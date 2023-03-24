Senators Slam Medicare Advantage Insurers Over ‘Exorbitant Salaries’
Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Jeff Merkley lobbed criticism in a series of letters to Humana, Centene, UnitedHealthcare, Aetna CVS Health, Molina Health, Elevance Health, and Cigna, Stat reported. Also: Medicaid news from North Carolina, Connecticut, and Montana.
Stat:
Senators Blast Medicare Advantage Companies' ‘Exorbitant’ Salaries
Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) slammed seven different Medicare Advantage insurers for lobbying against proposed rate cuts to the program while their executives still collected “exorbitant salaries” and gave “massive payouts” to their shareholders. (Wilkerson, 3/23)
Axios:
State Public Option Plans Keep Hitting Obstacles
State efforts to control health costs through public options are stalling in the face of resistance from providers and lackluster enrollment, even as talk of a federal version recedes. The states' underwhelming attempts offer an ominous warning for lawmakers seeking to lower health costs: Insurers and providers aren't going to willingly cooperate with programs that threaten their profits and revenues. (Dreher, 3/24)
KHN:
KHN's 'What The Health?': The Policy, And Politics, Of Medicare Advantage
Medicare Advantage, the private-sector alternative to original Medicare, now enrolls nearly half of all Medicare beneficiaries. But it remains controversial because — while most of its subscribers like the extra benefits many plans provide — the program frequently costs the federal government more than if those seniors remained in the fully public program. That controversy is becoming political, as the Biden administration tries to rein in some of those payments without being accused of “cutting” Medicare. (3/23)
In Medicaid updates —
AP:
NC Approves Medicaid Expansion, Reversing Long Opposition
A Medicaid expansion deal in North Carolina received final legislative approval on Thursday, capping a decade of debate over whether the closely politically divided state should accept the federal government’s coverage for hundreds of thousands of low-income adults. (Robertson, 3/24)
The CT Mirror:
Boost To CT Medicaid Reimbursement Rate Could Mean More Access
On Tuesday, the human services committee passed a bill that would provide the broadest increases to the state’s Medicaid reimbursement rates for physician services in over 15 years. “This might be one of the most important things we’re talking about right now in this entire legislative session,” said Rep. Michelle Cook, D-Torrington, during the committee vote on the measure. “We’ve heard begging and pleading on the increase of rates, and if we do not increase rates, people are going to go without services, people are going to go without care that they need.” (Golvala, 3/24)
KHN:
Health Providers Scramble To Keep Remaining Staff Amid Medicaid Rate Debate
Andrew Johnson lets his clients choose what music to play in the car. As an employee of Family Outreach in Helena, Montana — an organization that assists developmentally disabled people — part of his workday involves driving around, picking up clients, and taking them to work or to run errands. “What’s up, gangsta?” Johnson said as a client got in the car one day in March. The pair fist-bumped and Johnson asked what type of music the client liked. “Gangsta stuff,” came the response. Rap, mainly. (Larson, 3/24)