legislatures don’t get the attention that races for president or Congress do but they often have a big impact on our lives. Congress is divided and gridlocked. In contrast, nearly all state legislatures have both chambers run by one party or another. That makes it easy to pass laws. And they’ve been passing a lot. ... This year, several legislatures could see power shift if just a few seats flip in the election — maybe just a matter of hundreds of votes in some districts. (Schutsky, Ferguson and Irwin, 10/5)
The Texas Tribune:
Facing A Tight Race, Ted Cruz Goes Quiet On Abortion
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has been a loud anti-abortion crusader throughout his political career. But as reproductive rights loom over the election season as a key issue for voters, Cruz is uncharacteristically quiet. The Texas Republican, running for a third term in the Senate, is locked in a tight race against U.S. Sen. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, who has made restoring access to abortion and blaming Cruz for the toppling of Roe v. Wade central to his campaign. (Guo, 10/7)
The New York Times:
Melinda French Gates’s New Life: Abortion Politics And Kamala Harris
After her divorce from Bill Gates, Ms. French Gates came into her own billions of dollars, with which she could do whatever she chose. She used to insist on appearing nonpartisan, but no more. (Schleifer, 10/6)
Trump Pivots On Support For Controversial Plan To Slash Drug Prices
Former President Donald Trump had previously promised to bring back an executive order he signed in 2020 to ensure Medicare paid no more than other developed nations for prescription drugs, but Stat reports he has now backed away from it. Also, a preview of health-related cases on the Supreme Court docket.
Stat:
Trump Policy On Drug Pricing: Abandons Most Favored Nations Idea
Former President Trump is backing off his support for a controversial drug pricing plan that struck fear into the hearts of pharmaceutical executives during his first term. Trump in 2020 signed an executive order to make sure that Medicare didn’t pay more for prescription drugs than other developed countries. The aggressive policy could have slashed more than $10 billion per year from the pharmaceutical industry’s bottom line. The Biden administration ultimately rescinded the policy following a court order that stopped the program from going into effect. (Zhang, 10/4)
KFF Health News:
Even Political Rivals Agree That Medical Debt Is An Urgent Issue
While hot-button health care issues such as abortion and the Affordable Care Act roil the presidential race, Democrats and Republicans in statehouses around the country have been quietly working together to tackle the nation’s medical debt crisis. New laws to curb aggressive hospital billing, to expand charity care for lower-income patients, and to rein in debt collectors have been enacted in more than 20 states since 2021. (Levey, 10/7)
KFF Health News' 'What The Health?' Podcast:
The Health Of The Campaign
The 2024 presidential race is taking on a familiar tone — with Democrats accusing Republicans of wanting to ban abortion and repeal the Affordable Care Act and Republicans insisting they have no such plans. Voters will determine whom they believe. ... Also this week, Rovner interviews KFF Health News’ Lauren Sausser, who reported and wrote the latest KFF Health News-Washington Post “Bill of the Month,” about a teenage athlete whose needed surgery lacked a billing code. (Rovner, 10/4)
Politico:
The Supreme Court’s Back. These 2024 Election Cases Could Land On Its Docket.
Heading into the court’s opening session on Monday, the justices have agreed to hear 40 cases this term. None of those cases is nearly as consequential as the high court’s forays in recent years into abortion, affirmative action and gun rights. The cases on tap do include some politically sensitive disputes, like a fight over a Tennessee law banning hormone treatments for transgender minors. There’s also an argument set for Tuesday on the Biden administration’s effort to ban so-called “ghost guns,” which are assembled from kits purchased over the internet and are often untraceable. Another case tests a new Texas law that requires visitors to porn websites to provide identification proving they’re over 18. (Gerstein,10/7)
The New York Times:
Supreme Court ‘Ghost Guns’ Case Has Major Implications For An Industry In Flux
The number of untraceable homemade guns recovered at crime scenes has fallen since the enactment of rules restricting the sale of the weapons, according to law enforcement statistics. (Thrush, 10/7)
Environmental Health And Storms
Hurricane Helene Predicted To Disrupt Kids' Lives For Years To Come
The New York Times reports that Helene — the deadliest hurricane since 2005's Katrina — will likely affect tens of thousands of kids' lives for many years. In North Carolina, there is no timeline for the reopening of Baxter's plant, where much IV material is manufactured.
The New York Times:
For Some Children, Hurricane Helene’s Ruin ‘Could Take Years to Get Over’
Tens of thousands of children across the Southeast remain out of their classrooms one week after Helene, the deadliest hurricane to strike the mainland United States since Katrina. They are cut off from academics, friends and stabilizing routines. Hurricane Helene ravaged school buildings, demolished football fields and killed young children and their educators. Dozens of schools are closed for the foreseeable future. (Closson and Sandoval, 10/7)
More on the aftermath of Hurricane Helene —
FiercePharma:
Baxter Unsure When North Carolina Plant Will Recover After Hurricane Damage
While progress is already being made after the storm, which resulted in water “permeating” Baxter’s plant, the company cautioned Thursday that it does not yet have a timeline for when operations at the North Cove site will be back online. In addition to the flooding at the site, which is the largest in Baxter’s global manufacturing network, bridges leading to the site were damaged in the hurricane, hampering transportation of remediation equipment going into the facility and some finished products unaffected by the storm that Baxter is seeking to get out to customers and patients. Baxter said it has helped set up a temporary bridge to support “limited transfers,” with the expectation that a permanent bridge will be installed by the Army Corps of Engineers and the North Carolina Department of Transportation “in the coming weeks.” (Kansteiner, 10/4)
NBC News:
Field Hospitals Set Up To Treat North Carolina Storm Victims Sit Mostly Empty
Health care companies and nonprofit organizations have erected fully equipped field hospitals in North Carolina, in a pre-emptive attempt to treat residents injured by Hurricane Helene. But few patients had shown up Friday at the hospital set up in a large, white tent by Samaritan's Purse, an aid organization founded by Christian evangelist Franklin Graham, near the remote mountain towns of Newland and Linville, some 140 miles west of Greensboro. (Burke, 10/5)
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
Disaster Mobile Mortuary Ready To Move If North Carolina Hits Mortuary Capacity
A team of forensic pathologists, funeral home directors and DNA specialists is assembled in Charlotte to help state and local officials if the North Carolina death toll from Tropical Storm Helene continues to climb and the challenge of identifying bodies becomes unmanageable. Suzanne Sellman, a spokesperson with federal Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, said the Disaster Mortuary Response Team is ready to mobilize as soon as it is needed anywhere in the state. (Van Egeren, 10/6)
Fierce Healthcare:
CMS Authorizing Accelerated, Advance Payments For Hurricane-Impacted Providers, Suppliers
Providers and suppliers feeling the weight of Hurricane Helene and its aftermath will see accelerated and advance Medicare payments alongside other assistances and flexibilities, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced Wednesday. Specifically, the agency said those in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster zones may request the payments on an individual basis. Enrolled Part A providers and Part B supplies must have billed the program for claims in the 90 days prior to the disaster’s aftermath and be in good standing. (Muoio, 10/3)
The Washington Post:
Helene Response Hampered By Misinformation, Conspiracy Theories
One day after Helene slammed into Asheville, N.C., leading to seven trees falling on her house and destroying her roof, Nicole McNeill read an alarming article that warned a second storm was barreling toward the area. McNeill, 43, had a panic attack, her anxiety spiking and her heart pounding. She knew she didn’t have enough gasoline in her car to evacuate from yet another disaster. But it was all a hoax. Across the Southeast, false rumors and conspiracy theories are flying about Helene, which made landfall as a major hurricane about a week ago, causing at least 229 deaths in six states. The misinformation is adding to the chaos and confusion in many storm-battered communities, including many rural areas that lack power and cell service, leading locals to rely on word of mouth. (Joselow, Oremus, De Vynck and Berman, 10/5)
Third Human Case Of Bird Flu Suspected In California
Test results are pending on a worker who had contact with infected herds, California officials report. Meanwhile, federal scientists are studying H5N1 genes in dairy workers in search of mutations that may facilitate the transmission of the virus from animals to humans.
San Francisco Chronicle:
California Reports Third Possible Human Bird Flu Case
State health officials have identified a third possible case of bird flu in a human, according to an announcement Saturday. The suspected case involves an individual from the Central Valley who had contact with infected dairy cattle, according to the California Department of Health. Confirmation of H5N1 avian flu presence is pending results from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Vaziri, 10/5)
The Mercury News:
Sick California Farmworkers Could Help Reveal Evolution Of Bird Flu
Federal scientists are closely studying H5N1 genetic sequences from California dairy workers in search of any dangerous mutations that may make the virus, called avian flu or bird flu, more skilled at jumping from animals to people — then spreading. “It can tell us how the virus is evolving,” said Stanford infectious disease expert Dr. Abraar Karan. “It is a window into what is going on.” (Krieger, 10/5)
NBC News:
Is Bird Flu Spreading In People? Without Blood Test Results, Officials Can't Say
A total of seven people who were in close contact with a bird flu patient in Missouri developed symptoms, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, but it remains unclear whether these represent cases of human-to-human spread of the virus. Antibody blood test results, which will come back later this month, officials said, are needed to answer that question. Since most of the seven people weren’t tested for bird flu, it’s not yet known whether any of them were infected with the virus or another pathogen. (Lovelace Jr., 10/4)
Reuters:
Sanofi, GSK, CSL Tapped To Expand US Bird Flu Vaccine Supply
GSK, Sanofi, and CSL Ltd have secured $72 million from the U.S. government to ramp up production of bird flu vaccines, a health official said on Friday during a press briefing. The move comes as a multi-state outbreak among livestock and poultry has caused human illnesses and infected more than 254 herds in 14 states since March, according to government data. The companies will use the funds to fill vials and pre-filled syringes so that doses can be ready to distribute if needed, said David Boucher, director of Infectious Disease Preparedness and Response for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. (10/4)
On dengue, yellow fever, and West Nile virus —
Times of San Diego:
San Diego County Investigating First Ever Case Of Locally Acquired Dengue
Officials are looking into what appears to be the first case of locally-acquired dengue in San Diego County’s history. The illness appeared in an Escondido resident who had not recently traveled anywhere that the mosquito-borne illness is common. (Binkowski, 10/6)
The Mercury News:
Highly Aggressive, Dangerous Mosquito Species Found Again In Santa Clara County
Discovery of more dangerous and highly aggressive Aedes aegypti mosquitos near a San Jose cemetery has Santa Clara County officials imploring residents to remove standing water and give access to pest-control crews so the insects don’t becoming a permanent menace. The invasive mosquitos can transmit dengue, yellow fever and other serious diseases, and also threaten “our way of life” because of their voracious feeding on human blood can take place in the middle of the day, unlike the state’s native mosquitos, the county warned in a Friday press release. (Baron, 10/6)
The Boston Globe:
West Nile Update: Mass. Reports 2 More Virus Cases In Humans
Two additional human cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed in women in Massachusetts, raising the state’s total this year to 15, state health officials said Friday. A woman in her 60s was exposed to the mosquito-borne illness in Middlesex County, and a woman in her 70s was probably exposed while out-of-state, according to a statement from the state Department of Public Health. (McDonald, 10/4)
In global news on mpox and Marburg —
Los Angeles Times:
Congo Begins Mpox Vaccinations In Effort To Slow Outbreaks
Congolese authorities on Saturday began vaccination against mpox, nearly two months after the disease outbreak that spread from Congo to several African countries and beyond was declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization. The 265,000 doses donated to Congo by the European Union and the U.S. were rolled out in the eastern city of Goma in North Kivu province, where hospitals and health workers have been struggled to contain the new and possibly more infectious strain of mpox. (Alonga, 10/5)
Reuters:
Rwanda Begins Marburg Vaccinations To Curb Deadly Outbreak
Rwanda said on Sunday it had begun administering vaccine doses against the Marburg virus to try to combat an outbreak of the Ebola-like disease in the east African country, where it has so far killed 12 people. "The vaccination is starting today immediately," Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana said at a news conference in the capital Kigali. (10/6)
American Biologists Share Nobel Prize For Work On Discovery Of MicroRNA
Victor Ambros' discovery of gene activity by microRNA in 1993 was considered an anomaly at the time. Further work by Gary Ruvkun broke the doors wide open for its study and its potential for treating cancer and other diseases.
CNN:
Nobel Prize In Medicine Goes To Victor Ambros And Gary Ruvkun For Work On The Discovery Of MicroRNA
This year’s Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine has been awarded to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their work on the discovery of microRNA, a fundamental principle governing how gene activity is regulated. The Nobel Prize committee announced the prestigious honor, seen as the pinnacle of scientific achievement, in Sweden on Monday. It praised the American biologists’ “groundbreaking discovery,” which the committee said “revealed an entirely new dimension to gene regulation.” Ambros, a professor of natural science at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, conducted the research that earned him the prize at Harvard University. Ruvkun conducted his research at Massachusetts General Hospital, and is a professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School. (Edwards, 10/7)
CNN:
5 Nobel-Worthy Discoveries That Haven’t Won The Prize
There is no shortage of Nobel-worthy discoveries: Here are five breakthroughs that haven’t resulted in a life-changing call from Stockholm — at least not yet. (Hunt, 10/7)
Out Of The Trash Bin: How Cobenfy's Unusual Journey Could Change Pharma
Bristol Myers Squibb's schizophrenia drug, which received FDA approval last week, took a long and winding road to get there. Three decades ago, Eli Lilly developed the drug's forerunner, xanomeline, in an attempt to treat Alzheimer’s. Could more pharma companies learn from this example?
FiercePharma:
BMS' Schizophrenia Gem Cobenfy Was Rescued From The Scrapheap
Off the scrapheap of discarded drugs and on its way to becoming the most highly anticipated approval of 2024, Bristol Myers Squibb’s schizophrenia treatment Cobenfy (KarXT) has had an unusual odyssey and one that may serve as instructive for future drug discovery. When the FDA signed off on Cobenfy last week, it came more than three decades after Eli Lilly developed its forerunner, xanomeline. The oral muscarinic receptor agonist was designed to slow cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease patients but has morphed into the first meaningful innovation in the treatment of schizophrenia in 70-some years. (Dunleavy, 10/7)
Bloomberg:
Novo Nordisk To Invest $158 Million In Brazilian Insulin Plant
Novo Nordisk A/S is investing 864 million Brazilian reais ($158 million) to revamp a plant in Brazil responsible for a quarter of the Danish company’s global insulin production. Novo said it will modernize its Montes Claros plant, in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, and install sustainability projects. The facility, opened in 2007, produces insulin for Brazil’s national health system as well as for export. (Sousa, 10/5)
The Wall Street Journal:
Activist Starboard Value Takes $1 Billion Stake In Pfizer
Activist investor Starboard Value has taken a roughly $1 billion stake in Pfizer and wants the struggling drugmaker to make changes to turn its performance around, according to people familiar with the matter. Pfizer had a market value of about $162 billion as of Friday. Its shares have been roughly cut in half from a record high notched in late 2021 after the company delivered the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine. They are little changed so far this year, compared with a 21% rise in the S&P 500. (Thomas, 10/6)
Reuters:
Regeneron Loses Key Defense In COVID-19 Treatment Patent Lawsuit
Biotech company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals lost a bid on Friday to be held immune from allegations that it misused a patented protein while testing a COVID-19 treatment. (Brittain, 10/4)
Also —
Reuters:
Chilean Scientists Develop Reversible Dog Neutering Vaccine
Findley is a lucky dog. The small white and brown Chilean terrier is one of the first dogs in the world to get neutered without having to go under the knife. The procedure happened in his home in Santiago while he was being held by his owner, receiving treats during and after, and he later scampered off like nothing had happened. There was no sedation or surgical procedure, just a simple injection that the developers say is an immunocastration vaccine called Egalitte. Leonardo Saenz, a veterinarian and professor at the University of Chile who developed the vaccine, says it works by blocking the hormone in charge of reproduction and is reversible. (Cortes and Villegas,10/4)
Viewpoints: What Contracting West Nile Virus Is Really Like; Is AI More Compassionate Than Human Doctors?
Editorial writers break down these public health concerns.
The New York Times:
Anthony Fauci: My West Nile Virus Nightmare
After I spent more than 50 years chasing and fighting viruses, one fought back and nearly took me down. I speak of the West Nile virus, delivered by the deadliest animal on the planet — the mosquito. (Anthony Fauci, 10/7)
The New York Times:
I’m A Doctor. ChatGPT’s Bedside Manner Is Better Than Mine.
You might find it disturbing that A.I. can have a better bedside manner than humans. But the reason it can is that in medicine — as in many other areas of life — being compassionate and considerate involves, to a surprising degree, following a prepared script. (Jonathan Reisman, 10/5)
Chicago Tribune:
Should You Be Concerned About Mpox?
Before jumping into panic about mpox finding its way to the U.S., it is best to look at what mpox is, and perhaps more important, what it is not, to gain a better understanding of the risks it poses here and outside Africa in general. (Sheldon H. Jacobson and Janet A. Jokela, 10/7)
Newsweek:
Toxic Contamination In Our Oceans Can Reach Our Kitchen Tables
Multiple studies suggest that DDT chemical contaminants in humans can increase the likelihood of cancer, immune dysfunction, and reproductive health problems. (Ted Lieu and Cecily Majerus, 10/7)
Stat:
How Sammy Basso’s Short Life Changed Rare Disease Research
We generally don’t think of rare-disease advocacy as funny. But of the many qualities apparent to anyone who met Sammy Basso, a biologist and spokesperson for the progeria patient community, who died suddenly on Saturday at 28, perhaps the most disarming was his ability to find laughter in almost anything. One April Fool’s Day, he posted a video about his doctors putting him on a diet — an absurdity for someone whose genetic disorder prevented him from gaining weight. “A seafood diet. When I see food, I eat!” he said, pressing a button for a ba-dum-tss, grinning into the camera. (Eric Boodman, 10/6)