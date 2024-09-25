Sanders Grills Novo Nordisk CEO Over High Cost Of Weight Loss Drugs
The Vermont independent says he has secured pledges from the major PBMs that they would not limit coverage of Ozempic and Wegovy if the company lowers its list prices — an announcement that CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen says he wasn't aware of heading into the congressional hearing.
Bloomberg:
Ozempic’s High Price Risks Lives, Sanders Says In Hearing With Novo Nordisk CEO
Novo Nordisk A/S Chief Executive Officer Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen found himself struggling to defend the price of blockbuster drugs Ozempic and Wegovy in a congressional hearing Tuesday where Senator Bernie Sanders accused the drugmaker of prioritizing profits over American lives. In a contentious back-and-forth with the Novo CEO at the outset of the hearing, the Vermont senator pressed Jorgensen on his indirect answers and refusal to respond to his questions. (Muller, Kresge, and Griffin, 9/24)
Reuters:
US Senator Sanders Says Middlemen Won't Punish Novo If It Cuts Weight-Loss Drug Prices
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said on Tuesday he had commitments from the nation's top pharmacy benefit managers that they would expand coverage of Novo Nordisk's popular diabetes and weight-loss medicines if the company lowered the list prices. (Aboulenein and Wingrove, 9/24)
USA Today:
Novo Nordisk CEO Explains Levemir Discontinuation
The top of executive of Novo Nordisk told a Senate panel Tuesday it was a "difficult choice" to discontinue the long-acting insulin Levemir but he had to do so because of market forces. The Danish drugmaker previously announced it would stop sales of Levemir vials by the end of December. Novo Nordisk's decision has been criticized by some patients with Type 1 diabetes who prefer Levemir over other long-acting "basal" insulins such as Sanofi's Lantus and Novo Nordisk's Tresiba. (Alltucker, 9/25)
Stat:
Baltimore Says Biogen 'Bribed' PBMs To Favor Its Pricey MS Drug Over Generics
In the latest slap at a pharmaceutical company by a local government, the city of Baltimore has filed a lawsuit accusing Biogen of striking an “unlawful” scheme with the largest pharmacy benefit managers to block generic competition of a best-selling multiple sclerosis treatment. (Silverman, 9/24)
