Report: US Flexed Diplomatic Muscle To Weaken Baby Formula Safety Regs
A ProPublica investigation finds that officials in the Biden administration have challenged baby formula regulations in more than half a dozen countries, advocating for the interests of manufacturers like Abbott and Mead Johnson. Critics say those efforts are undermining public health.
ProPublica:
The Biden Administration Says Its Trade Policy Puts People Over Corporations. Documents on Baby Formula Show Otherwise.
The Biden administration has quietly pushed more than a half-dozen countries to weaken, delay or rethink baby formula regulations aimed at protecting the public’s health — sometimes after manufacturers complained, a ProPublica investigation has found. In the European Union, the U.S. opposed an effort to reduce lead levels in baby formula. In Taiwan, it sought to alter labeling that highlighted the health benefits of breastfeeding. And in Colombia, it questioned an attempt to limit microbiological contaminants — the very problem that shut down a manufacturing plant in Michigan in 2022, leading to a widespread formula shortage. (Vogell, 7/22)
The New York Times:
Biden And Georgia Are Waging A Fight Over Medicaid And The Future Of Obamacare
The Affordable Care Act was once a potent electoral issue that could swing campaigns with its more familiar moniker, Obamacare. But the 2010 health law did not factor into last week’s Republican National Convention.The Republican National Committee’s platform made only vague reference to a Trump health plan, saying that the party will “increase transparency, promote choice and competition, and expand access to new affordable health care.” Former President Donald J. Trump, who said last year he was “seriously looking at alternatives” to Obamacare, made little reference to health policy in his speech on Thursday accepting the Republican nomination. (Weiland, 7/21)
President Biden is recovering well from covid —
USA Today:
Biden's COVID Symptoms 'Almost Completely Resolved,' His Doctor Says.
President Joe Biden’s symptoms have “almost resolved completely” after testing positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday, according to a White House press release. After completing his tenth dose of the antiviral Paxlovid, his pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain normal, his doctor, Kevin O'Connor, said in the release. His oxygen saturation is “excellent” in room air and his lungs remain clear. All those are markers of recovery and general health. (Rodriguez, 7/22)
KFF Health News:
Covid Is Still With Us, But The Guidance Has Changed. Here's What To Know If You're Exposed
President Joe Biden tested positive for covid-19 last week, but his symptoms were reportedly mild. With covid still circulating and putting Americans at risk, KFF Health News reviews the latest safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Lofton, 7/22)