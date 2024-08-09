Promising New Weapon Against HIV Soon To Be Tested In Humans
A study involving therapeutic interfering particles, or TIPs, suggests that just one shot of TIPs may keep HIV at low levels — permanently. Not only would this treatment hold off the development of AIDS, but it might make it harder for people to spread HIV to others, The New York Times reported.
The New York Times:
Engineered Virus Steals Proteins From H.I.V., Pointing To New Therapy
Scientists have developed a new weapon against H.I.V.: a molecular mimic that invades a cell and steals essential proteins from the virus. A study published in Science on Thursday reported that this viral thief prevented H.I.V. from multiplying inside of monkeys. The new therapeutic approach will soon be tested in people, the scientists said. Four or five volunteers with H.I.V. will receive a single injection of the engineered virus. “This is imminent,” said Leor Weinberger, a virologist at the University of California, San Francisco, who led the new study. (Zimmer, 8/8)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
New HIV-Prevention Drug Lenacapavir Could Help Atlanta End Epidemic
It’s not quite an HIV vaccine, but experts are calling it the closest science has come so far: a shot given twice a year blocked the spread of HIV in everyone who participated in a landmark study. Experts in Atlanta hope the medicine, called lenacapavir, could be added to the city’s own HIV-prevention arsenal. “The results are historic,” said Leisha McKinley-Beach, a national HIV consultant and CEO of the Black Public Health Academy, which prepares Black health department employees for leadership positions. “It’s great for once we see results among Black women, a group disproportionately impacted by HIV.” (Scaturro, 8/8)
West Virginia Public Broadcasting:
Has Fight Over Syringe Exchanges Affected West Virginia’s HIV Outbreak?
The past few years have seen major HIV outbreaks in two of West Virginia’s biggest cities – Huntington and Charleston – which at times put state officials in conflict with guidance from national experts on HIV and public health. At the center of the controversy is the question of whether it’s a good idea to distribute clean syringes to people who inject drugs. (Hellerman and Rice, 8/7)
The Guardian:
Russian Influence In Eastern Europe Is Aggravating HIV Epidemic, Say Experts
Growing Russian influence in eastern Europe is driving a worsening HIV epidemic, health leaders have warned. In eastern Europe and central Asia, new diagnoses of HIV have risen 20% since 2010, while Aids-related deaths have gone up 34% – the fastest rates of growth globally. Efforts to improve treatment and prevent infections are being hampered by Russian-linked propaganda against targets including opioid replacement therapy services, which reduce the risk of HIV infection among people using drugs, and the LGBTQ+ community. (Lay, 8/7)
KUT Radio:
At A New Austin Clinic, You Can Get Tested For HIV Or Thrift A New Sweater
Austin is now home to a new health care center geared towards people living with HIV. The AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s new Guadalupe Street location bills itself as an “all-in-one” clinic, offering primary care, STI testing, case management and pharmacy services. Also on site is the Out of the Closet Thrift Store, where 96 cents of every dollar earned will go towards HIV prevention and treatment in the Austin area. (Aldridge, 8/7)