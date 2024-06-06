Research Roundup: RSV Vaccine Safety; Covid Deaths; Pediatric Studies
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Early Safety Data On RSV Vaccines Show Rare Guillain-Barre Cases
Late last week in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, researchers published the first clinical safety data on Arexvy and Abrysvo vaccines, the first approved respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines, and found real-world data mimics what was seen in trials, including a very small increased risk in Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS). (Soucheray, 6/3)
CIDRAP:
Excess Death Rates Due To Pandemic Persisted In Western Countries
New COVID-19 excess death rate estimates from 47 countries show that rates remained high for 3 consecutive pandemic years. "Excess mortality has remained high in the Western World for three consecutive years, despite the implementation of COVID-19 containment measures and COVID-19 vaccines. This is unprecedented and raises serious concerns," the authors wrote. (soucheray, 6/4)
In news from this month's Pediatrics journal —
American Academy Of Pediatrics:
An Expanded Approach To The Ascertainment Of Children And Youth With Special Health Care Needs
Approximately 4 million children have both a diagnosed health condition and functional difficulties but are not identified as CYSHCN. An expanded approach to identify CYSHCN may better align program and policy with population needs. (Black et al, 5/7)
American Academy Of Pediatrics:
Safety And Immunogenicity Of An MRNA-Based HMPV/PIV3 Combination Vaccine In Seropositive Children
MRNA-1653 was well-tolerated and boosted hMPV and PIV3 antibody levels in seropositive children aged 12 to 59 months, supporting the continued development of mRNA-1653 or its components for the prevention of hMPV and PIV3. (Ghamloush et al, 5/13)
American Academy Of Pediatrics:
The Clinical Definition Of Children With Medical Complexity: A Modified Delphi Study
Children with medical complexity (CMC) comprise a subgroup of children with severe chronic diseases. A conceptual definition for CMC has been formulated, but there is no agreement on criteria to fulfill each of the 4 proposed domains: diagnostic conditions, functional limitations, health care use, and family-identified needs. Our objective with this study was to identify a standardized definition of CMC. (Millar et al, 5/28)