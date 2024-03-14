Researchers Warn Of New Amoeba Risk From Nasal Rinsing
Using the right kind of water in your neti pot now seems extra important since the CDC has linked rare but deadly Acanthamoeba infections to nasal rinsing systems. Also in the news: A man living in an iron lung has died at age 78.
AP:
What To Know About Dangerous Amoeba Linked To Neti Pots, Nasal Rinsing
For years, scientists have known people who use neti pots can become infected with a brain-eating amoeba if they use the wrong kind of water. On Wednesday, researchers linked a second kind of deadly amoeba to nasal rinsing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a report that for the first time connects Acanthamoeba infections to neti pots and other nasal rinsing devices. Officials also renewed their warning that extremely rare, but potentially deadly, consequences can come from flushing nasal passages with common tap water. (Stobbe, 3/13)
NPR:
Man In An Iron Lung Since Age 6 Dies At 78
Polio struck Paul Alexander in 1952, when he was just 6 years old. Within days, the disease robbed him of the use of his body. But he fought through the illness, using an iron lung for more than 70 years — and inspiring people with his determination to live a full life. He painted, wrote a book and worked for years as an attorney. ... Alexander died on Monday at age 78. ... "I'm crippled in most people's minds, except mine," he said, adding later, "I'm Paul Alexander, human being." (Chappell, 3/13)
Politico:
Stuttering Advocates Have Words For Donald Trump
Trump’s ridiculing of Biden comes as advocates have built broader acceptance of speech impediments. (Gardiner, 3/12)
NBC News:
Playing With Dogs Helps People Concentrate And Relax, Brain Recordings Show
Plenty of research has investigated the bond between humans and dogs, demonstrating that canine companions can improve people’s moods, reduce blood pressure and lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol. ... But few past studies have pinpointed what happens in people’s brains when they interact with a furry friend. A study published Wednesday did exactly that. ... The results indicated that walking the dog made the participants feel more relaxed, brushing her improved concentration, and playing with her yielded both of these effects. (Bendix, 3/13)
USA Today:
Why Do Women Go Through Menopause? Study Of Whales Offers Clues
The existence of menopause in humans has long been a biological conundrum, but scientists are getting a better understanding from a surprising source: whales. Findings of a new study suggest menopause gives an evolutionary advantage to grandmother whales’ grandchildren. ... A paper published Wednesday in the journal Nature looked at a total of 32 whale species, five of which undergo menopause. The findings could offer clues about why humans, the only land-based animals that also goes through menopause, evolved the trait. (Weise, 3/13)