Violent Dementia Patients Leave Nursing Home Staffers and Residents ‘Scared to Death’
Clashes between residents — verbal, physical, and sexual — can be spontaneous and too unpredictable to prevent. But the chance of an altercation increases when memory care homes admit and retain residents they can’t manage, according to a KFF Health News examination of inspection and court records and interviews with researchers. (Jordan Rau, )
Medi-Cal’s Dental Care Gap: Getting a Tooth Pulled Is Easy — Much Harder To Get an Implant
California is among a growing number of states that offer dental benefits to low-income residents, but some lawmakers want the state to go further by covering more cleanings and costlier implants. Dentists and health experts worry the approach doesn’t address the root of the problem: Many providers don’t accept Medicaid. (Molly Castle Work, )
KFF Health News' 'What the Health?': The Walz Record
Vice President Kamala Harris this week officially became the Democratic nominee for president and named Minnesota governor and former U.S. congressman Tim Walz as her running mate. Meanwhile, a new study finds the number of abortions taking place since the overturn of “Roe v. Wade” continued to rise into early this year, despite the imposition of abortion bans around the country. Sandhya Raman of CQ Roll Call and Shefali Luthra of The 19th join KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner to discuss these stories and more. ( )
Trump Dangles Notion Of Federal Restrictions On Abortion Pills
The GOP nominee hasn't said that he'll support federal limitations on mifepristone, but on Thursday, he wouldn't rule it out, either. Separately, a look at how Democrats Kamala Harris and Tim Walz bonded over reproductive rights.
The Washington Post:
Trump Won’t Rule Out Revoking Access To The Abortion Pill Mifepristone
Donald Trump suggested in a news conference Thursday that he is open to curbing access to abortion pills through federal regulations, declining to rule out a sweeping move that some antiabortion allies have advocated. Trump has previously praised a Supreme Court ruling that maintained access to the key abortion drug mifepristone, saying, “I agree with their decision to have done that, and I will not block it.” But the GOP presidential nominee muddled his position at Thursday’s news conference at his Mar-a-Lago Club. (Knowles, 8/8)
Politico:
Trump Won't Say How He'll Vote On Florida Abortion Amendment
Former President Donald Trump wouldn’t say Thursday how he’ll vote on a proposed Florida state constitutional amendment that would overturn the state’s six-week abortion ban, adding that he predicted the vote on it would wind up in a more “liberal way” than might be anticipated. Trump made the comments during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach. A POLITICO reporter asked how he — as a Florida resident — would vote and he demurred, adding that he thinks abortion has “become much less of an issue.” (Leonard, 8/8)
AP:
In 60-Year-Old Tim Walz, Kamala Harris Found A Partner To Advocate For Reproductive Rights
The makings of a presidential ticket began in an unusual spot six months ago: a Minnesota abortion clinic. At the time, it was a historic visit for Vice President Kamala Harris — no president or vice president had ever made a public stop at one. But the visit laid the groundwork for Harris to connect with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and learn about his interest in reproductive health, an issue Harris has taken the lead on during her White House term. (Seitz, 8/8)
KFF Health News:
KFF Health News' 'What The Health?': The Walz Record
Vice President Kamala Harris this week officially became the Democratic nominee for president and named Minnesota governor and former U.S. congressman Tim Walz as her running mate. ... Sandhya Raman of CQ Roll Call and Shefali Luthra of The 19th join KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner to discuss these stories and more. (Rovner, 8/8)
Abortion news from Alabama and Florida —
The Hill:
Judge To Rule Whether Alabama Can Prosecute People Who Aid Out-Of-State Abortions
A federal judge is expected to soon decide whether Alabama can prosecute health care providers and advocates in the state who help pregnant patients get an abortion elsewhere. Abortion has been almost entirely illegal in the ruby red state since its trigger law took effect following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022. It is one of the strictest bans in the country, with no exceptions for rape or incest. (Weixel, 8/9)
Florida Phoenix:
Florida Physicians Are Coming Out In Support And In Opposition To Abortion-Rights Amendment
The emphasis on health care has emboldened medical professionals to organize themselves both in support and opposition to the measure. (Perry, 8/8)
In other reproductive health news —
Stat:
Fetal Exposure To Famine Increases Diabetes Risk In Adulthood
Hunger killed an estimated 4 million people in Ukraine between 1932 and 1933 — the result of Holodomor, a famine inflicted by the Stalin-led Soviet regime. New research shows how the harm experienced during famines can extend even to people who haven’t yet been born. (Rajeev, 8/8)
Stat:
FTC Forces Shut Down Of AI App Claiming To Diagnose STIs
The company that claimed its AI model could identify sexually transmitted infections from a single penis picture was shut down by the Federal Trade Commission in July. (Lawrence, 8/8)
FDA May Decide Today If MDMA Therapy For PTSD Will Be Approved
The decision will come after a decades-long campaign to legalize the psychedelic as a mainstream treatment — though the FDA could also put off a ruling if it needs to review clinical trial data. Among other news, magic mushroom use in palliative care, and the rise of legal psilocybin truffles.
Stat:
MDMA Therapy For PTSD Faces Imminent FDA Decision
A decades-long campaign to legalize MDMA as a mainstream medical treatment will reach a climax as soon as Friday, with the Food and Drug Administration poised to decide whether the psychedelic should be approved as a treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder in conjunction with psychotherapy. The regulators face an Aug. 11 deadline to decide whether to sign off on the drug or reject it. The agency could also postpone its decision if it needs more time to review data and investigate claims of irregularities in clinical trials run by Lykos Therapeutics. (Keshavan and Goldhill, 8/9)
In other news about psychedelic drugs —
The Guardian:
The End-Of-Life Patients Finding Solace In Magic Mushrooms: ‘What Life After Life Could Be Like’
Larger studies are under way to see if psilocybin could be a tool regularly used for palliative care, to ease the dying process. But researchers are still asking: how exactly does psilocybin help people confront their demise? (Love, 8/6)
The Times:
Are Legal Psilocybin Truffles The New Magic Mushrooms?
Two hours, one workout and an oat-milk iced coffee after his “breakfast of champions”, Mike Tommasiello feels it kicking in. “I can feel it start to course through my body,” he says. “I feel the energy. I feel the spark. All of a sudden, it’s like, everything becomes sort of very clear.” Every morning from Monday to Thursday, shortly before hitting the gym, Tommasiello, a 36-year-old advertising executive, takes a finely tuned cocktail of supplements, including ashwagandha and green tea extract. He also takes a dose of psilocybin, the active ingredient in hallucinogenic magic mushrooms. (Joyner, 8/9)
More FDA news —
NBC News:
FDA’s ‘Hands-Off Approach’ To Additives May Allow Unsafe Ingredients In Food, Experts Suggest
The Food and Drug Administration’s “hands-off approach” to food additives, including those found in ultraprocessed foods and energy drinks, may allow unsafe ingredients to enter the nation’s food supply, according to the authors of an editorial published Thursday. The paper, in the American Journal of Public Health, comes as lawmakers and public health groups allege that the FDA has failed to take quick action to protect the public from certain additives — including brominated vegetable oil and red dye No. 3 — in food products. (Lovelace Jr. and Fattah, 8/8)
Promising New Weapon Against HIV Soon To Be Tested In Humans
A study involving therapeutic interfering particles, or TIPs, suggests that just one shot of TIPs may keep HIV at low levels — permanently. Not only would this treatment hold off the development of AIDS, but it might make it harder for people to spread HIV to others, The New York Times reported.
The New York Times:
Engineered Virus Steals Proteins From H.I.V., Pointing To New Therapy
Scientists have developed a new weapon against H.I.V.: a molecular mimic that invades a cell and steals essential proteins from the virus. A study published in Science on Thursday reported that this viral thief prevented H.I.V. from multiplying inside of monkeys. The new therapeutic approach will soon be tested in people, the scientists said. Four or five volunteers with H.I.V. will receive a single injection of the engineered virus. “This is imminent,” said Leor Weinberger, a virologist at the University of California, San Francisco, who led the new study. (Zimmer, 8/8)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
New HIV-Prevention Drug Lenacapavir Could Help Atlanta End Epidemic
It’s not quite an HIV vaccine, but experts are calling it the closest science has come so far: a shot given twice a year blocked the spread of HIV in everyone who participated in a landmark study. Experts in Atlanta hope the medicine, called lenacapavir, could be added to the city’s own HIV-prevention arsenal. “The results are historic,” said Leisha McKinley-Beach, a national HIV consultant and CEO of the Black Public Health Academy, which prepares Black health department employees for leadership positions. “It’s great for once we see results among Black women, a group disproportionately impacted by HIV.” (Scaturro, 8/8)
West Virginia Public Broadcasting:
Has Fight Over Syringe Exchanges Affected West Virginia’s HIV Outbreak?
The past few years have seen major HIV outbreaks in two of West Virginia’s biggest cities – Huntington and Charleston – which at times put state officials in conflict with guidance from national experts on HIV and public health. At the center of the controversy is the question of whether it’s a good idea to distribute clean syringes to people who inject drugs. (Hellerman and Rice, 8/7)
The Guardian:
Russian Influence In Eastern Europe Is Aggravating HIV Epidemic, Say Experts
Growing Russian influence in eastern Europe is driving a worsening HIV epidemic, health leaders have warned. In eastern Europe and central Asia, new diagnoses of HIV have risen 20% since 2010, while Aids-related deaths have gone up 34% – the fastest rates of growth globally. Efforts to improve treatment and prevent infections are being hampered by Russian-linked propaganda against targets including opioid replacement therapy services, which reduce the risk of HIV infection among people using drugs, and the LGBTQ+ community. (Lay, 8/7)
KUT Radio:
At A New Austin Clinic, You Can Get Tested For HIV Or Thrift A New Sweater
Austin is now home to a new health care center geared towards people living with HIV. The AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s new Guadalupe Street location bills itself as an “all-in-one” clinic, offering primary care, STI testing, case management and pharmacy services. Also on site is the Out of the Closet Thrift Store, where 96 cents of every dollar earned will go towards HIV prevention and treatment in the Austin area. (Aldridge, 8/7)
Covid No Longer Among Top 5 Causes Of Death In The US
News that the virus is causing fewer deaths — it has slipped to 10th from fourth place — comes amid a summer surge that has Chicago health officials warning attendees of the music festival Lollapalooza to get checked out. Also, as measles cases spike, officials urge parents to vaccinate their kids.
CIDRAP:
COVID Drops To 10th Leading Cause Of Death In US
Provisional data from the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) on the top causes of deaths in the United States in 2023 shows COVID-19 dropped to the tenth leading cause of death. In 2022, it was the fourth leading cause of death, meaning deaths from COVID dropped by 68.9% in 1 year. There were 76,446 deaths from COVID-19 in 2021, and 245,614 in 2022. In 2023, the leading causes of death in the United States were heart disease (680,909 deaths), cancer (613,331), and unintentional injury (222,518). (Soucheray, 8/8)
CBS News:
Concerns Rise About COVID Cases Associated With Lollapalooza
Health officials are preparing for a spike in COVID-19 cases in the wake of Lollapalooza this past weekend. Lollapalooza once again brought more than 100,000 music lovers to Grant Park each day of the four-day festival. Along with a good time, some appear also to be leaving with positive COVID-19 tests—and posts shared online have urged other attendees of both the festival itself and afterparties to get checked out. (De Mar, 8/8)
On measles and the benefits of childhood vaccinations —
CBS News:
Measles Cases Are Triple What They Were Last Year In The U.S. Doctors Say Vaccines Can Help
Federal health officials are renewing warnings about the growing number of measles cases and encouraging parents to get their children the recommended vaccinations before school starts. Measles outbreaks are up substantially, CDC numbers show. CDC officials say that's because there was a drop in vaccinations, which they say are the best way to keep communities safe and free from potentially deadly diseases. (Stahl and Nau, 8/8)
CNN:
Childhood Vaccinations Will Have Prevented More Than 500 Million Illnesses And 1 Million Deaths In US Since 1994, CDC Report Says
Routine childhood vaccinations will have prevented hundreds of millions of illnesses, tens of millions of hospitalizations and more than 1 million deaths among people born between 1994 and 2023, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A new report, published Thursday by the CDC, analyzed the benefits of routine childhood immunizations in the United States through the CDC’s Vaccines for Children Program, which launched in 1994. The research also found that the vaccinations saved the country billions of dollars. (Howard, 8/8)
On bird flu, Valley fever, listeria, and MRSA —
CIDRAP:
Clinicians Detail H5N1 Infections In 2 Michigan Farm Workers
A group led by Michigan clinicians yesterday described two H5N1 avian flu infections in dairy workers who were sick in May, one with conjunctivitis and the other with more systemic flulike symptoms. They detailed their findings in a letter to the New England Journal of Medicine. The workers were employed at two separate farms. The first patient began having right-eye symptoms 1 day after milk had splashed in their eye while milking a cow. ... Meanwhile, the worker from the second farm had cared for sick cows, including administering oral fluid therapy, which typically involves contact with the animal's oral secretions. The worker used eye protection and gloves, but not a respirator or a mask. (Schnirring, 8/8)
NBC News:
Valley Fever Outbreak At California Music Festival Shows Fungus' Threat
An outbreak of Valley fever among attendees and workers at an outdoor music festival in California’s Central Valley highlights the fungal infection’s mounting threat. Fourteen people who traveled to attend or work at the Lightning in a Bottle Festival in Bakersfield in May have tested positive for Valley fever and developed symptoms, the California Department of Public Health told NBC News on Thursday. At least three of them were hospitalized. (Bendix and Barakett, 8/8)
NPR:
3rd Person Dies In Listeria Outbreak Tied To Boar's Head Products
There has been a third death connected to the listeria outbreak among Boar’s Head deli meats, the CDC said Thursday. A person most recently died in Virginia, adding to the two previous deaths reported in New Jersey and Illinois. In addition, 43 people have been hospitalized across 13 states, including Missouri, Minnesota, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts. (Archie, 8/9)
CIDRAP:
Hospitalization Linked To Higher Risk Of MRSA Infections In Households
A new study suggests that people who've recently been hospitalized could potentially be a major source of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) transmission in households. (Dall, 8/8)
Using Marijuana Daily For Years May Raise Head, Neck Cancer Risks: Study
Separately, researchers found FDA-approved anti-nausea drug aprepitant may help battle breast cancer, stopping its spread. The FDA has also approved an immunotherapy drug for endometrial cancer patients.
CNN:
Daily Marijuana Use Linked To Deadly Head And Neck Cancers, Study Finds
Using marijuana daily for years may raise the overall risk of head and neck cancers by 3.5% to 5%, according to a new study that analyzed millions of medical records. (LaMotte, 8/8)
CBS News:
Drug Used To Treat Nausea Could Help Prevent Breast Cancer From Spreading, Study Says
A drug used to treat nausea could be used in the fight against breast cancer. In a new study published in Nature, researchers at Rockefeller University discovered that activation of sensory nerves in breast tumors promotes cancer growth and its spread to other parts of the body. They also found that an FDA-approved anti-nausea drug called aprepitant could disrupt this pathway and prevent the growth and spread of breast cancer in mice. (Marshall, 8/8)
Fox News:
FDA Approves New Immunotherapy Drug For Endometrial Cancer Patients
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new drug for certain adult patients with endometrial cancer. Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly) — made by British pharmaceutical company GSK — is intended for people with primary advanced or recurrent forms of the cancer, according to the FDA’s Aug. 1 announcement. It is an immunotherapy-based drug, which means it leverages the body’s immune system to attack cancer cells. (Rudy, 8/8)
In news about vaping —
CNN:
How Do Teens Quit Vaping? Some Simply Send A Text For Help, New Study Shows
For teens who want to stop vaping nicotine, an interactive text message program was found to be effective at helping them quit. The anonymous program begins with this message: “Ready to quit? Text the date you want to quit for daily tips a few weeks before and after your quit date.” (Howard, 8/8)
Reuters:
Developers Of Vapes For Migraine, Asthma Will Need To Win Over Sceptics
A handful of North American companies which see potential for vape-like devices to ease migraines and respiratory diseases such as asthma have a long road to convince health authorities and patients that their products can be the future of inhaled medication. Two companies, Qnovia and MIIST Therapeutics, have developed vape-like devices based on technology used in existing medical nebulisers, which turns liquid medications into a fine mist. (Rumney, 8/9)
CMS: Authorities Can Levy More Fines For Nursing Home Safety Violations
Under a CMS final rule, regulators can now fine nursing home providers on both per-day and per-instance bases. In other news: a focus on how violent dementia patients can affect staff and residents in nursing homes; a nurse strike at Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital is avoided; more.
Modern Healthcare:
Nursing Homes May Face More Fines For Health, Safety Violations
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has added another weapon to its arsenal as it ramps up efforts to enforce nursing home safety and quality rules. The agency decided that federal and state authorities may levy more fines against skilled nursing facilities when inspectors uncover health and safety deficiencies. Under a final rule published July 31, regulators are now empowered to concurrently fine providers on both per-day and per-instance bases. (Early, 8/8)
KFF Health News:
Violent Dementia Patients Leave Nursing Home Staffers And Residents ‘Scared To Death’
Dan Shively had been a bank president who built floats for July Fourth parades in Cody, Wyoming, and adored fly-fishing with his sons. Jeffrey Dowd had been an auto mechanic who ran a dog rescue and hosted a Sunday blues radio show in Santa Fe. By the time their lives intersected at Canyon Creek Memory Care Community in Billings, Montana, both were deep in the grips of dementia and exhibiting some of the disease’s terrible traits. (Rau, 8/9)
In other health care worker updates —
CBS News:
Brigham And Women's Hospital Nurses Reach Contract Deal, Avoid One-Day Strike
Nurses at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston will not go on strike after a reaching a new contract deal on Thursday. Two weeks ago, the union authorized a one-day strike because their negotiations with hospital administrators were deadlocked. The Massachusetts Nurses Association said the tentative contract includes pay raises, health insurance choice, better staffing, and workplace violence prevention. (8/8)
The Colorado Sun:
Larimer County’s Mental Health Center Lays Off 75 People
Larimer County’s community mental health center has abruptly laid off 75 employees, causing a gap in care for some of the most vulnerable patients and increasing concerns about how far the fallout will spread after a seismic shift in Medicaid funding. (Brown, 8/8)
Modern Healthcare:
How Community Health Centers Adapt To Staffing, Pay Limitations
Community Healthcare Network has struggled to find clinicians as health centers face a staffing crisis because they just can't afford to pay what other employers offer. “We have a very compelling mission and many healthcare workers want to commit to that mission, but the formula at health centers is, ‘Work very hard under the toughest of circumstances for less money than you can get almost anywhere else,’” CEO Robert Hayes said. “So it’s a tough sell.” (Devereaux, 8/8)
More health industry news —
Modern Healthcare:
Society To Improve Diagnosis In Medicine Closes Amid Bankruptcy
The Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine, a nonprofit patient advocacy organization created to raise awareness of and reduce diagnostic errors, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy Wednesday and closed after a year of financial challenges. SIDM’s decision to shut down came after it was unable to find new grants or other sources of income to offset its losses, the organization said in an email to stakeholders. (Devereaux, 8/8)
KFF Health News:
Medi-Cal’s Dental Care Gap: Getting A Tooth Pulled Is Easy — Much Harder To Get An Implant
When Bobby Moske went to a community clinic a few years ago with a toothache, he couldn’t find a dentist in Marin County willing to take Medicaid to do a root canal. Marin Community Clinics referred the 75-year-old to a dentist about 20 miles away in San Francisco, but his tooth decayed while he waited months for authorization to cover the procedure. In the end, his tooth was pulled. It was the sixth time in a decade Moske had lost a tooth for lack of dental care, he said. (Castle Work, 8/9)
Axios:
Eli Lilly's Weight-Loss Drug Sales Skyrocket, Crushing Expectations
Eli Lilly proved Thursday that the market for weight-loss drugs isn't softening. The company is riding the GLP-1 rocket ship to higher sales and profits, cementing its status as a global pharmaceutical powerhouse. (Bomey, 8/8)
15 GOP-Led States Sue Biden Admin Over Health Coverage For 'Dreamers'
Effective Nov. 1, DACA immigrants will have access to insurance and related assistance such as lower out-of-pocket costs. The lawsuit filed Thursday says the rule violates federal law. Plus: In a loss for the pharmaceutical industry, an Ohio judge has tossed out a Medicare drug negotiation lawsuit.
Reuters:
US States Sue Over Biden Rule Extending Health Insurance To DACA Immigrants
A group of Republican-led states filed a lawsuit on Thursday seeking to block the Biden administration from allowing up to 200,000 immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children to access federally-run health insurance. The 15 states led by the office of Republican Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach say a rule adopted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in May violates a federal law that prohibits giving public benefits to people who lack legal immigration status. (Wiessner, 8/8)
The Hill:
Texas Gov. Abbott Orders Hospitals To Collect And Send State Data On Patients’ Immigration Status
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed an executive order Thursday requiring hospitals to ask patients about their immigration status to help the state determine the cost of providing healthcare to noncitizens. Beginning Nov. 1, Abbott is directing hospitals in Texas to gather data on “patients who are not lawfully present in the United States,” as well as the number of inpatient discharges and emergency visits and the costs of care. (Irwin, 8/8)
More on coverage and access —
Modern Healthcare:
Inpatient Claim Denials Grew In 2023: Kodiak Solutions
Insurance claim denials continue to be a vexing problem for healthcare providers, forcing them to expend more resources to reverse payers' decisions in an already-inflated cost environment. One common approach among insurers is denying payment until the provider submits additional information. Payers say it's a way to ensure their dollars are being spent appropriately, but many providers argue it's a stalling tactic. (Hudson, 8/8)
The CT Mirror:
CT's Stricter Medicaid Limits Could Reduce Coverage, Advocates Say
Beginning in October, Connecticut will enact a stricter income threshold for HUSKY A, the Medicaid coverage for parents and caretaker relatives of eligible children. Currently, parents and caretaker relatives who earn up to 160% of the federal poverty level, or FPL, qualify for HUSKY A. But a measure passed last session, which was introduced and backed by Gov. Ned Lamont, will reduce the eligibility threshold to 138% of the federal poverty level beginning Oct. 1, 2024. (Golvala, 8/8)
North Carolina Health News:
How Many Hospitals Will Join Cooper's Medical Debt Initiative?
At least 37 of the state’s 99 hospitals have so far signed up for a new state program that promises them extra federal money if they agree to wipe out low-income patients’ old medical debt and to take steps to help those patients avoid debt in the future, state health officials said. (Crouch, 8/9)
On the high cost of prescription drugs —
Stat:
Medicare Drug Negotiation Lawsuit Tossed Out In Loss For Pharma
A federal judge on Thursday tossed out a U.S. Chamber of Commerce lawsuit challenging Democrats’ drug pricing law. The decision is yet another loss for the pharmaceutical industry and its allies, which have filed lawsuits across the country arguing that the Inflation Reduction Act, which created a drug price negotiation program in Medicare, is unconstitutional. So far, they have lost every one. (Zhang, 8/8)
Stateline:
States Want To Lower Drug Prices. A Federal Law Stands In Their Way
Oliver Lackey opened a pharmacy in his hometown of Fairview, Oklahoma, so he could “provide the best patient care.” He set up shop a decade ago in the local grocery store with “zero prescriptions.” Before long, business took off — yet he was still struggling. “I was getting more patients and was filling more prescriptions,” Lackey told Stateline. “But as I grew in revenues, my reimbursement from the insurance companies and PBMs every year was getting worse.” (Chatlani, 8/8)
Stat:
Medicare Paid More For J&J's Stelara When It Was Covered Under Part D
A popular biologic medicine used to combat autoimmune diseases cost Medicare and its beneficiaries considerably more when the injectable treatment was obtained at pharmacies rather than injected in physician offices due to different methods for determining payment, a new analysis found. (Silverman, 8/9)
North Carolina Nurses Oppose NH Hospital Merger, Citing HCA History
The North Carolina nurses seek to block HCA taking over the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, New Hampshire. At the health chain, the nurses say, "The bottom line is prioritized over patient care."
New Hampshire Public Radio:
Why Nurses From North Carolina Are Trying To Stop A New Hampshire Hospital Merger
A group of nurses from North Carolina are urging New Hampshire officials to stop a national healthcare chain from taking over Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, citing their own experience with the company. “The community needs to know what happened to our hospital, because the same thing will happen to their hospital,” said Kelly Coward, a nurse and union rep at Mission Hospital in Asheville. (Cuno-Booth, 8/8)
The Washington Post:
In Charleston, S.C., Hospitals Are In The City’s Highest Flood Risk Areas
Maggie Thomas packed up Sunday night knowing floods might maroon her for a day or two in the hospital where she works. The 36-year-old doctor brought an air mattress and bedding, changes of scrubs, some snacks and a book as Tropical Storm Debby crept north, carrying with it rainfall that would soon drench this flood-prone city, inundating parts of one of its most low-lying zones, the hospital district. (Mellen, 8/8)
Chicago Tribune:
Hospital Misplaced Woman's Body, Family Alleges In Lawsuit
A California hospital misplaced the body of a 31-year-old woman who died at the facility, leaving her family thinking she was alive and missing for a year, her family alleges in a lawsuit filed Wednesday against the hospital and the Chicago-based health system that owns it. (Schencker, 8/8)
The New York Times:
Rikers Inmates Are Routinely Denied Medical Care, Court Filing Says
New York City’s Correction Department has failed to take detainees to medical appointments thousands of times every month, in some cases never notifying them and later saying they “refused care,” according to a court filing on Thursday by groups that have sued over access to health care in the city’s jails. Detainees are blocked from medical care in myriad ways, according to the filing. They include lack of transportation to medical appointments and a dearth of staff to accompany them. Sometimes, where people are in cells under lockdown, the Correction Department prevents detainees from leaving their units for medical care and limits phone access to ask for it, they said. (Meko, 8/8)
The New York Times:
Newsom Clears Homeless Camps In L.A. County, Where He Wants More ‘Urgency’
On Thursday, Mr. Newsom, in sunglasses, jeans and a black ball cap, visited two homeless encampments on their turf without directly informing city or county leaders. The only advance notice seemed to be state placards that warned people days ago they were facing citation or arrest if they continued to stay there. His office said state officials also called local homeless providers to ask for help in finding shelter. “People are done. If we don’t deal with this, we don’t deserve to be in office,” Mr. Newsom said, tearing into a rancid, garbage-strewn campsite on state property under Interstate 10 in Los Angeles, alongside a crew of state workers in orange vests. (Hubler, 8/8)
AP:
Prompted By Mass Shooting, 72-Hour Wait Period And Other New Gun Laws Go Into Effect In Maine
With eleventh hour guidance from the state, Maine gun retailers on Friday began requiring a three-day wait period for gun purchases under one of the new safety laws adopted following the state’s deadliest mass shooting. Maine joins a dozen other states with similar laws, requiring that buyers wait 72 hours to complete a purchase and retrieve a weapon. The law is among several gun-related bills adopted after an Army reservist killed 18 people and injured 13 others on Oct. 25, 2023, in Lewiston. (Sharp, 8/9)
Also —
CBS News:
New UC Davis Study Connects ADHD To The Neighborhood Children Grow Up In
A new study from UC Davis Mind Institute finds growing up poor puts some children at higher risk for attention deficit hyperactive disorder. The new UC Davis research shows that the chance of kids getting ADHD could be connected to the neighborhood they live in. "The fewer the resources, the poorer the neighborhood, the more ADHD symptoms later in life," Catrina Calub said. (8/8)
Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed
Each week, KFF Health News finds longer stories for you to enjoy. Today's selections are on undiagnosed diseases, covid, elder care, Neuralink, and more.
The Washington Post:
The Undiagnosed Diseases Network Is A Lifeline For Children And Parents
Luna Holt’s parents and doctors spent two years fighting for her life, even as they didn’t know what they were fighting against. A scan during her mother’s pregnancy had shown what appeared to be an enlarged liver and spleen. After Luna’s birth, prematurely at 31 weeks, she couldn’t breathe on her own, and she spent the following 14 weeks in intensive care. Genetic test results for the newborn appeared to be normal, but Luna’s parents, Cassie and Dylan Holt, were frantic. “If you don’t have a diagnosis, you at least want a prognosis,” Cassie says. “But we were in the dark.” (Ellison, 8/5)
The Colorado Sun:
What It Was Like For One Doctor At The Center Of The COVID Vaccine Debate
When Dr. Matthew Daley began his term on a previously little-known advisory committee with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he knew he had a bigger task before him than he had expected. (Ingold, 8/7)
The New York Times:
When Elder Care Is All In The Stepfamily
Adult children are less likely to assist an aging stepparent, studies show. A growing “step gap” in senior care worries experts. (Span, 8/3)
Reuters:
How A US Health Agency Became A Shield For Polluters
Companies and others responsible for some of America's most toxic waste sites are using a federal health agency’s faulty reports to save money on cleanups, defend against lawsuits and deny victims compensation, a Reuters investigation found. A Missouri neighborhood's tale. (Dowdell, Pell, Lesser, Conlin, Quinton and Cunningham, 8/7)
The Wall Street Journal:
How Elon Musk's Neuralink Brain Chip Works — And How The Competitors Differ
In March, Elon Musk’s brain-computer interface company Neuralink introduced its first human trial participant, a quadriplegic who showed the world how he could control a computer cursor with just his thoughts. Neuralink’s fully implantable, wireless device—if it proves safe during clinical trials—would be a major upgrade on older technology, returning function to thousands of disabled individuals who have lost it. Here’s a look at its device, how it works and similar ones from rivals. (Champelli and Winkler, 8/3)
The New York Times:
The Zombie Pharmacies That Are Holding Back New York City Retail
An empty Duane Reade, steps from Wall Street, darkens a landmark office building. A former Walgreens in a condo in Murray Hill has been closed for over seven years. A boarded-up Rite Aid in Astoria has attracted a homeless encampment in its parking lot. They’re all examples of the city’s living dead. Scores of chain drugstores that once anchored shopping hubs across New York City remain shuttered even as much of the city’s storefront real estate has bounced back from the Covid-19 pandemic. (Chen, 8/6)
Viewpoints: Hospital Workers Need A Safer Environment; Opioid Crisis Could Benefit From Legal Weed
Opinion writers tackle these issues and more.
Modern Healthcare:
Making Our Hospitals Safer - For Everyone
People who choose to work in healthcare often do so out of empathy and compassion for others. It’s a challenging irony that these caregivers, who are only trying to ease people’s pain and cure their ailments, are five times more likely to experience violence in the workplace than any other profession. (Steve Smoot, 8/9)
Scientific American:
Cannabis Needs Rethinking As A Strategy In The Overdose Crisis
The U.S. faces a devastating overdose epidemic, driven initially by pain pills and subsequently by heroin and the synthetic opioid fentanyl. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate there were more than 81,000 opioid-related overdose deaths last year alone. (Joao P. De Aquino and Gabriel P. A. Costa, 8/8)
The Atlantic:
The Best Therapy For Our Anxiety Epidemic
To note that a mental-health crisis is hitting American adolescents and young adults is hardly news—data to that effect emerge almost every day. The latest confirmation, in April, comes from a survey that I was grateful to help develop: This major survey, sponsored by the Walton Family Foundation and fielded by Gallup, revealed that some 38 percent of respondents aged 12 to 26 had received a formal diagnosis of anxiety or depression. (Arthur C. Brooks, 8/8)
Stat:
Why We Need More Works Of Fiction About Health Care And Medicine
The American medical system needs fiction because, as Albert Camus supposedly said, “Fiction is the lie through which we tell the truth.” And those in health care, from hospital administrators to clinicians and technicians, need to hear the real truth about health care. For decades, a small group of physician and nurse writers has provided behind-the-scenes looks at the experiences of being a doctor, the lives saved, the ones lost, and how the profession has changed the way many people look at the world. (David Weill, 8/9)