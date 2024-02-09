Study Finds High-Dose Naloxone Didn’t Reduce Overdose Deaths
The new higher-dose nasal spray did not save more lives than the regular dose, and it drove up side effects. Separately, reports say opioid overdoses are rising among teens, but inpatient care remains rare. Also in the news: CDC data show how teens use drugs to combat stress.
AP:
Higher-Dose Naloxone Spray Didn't Save More Lives, Researchers Find
A new, higher-dose nasal spray for reversing opioid overdoses did not save more lives than the previous standard dose, but it did cause more vomiting and other side effects, researchers wrote in a study published Thursday. The 8-milligram naloxone spray — twice as potent as the highest dose previously available — was approved two years ago after pressure from experts and patient advocates who noted lower-dose antidotes often were being given multiple times to people suffering overdoses. (Stobbe, 2/8)
USA Today:
Opioid Overdoses Rising Among Teens. Why Is Inpatient Care So Rare?
As overdose deaths continue to increase among American teens, treatment for opioid use disorder remains limited. A new study shows that one intervention – inpatient treatment – is inaccessible to many. Few facilities exist nationwide and they are often unaffordable for families whose children are struggling with opioid addiction. Families must navigate a complex web of addiction treatment services as they try to avoid another overdose for their children, the study found. (Cuevas, 2/9)
NBC News:
CDC Report Finds Teens Use Drugs To Ease Stress And Anxiety, Often While Alone
Teenagers with suspected substance use problems say they turn to drugs because of a crushing need to relax and escape worries, according to research published Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new findings follow reports of rising anxiety and depression among the nation's youth, including unprecedented levels of hopelessness. (Edwards, 2/8)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Critics Bash Breed’s Measure To Mandate Welfare Drug Screening
A group of San Francisco addiction treatment providers and medical professionals are fighting Mayor London Breed’s ballot measure to mandate drug screenings for welfare recipients, calling it a “cynical ploy to shift blame onto the poorest San Franciscans.” The group launched an opposition campaign Thursday. “Prop F’s potential for harm is undeniable,” said Gary McCoy, a spokesperson for HealthRight 360, the city’s largest addiction treatment provider. (Angst, 2/8)
On marijuana use —
Military.Com:
Navy Now Forgiving Recruits' Prior Marijuana Use As It Looks To Cut More Losses At Boot Camp
The Navy is no longer immediately kicking out recruits who arrive at boot camp at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois, with detectable amounts of marijuana in their system. The service has expanded the authority to grant waivers for any recruits who initially test positive for THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana, Rear Adm. James Waters, the director of the Navy's military personnel plans and policy division, told a group of reporters Thursday. (Toropin, 2/8)