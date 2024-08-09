Trump Dangles Notion Of Federal Restrictions On Abortion Pills

The GOP nominee hasn't said that he'll support federal limitations on mifepristone, but on Thursday, he wouldn't rule it out, either. Separately, a look at how Democrats Kamala Harris and Tim Walz bonded over reproductive rights.

The Washington Post: Trump Won’t Rule Out Revoking Access To The Abortion Pill Mifepristone

Donald Trump suggested in a news conference Thursday that he is open to curbing access to abortion pills through federal regulations, declining to rule out a sweeping move that some antiabortion allies have advocated. Trump has previously praised a Supreme Court ruling that maintained access to the key abortion drug mifepristone, saying, “I agree with their decision to have done that, and I will not block it.” But the GOP presidential nominee muddled his position at Thursday’s news conference at his Mar-a-Lago Club. (Knowles, 8/8)

Politico: Trump Won't Say How He'll Vote On Florida Abortion Amendment

Former President Donald Trump wouldn’t say Thursday how he’ll vote on a proposed Florida state constitutional amendment that would overturn the state’s six-week abortion ban, adding that he predicted the vote on it would wind up in a more “liberal way” than might be anticipated. Trump made the comments during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach. A POLITICO reporter asked how he — as a Florida resident — would vote and he demurred, adding that he thinks abortion has “become much less of an issue.” (Leonard, 8/8)

AP: In 60-Year-Old Tim Walz, Kamala Harris Found A Partner To Advocate For Reproductive Rights

The makings of a presidential ticket began in an unusual spot six months ago: a Minnesota abortion clinic. At the time, it was a historic visit for Vice President Kamala Harris — no president or vice president had ever made a public stop at one. But the visit laid the groundwork for Harris to connect with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and learn about his interest in reproductive health, an issue Harris has taken the lead on during her White House term. (Seitz, 8/8)

KFF Health News: KFF Health News' 'What The Health?': The Walz Record

Vice President Kamala Harris this week officially became the Democratic nominee for president and named Minnesota governor and former U.S. congressman Tim Walz as her running mate. ... Sandhya Raman of CQ Roll Call and Shefali Luthra of The 19th join KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner to discuss these stories and more. (Rovner, 8/8)

Abortion news from Alabama and Florida —

The Hill: Judge To Rule Whether Alabama Can Prosecute People Who Aid Out-Of-State Abortions

A federal judge is expected to soon decide whether Alabama can prosecute health care providers and advocates in the state who help pregnant patients get an abortion elsewhere. Abortion has been almost entirely illegal in the ruby red state since its trigger law took effect following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022. It is one of the strictest bans in the country, with no exceptions for rape or incest. (Weixel, 8/9)

Florida Phoenix: Florida Physicians Are Coming Out In Support And In Opposition To Abortion-Rights Amendment

The emphasis on health care has emboldened medical professionals to organize themselves both in support and opposition to the measure. (Perry, 8/8)

In other reproductive health news —

Stat: Fetal Exposure To Famine Increases Diabetes Risk In Adulthood

Hunger killed an estimated 4 million people in Ukraine between 1932 and 1933 — the result of Holodomor, a famine inflicted by the Stalin-led Soviet regime. New research shows how the harm experienced during famines can extend even to people who haven’t yet been born. (Rajeev, 8/8)

Stat: FTC Forces Shut Down Of AI App Claiming To Diagnose STIs

The company that claimed its AI model could identify sexually transmitted infections from a single penis picture was shut down by the Federal Trade Commission in July. (Lawrence, 8/8)

