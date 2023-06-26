Utah Is A Hot Spot For Covid Variant EU.1.1
As the CDC tracks several new covid variants, Utah labs have reported the most EU.1.1 infections of any state, with nearly 100 cases sequenced. By contrast, Nevada and Colorado have reported cases in only the single digits. The strain is a distant descendant of the XBB.1.5 variant seen in Europe earlier this year.
CBS News:
CDC Tracking New COVID Variant EU.1.1
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now separately tracking several new COVID-19 variants, the agency announced Friday, adding more Omicron descendants to an increasingly complex list of new strains that are competing nationwide. Among the new variants now being tracked by the CDC is EU.1.1, a strain first designated by scientists earlier this year over its rapid ascent in some European countries. (Tin, 6/23)
CIDRAP:
Reported Levels Of Global COVID-19 Decrease As XBB.1.5 Seen Across Europe, US
The World Health Organization (WHO) posted its weekly epidemiologic update yesterday on COVID-19, which shows decreases in new cases across all global regions. All regions, except Africa, also reported decreases in deaths from the virus. Globally, more than 1.2 million new cases and more than 7,100 deaths were reported in the past 28 days. The WHO cautioned, however, that the update is not an accurate reflection of virus activity, because of reduced testing and spotty case reporting. During this period, the WHO said, only 56% of countries and territories (133 of 234) reported one case. (Soucheray, 6/23)
The Washington Post:
Covid Isn’t Over But Even The Most Cautious Americans Are Moving On
Officials are no longer warning of scary new variants. Free tests are harder to come by. The White House covid team has disbanded, and the virus is increasingly erased from public conversation. After 2020’s summer of isolation followed by 2021’s “hot vax” summer and last year’s summer of revenge travel, this summer, the fourth since covid arrived, marks a season of blissful ignorance — or begrudging acceptance that the rest of society is moving on. (Nirappil, Yarber and Regan, 6/25)
AP:
US Intelligence Report On COVID-19 Origins Rejects Some Points Raised By Lab Leak Theory Proponents
U.S. officials released an intelligence report Friday that rejected some points raised by those who argue COVID-19 leaked from a Chinese lab, instead reiterating that American spy agencies remain divided over how the pandemic began. The report was issued at the behest of Congress, which in March passed a bill giving U.S. intelligence 90 days to declassify intelligence related to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. (Merchang, 6/23)
CIDRAP:
Nearly 1.2 Million Excess Deaths May Have Occurred In First 2 Years Of COVID Pandemic
A University of Pennsylvania-led study estimates that 1,179,024 excess US deaths occurred in the first 2 years of the COVID-19 pandemic, with excess mortality declining in metropolitan counties and rising in nonmetropolitan counties over the period. (Van Beusekom, 6/23)
CIDRAP:
CDC Data Show 31% COVID-19 Vaccine Protection Against Omicron In Nursing Home Residents
Vaccine effectiveness (VE) among nursing home residents up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines is 31.2%, according to new research in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. (Soucheray, 6/23)