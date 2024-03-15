Republican Senator Objects To IVF Access Bill For Veterans
Sen. James Lankford, a Republican from Oklahoma, says he objects to the bill's language and undefined costs, though he asserts he does support IVF. Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson said he doesn't believe Congress need to act on IVF-protecting legislation.
ABC News:
Senator Objects To Bill Supporting IVF For Veterans, Members Of Military
Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla. has opposed an in vitro fertilization access bill for veterans saying that while he supports IVF, he doesn't support the bill's vague language and undefined cost. This comes after the Department of Veterans Affairs earlier this week announced it would soon expand its IVF care policy to include eligible veterans who are single or in same-sex marriages. (Frazier, 3/13)
CNN:
Johnson Dismisses Need For IVF Legislation As GOP Wrestles With Reproductive Issues
Speaker Mike Johnson said Thursday that he does not believe Congress has a role to play when it comes to IVF legislation, as some members within the House Republican Conference have been pushing for in the wake of the controversial Alabama Supreme Court ruling. “It’s not my belief that Congress needs to play a role here,” the Louisiana Republican told reporters at the annual Republican issues conference held at The Greenbrier, a resort in West Virginia. “I think this is being handled by the states.” (Zanona and Talbot, 3/14)
The Washington Post:
Republicans Want To Stay Away From The IVF Issue. Abortion Foes Won’t Let Them
Antiabortion lawmakers on Capitol Hill are facing a quiet pressure campaign by some of their most influential supporters to ramp up their defense that frozen embryos should legally be considered people and advocate for legislation that would codify a central driving force of antiabortion policies. (Alemany, 3/14)
Also —
The Washington Post:
Some Families Opt To Destroy Frozen Eggs And Embryos Due To Rising Costs
Caitlyn Plaskett and her wife, Wanda, finally felt like they had to make a decision: keep paying high monthly storage fees to keep their five embryos frozen, or have them destroyed to save money. The couple used donor sperm to conceive their two sons, ages 3½ and 18 months. They were paying $65 per month to keep their remaining embryos stored — a cost, they said, that steadily rose each year by $10 to $15 per month. (Ferguson, 3/15)
The 19th:
How The Alabama IVF Ruling Is Shaking Up Fertility Patients’ Choices Nationwide
Mary Dolan doesn’t live in Alabama. But she isn’t taking any chances. Dolan, 35, lives in Tennessee, just one state away, and watched as an Alabama court halted in vitro fertilization until lawmakers let it resume. (Luthra, 3/14)