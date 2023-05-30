With Pride Events, Summer Travel Ahead, Officials Urge Mpox Vax
Although the mpox health emergency is over, public health officials are asking the public to remain vigilant and to get vaccinated as Pride celebrations and the summer travel season are on the horizon.
AP:
Mpox Is Down, But US Cities Could Be At Risk For Summertime Outbreaks
With Pride events planned across the country in the coming weeks, health officials and event organizers say they are optimistic that this year infections will be fewer and less severe. A bigger supply of vaccine, more people with immunity and readier access to a drug to treat mpox are among the reasons. But they also worry that people may think of mpox as last year’s problem.“Out of sight, out of mind,” said Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, who is advising the White House on its mpox response. “But we are beating the drum.” (Stobbe, 5/28)
The New York Times:
With Mpox At Risk of Flaring, Health Officials Advise, ‘Get Vaccinated’
Now, a year after a global mpox outbreak began and just as Pride celebrations and the summer party season are set to start, public health authorities are warning of a risk of new outbreaks, nationally and in New York City, primarily among men who have sex with men. (Otterman and Stack, 5/29)
Salem Statesman Journal:
Oregon Public Health Officials, CDC, Encourage Monkeypox Vaccine Ahead Of Summer Travel
Public health officials are encouraging Oregonians to get both doses of the monkeypox vaccine ahead of summer gatherings and travel to prevent contraction and spread of the virus. An outbreak of monkeypox (mpox) began in June 2022, and while cases have decreased since then, the outbreak is not over, said Tim Menza, senior health adviser for Oregon Health Authority's mpox response. There may be potential for a resurgence of the virus as travel and large gatherings increase throughout the summer, OHA said. (Wyatt, 5/29)
Also —
CNN:
Doctors Say This Is The Most Important Virus You’ve Never Heard Of
The past winter was a heavy one for respiratory viruses, dominated by surges of RSV, influenza and Covid-19. But just as it was winding down, a little-known virus that causes many of the same symptoms – a lower lung infection, hacking cough, runny nose, sore throat and fever – was just picking up steam. Cases of human metapneumovirus, or HMPV, spiked this spring, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s respiratory virus surveillance systems. (Goodman, 5/29)