Viewpoints: Why Is There Not A Norovirus Vaccine?; Steps Health Insurers Need To Take To Rebuild Trust
Editorial writers delve into these public health topics.
The New York Times:
America Needs A Norovirus Vaccine, Now
Norovirus outbreaks are rising across the United States; it is impressively contagious: The virus spreads rapidly, symptoms appear suddenly, and the virus can survive on surfaces for days to weeks. Each year, norovirus causes an estimated 19 million to 21 million illnesses in the United States alone. Despite its havoc, there’s no vaccine. We need one. (Alexandra Sifferlin, 1/7)
The Conversation:
Americans’ Rage At Insurers Goes Beyond Health Coverage – Author Of ‘Delay, Deny, Defend’ Points To 3 Reforms That Could Help
My book “Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It” was thrust into the spotlight recently, after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in what authorities say was a targeted attack outside the company’s annual investors conference. Investigators at the scene found bullet casings inscribed with the words “delay,” “deny” and “depose.” The unsettling echo of the book’s title struck me and many others. (Jay Feinman, 1/7)
The CT Mirror:
CT Should Stockpile Abortion Meds
In an October 2024 Connecticut Mirror poll, almost half of all voters and three quarters of Democrats listed reproductive rights and abortion as key issues. With the election of Donald Trump, the rights we now have in Connecticut are threatened by Project 2025’s plan to implement a national ban on medication abortion by pushing the FDA to reverse approval of mifepristone and misoprostol (the drugs most commonly used for medication abortions and for miscarriage treatment). (Elizabeth Vozzola, 1/8)
People:
Surgeon General To Americans: 'Rethink How We're Living Our Lives'
After years of reflecting on the stories I have heard, delving into scientific data, and convening researchers, I have come to see there are three essential elements that fuel our fulfillment and well-being: relationships, service, and purpose. Each of these can significantly impact our physical and mental health, reducing our risk for heart disease, depression, anxiety, and premature death. They also allow us to connect with something bigger than ourselves, a universal human need that brings us perspective and support and helps avoid the excessive rumination and focus on self that often contributes to mental distress. Yet all three drivers of fulfillment have diminished in many of our lives. (Vivek H. Murthy, 1/7)
Stat:
How To Spur The Invention Of More Cancer Screening Tests
Toni Roberts was 58 when she began to experience gastrointestinal issues. She modified her diet and tried over-the-counter remedies, but her symptoms did not improve. She finally got a CT scan, which led to an urgent visit with her doctor. When he told her that she had ovarian cancer, she thought he had confused her with someone else. (Dawn Mattoon, 1/8)
Stat:
How One Basic Science Foundation Is Diversifying Its Grant Recipients
Just 11 U.S. universities received 25% of all the federal research funding awarded to universities and colleges in 2021. And of these top research-funded universities, nine of them are located on either the East or West Coast, with only University of Michigan and University of Pittsburgh representing the middle of the country. This is not a new trend, either — data back to 2010 show a similar concentration of federal funding and emphasis on universities along the coasts. (Anne Hultgren, 1/8)