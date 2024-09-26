Research Roundup: Mpox; Covid; Genetic Variants; Autism
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Changes In Sexual Behavior Tied To Curbing Previous Mpox Outbreak
Sexual behavior modification as well as natural immunity due to infection were the main drivers of the decline of the 2022-2023 mpox outbreak primarily among men who have sex with men (MSM) in Europe and the United States, according to a new study in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. Half of the participants (50.9%) said they changed their sexual behavior during the outbreak, and 35.5% said they continued to do so through May 2023. The most common changes made were reducing their number of sexual partners (93.2%), avoiding group sex (88.4%), and avoiding sex-on-premises venues (84.6%). (Soucheray, 9/25)
CIDRAP:
Remdesivir Plus Dexamethasone Tied To Lower COVID Death Rate
A new study of outcomes among more than 33,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients shows that remdesivir plus dexamethasone administration is associated with lower mortality rates at 14 and 28 days compared with dexamethasone alone, according to findings in Clinical Infectious Diseases. (Soucheray, 9/23)
ScienceDaily:
How Do Rare Genetic Variants Affect Health? AI Provides More Accurate Predictions
Researchers have introduced an algorithm based on deep learning that can predict the effects of rare genetic variants. The method allows persons with high risk of disease to be distinguished more precisely and facilitates the identification of genes that are involved in the development of diseases. (German Cancer Research Center, 9/25)
CIDRAP:
No Increased Risk Of Autism Seen In Pandemic-Era Children
Children born during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic—with or without exposure to maternal infections—do not seem to be at increased risk for developing autism, according to a new study in JAMA Network Open. (Soucheray, 9/24)