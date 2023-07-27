Research Roundup: Food Allergies And Asthma; Alzheimer’s; MDRO
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
ScienceDaily:
Food Allergy In Infancy Linked To Childhood Asthma And Reduced Lung Function
Having a food allergy as a baby is linked to asthma and reduced lung function later in childhood, according to a world first study. The research, led by Murdoch Children's Research Institute and published in the Lancet Child & Adolescent Health, found that early life food allergy was associated with an increased risk of both asthma and reduced lung growth at six years of age. (Murdoch Childrens Research Institute, 7/25)
ScienceDaily:
New Study Reveals Why Defense Against Brain Corrosion Declines In People With Alzheimer's Disease
A new study has revealed that the progression of Alzheimer's disease (AD) can be slowed by suppressing a specific protein in the brain that causes corrosion. (Case Western Reserve University, 7/24)
CIDRAP:
US Researchers To Investigate Multidrug-Resistant Organisms In Nursing Homes
The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has awarded a team of US researchers $13.7 million to investigate multidrug-resistant organisms (MDROs) in nursing homes. The team, led by researchers from the City University of New York (CUNY) Graduate School of Public Health, will study more than 16,000 MDRO isolates collected from 50 US nursing homes to identify key sources and drivers of MDRO spread, best detection methods, high-yield interventions for preventing MDRO spread, and the major risk factors associated with colonization, infection, and hospitalization. Their focus will be on six MDROs—five bacteria and one fungus—deemed serious and urgent national health threats. (Dall, 7/26)