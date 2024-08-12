Study Finds Women, Black People Have Lower Survival Chances After CPR

The causes for the stark differences in survival rates found in the study are not clear. White people were three times more likely to live than Black people, and men were twice as likely to survive as women. In other news, an infant formula recall, health labeling for alcoholic drinks, and more.

USA Today: Black People, Women Generally Less Likely To Survive After CPR

A new study has uncovered dramatic differences in outcomes based on the race and sex of the people who went into cardiac arrest and got CPR. White people were three times more likely than Black people to survive the episode, and men of any background were twice as likely to survive as women, researchers found. ... The findings published this week in the American Heart Association journal “Circulation” confounded researchers examining outcomes for the life-saving technique and opened up a new array of questions they're hoping to explore. (Cuevas, 8/9)

CNN: Why Black Women Are Pushing To Diversify Health Care Industry

When Charmain Jackman and her husband decided to see a couple’s counselor, they had a list of criteria. As a Black psychologist of Barbadian descent, Jackman knew she was looking for a therapist of color who had experience working with couples. The search, however, proved to be more challenging than she expected. “We wanted someone who understood our culture,” Jackman told CNN. “We didn’t want to explain our family or immigrant experience.” Ultimately, Jackman said their therapist ended up being a White, Jewish woman because they struggled to find a therapist of color. (Mclean, 8/9)

More health and wellness news —

CBS News: Perrigo Recalls Infant Formula Sold In 12 States, Including California

Perrigo Company is recalling of a batch — or 16,500 cans — of powdered baby formula sold by H-E-B grocery and CVS Health stores in 12 states due to elevated levels of vitamin D, the company said in a notice posted by federal regulators. The voluntary recall involves cans labeled H-E-B Baby Infant Premium Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron and CVS Health Infant Premium Infant formula with Iron Milk-Based Powder, the company stated. (Gibson, 8/9)

Axios: Universal School Lunches May Improve Attendance And Reduce Obesity

Universal free school lunches are could lead to fewer cases of obesity, improved attendance and fewer suspensions, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. School lunches are becoming fodder for partisan politics with the selection of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz — an ardent supporter of free school lunch programs — as Kamala Harris' running mate, Food Fix's Helena Bottemiller Evich pointed out. (Reed, 8/12)

Stat: What’s In A Drink? U.S. Regulators Consider New Alcohol Label, But Health Advocates Want Even More

Over the past 35 years, the science of alcohol and its potential health harms has evolved, and some alcohol researchers and consumer protection advocates tell STAT that bottle labels should reflect that. Other nations, such as Ireland, are moving ahead with cancer warning labels on alcoholic beverages, but there’s no concrete sign such a move would happen in the U.S. (Cueto, 8/12)

KFF Health News: Exercise Is Key For Parkinson’s Relief. But Bias, Underdiagnosis Hold Black Patients Back.

A few years ago, the organizers of one of the largest U.S. exercise programs for people with Parkinson’s disease realized they had a problem: Most of the students were white. “We’re always asking who’s not in the room, and why are they not in the room?” said David Leventhal, program director for Dance for PD with the Mark Morris Dance Group in New York City. (Cohen, 8/12)

