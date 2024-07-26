Viewpoints: Abortion Ban States Must Clear Up Emergency Care Confusion; JD Vance Wants To Turn Back The Clock
Bloomberg:
Doctors And Patients Need More Clarity On Emergency Abortions
About a fifth of pregnancies end in miscarriage and 8% have complications. In these tragic situations, the line between getting an abortion and accessing emergency care is blurred. Women — and their doctors — who live in states with strict abortion bans deserve more clarity. (7/26)
The New York Times:
JD Vance’s ‘Cat Ladies’ Riff Has Serious ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Vibes
JD Vance, whose political career has been shaped to a large extent by his opposition to abortion rights, is trying to turn the clock back half a century or more. (Paul Krugman, 7/25)
Stat:
Nursing Home Industry Needs Federal Regulations On Staffing Levels
About 5% of Americans require skilled care at some point as they age. The horrific reports of more than 200,000 deaths of nursing home residents and staff during the Covid-19 pandemic put the nursing home industry under intense national scrutiny. But not all nursing homes experienced this level of tragedy and loss. One major reason why some fared better than others was adequate nurse staffing. (Melissa Batchelor and Diana J. Mason, 7/26)
Newsweek:
Climate, AI, And Care—The Triple Threat Facing Our Society
With thousands of Baby Boomers reaching their mid-70s every day, we're facing a tsunami of care needs that threatens to overwhelm us. The numbers are staggering—53 million Americans are already doing unpaid "second shifts" caring for family members. Add to that the rising rates of chronic conditions requiring long-term care, and we're looking at a perfect storm. (Neal K. Shah and Mary Furlong, 7/25)
Stat:
Medtech Compliance — Not Regulation — Is Stifling Innovation
“Regulation is stifling innovation” seems to be a prevailing opinion among medtech leaders who believe the Food and Drug Administration’s rules are slowing medical device advancements — especially when it comes to software. I couldn’t disagree more. (Erez Kaminski, 7/26)