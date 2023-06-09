Some Staff At Mass General Brigham Vote To Unionize
Medical residents and fellows at Massachusetts' largest health system have voted to unionize by joining the Committee of Interns and Residents, creating one of the largest unions of this kind. Among other health industry news, Amazon's One Medical expands into Connecticut.
The Boston Globe:
Residents, Fellows At Mass General Brigham Vote To Unionize
Medical residents and fellows at the state’s largest health system have voted to unionize, creating one of the largest unions of its kind in the country. In a vote of 1,215 to 412, residents and fellows at multiple Mass General Brigham hospitals voted to join the Committee of Interns and Residents, or CIR, at the Service Employees International Union. (Bartlett, 6/8)
Modern Healthcare:
Amazon's One Medical Expands Into Connecticut
Amazon's One Medical is expanding its membership-based primary care services into Connecticut with two offices, as part of a larger collaboration with Hartford HealthCare. One Medical, purchased by Amazon for $3.9 billion earlier this year, opened an office at Darien Commons this week and will open another at New Canaan later this summer. The locations will offer primary care, including lab services, chronic disease management and behavioral health resources. Patients will also have access to Hartford HealthCare's network of specialty providers, outpatient facilities and hospitals. (Hudson, 6/8)
The Baltimore Sun:
Johns Hopkins Medical School Renames Outpatient Center After Levi Watkins Jr., First Black Chief Resident
Dr. Levi Watkins Jr. was the first Black chief resident at the Johns Hopkins Medical School and the first surgeon to successfully implant an automatic heart defibrillator in a human in 1980. Forty-three years later, his family gathered to see the Johns Hopkins Outpatient Center renamed for him on Thursday. The cardiac surgeon pioneered the procedure that now routinely saves the lives of those with an irregular heartbeat. In addition, he was an advocate for diversifying the medical industry. (Brown, 6/8)
Modern Healthcare:
Digital Health Unicorn Cityblock Health Lays Off 155
Cityblock Health, a New York-based digital health company focused on primary care for underserved populations, laid off 155 employees, or 12% of its staff. Co-founder and CEO Dr. Toyin Ajayi said in a blog post Thursday that the company has made changes to “enable key processes through technology, standardize care teams and reduce layers for stronger accountability.” (Perna, 6/8)
Also —
Retraction Watch:
How A Now-Retracted Study Got Published In The First Place
The scientific paper inspired international headlines with its bold claim that the combination of brain scans and machine learning algorithms could identify people at risk for suicide with 91% accuracy. The promise of the work garnered lead author Marcel Adam Just of Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and co-author David Brent of the University of Pittsburgh a five-year, $3.8 million grant from the National Institute of Mental Health to conduct a larger follow-up study. But the 2017 paper attracted immediate and sustained scrutiny from other experts, one of whom attempted to replicate it and found a key problem. (Kincaid, 6/9)