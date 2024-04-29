Unusual, Severe Symptoms Reported By Doctors Treating Syphilis

Vision issues, headaches, and hearing loss are among unusual symptoms being reported in the current syphilis surge. Separately, reports detail how St. Louis, facing the highest syphilis rates per capita in any Missouri county, will tackle the outbreak.

CNN: Doctors Warn They’re Seeing Syphilis Patients With Unusual And Severe Symptoms

Disease detectives in Chicago say they have been seeing a worrisome trend: Patients complaining of unusual symptoms like vision and eye problems, headaches and hearing loss or dizziness caused by the sexually transmitted infection syphilis. (Goodman, 4/26)

St. Louis Public Radio: How St. Louis Plans To Address Rising Syphilis Rates

St. Louis has the highest rate of syphilis cases per capita of any county in Missouri. In 2022, the year with the latest data available, St. Louis reported nearly 600 cases of the bacterial infection, which is spread through unprotected sex with a person with the disease. Health officials have also seen an increase in syphilis and HIV co-infection and congenital syphilis in newborns. (Fentem, 4/29)

On measles —

CNN: Global Measles Cases Nearly Doubled In One Year, Researchers Say

The number of measles cases around the world nearly doubled from 2022 to 2023, researchers say, presenting a challenge to efforts to achieve and maintain elimination status in many countries. (Dillinger, 4/27)

ABC News: More Than 150 People In West Virginia Exposed To Measles: Health Officials

About 152 people across 30 counties in West Virginia have been exposed to measles, state health officials said Friday. Earlier this week, the first confirmed case of measles in the state since 2009 was identified, according to the West Virginia Department of Health (WVDH). The patient was someone who was undervaccinated and had a history of recent international travel, the department said. (Kekatos, 4/26)

On hepatitis C, malaria, and polio —

The New York Times: U.S. Lags Behind Other Countries In Hepatitis-C Cures

Despite an arsenal of drugs, many Americans are still unaware of their infections until it’s too late. A Biden initiative languishes without Congressional approval. (Alcorn, 4/28)

CIDRAP: Monoclonal Antibody Offers Strong Malaria Protection In Children

Today in the New England Journal of Medicine a study demonstrates that a single subcutaneous (just-under-the-skin) injection of an experimental malaria monoclonal antibody offered up to 77% protection against malaria for children in Mali during a 6-month malaria season. (Soucheray, 4/26)

Reuters: Wiping Out Polio 'Not Guaranteed', Support Needed, Bill Gates Says

Success in the fight to wipe out polio is not guaranteed, according to tech billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates, whose foundation has poured billions into the effort. Gates warned against complacency in tackling the deadly viral disease as he welcomed a $500 million pledge from Saudi Arabia on Sunday to fight polio over the next five years, bringing it in line with the U.S. as one of the biggest national donors. (Rigby, 4/28)

