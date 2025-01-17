- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
For Homeless Seniors, Getting Into Stable Housing Takes a Village — And a Lot of Luck
The number of unhoused seniors in the U.S. is expected to triple by 2030. About half of this population is becoming homeless for the first time. Homeless services struggle to help. Finding affordable housing that’s also accessible for older Americans with medical conditions is an extra challenge. (Aaron Bolton, MTPR, 1/17)
Junk Food Turns Public Villain as Power Shifts in Washington
Some Trump insiders are ready to take on the food industry. It remains to be seen whether their entrée will result in any meaningful change in government oversight of “Big Food” — or in American health. (Stephanie Armour and David Hilzenrath, 1/17)
KFF Health News' 'What the Health?': Hello, Trump. Bye-Bye, Biden.
With just days to go before the official launch of a new administration, the GOP-led Congress is putting together plans on how to enact incoming President Donald Trump’s agenda, with a particular emphasis on cutting spending on the Medicaid program. Meanwhile, the Biden administration makes major moves in its last days, including banning a controversial food dye and ordering cigarette companies to minimize their nicotine content. Joanne Kenen of Johns Hopkins University and Politico Magazine, Anna Edney of Bloomberg News, and Sandhya Raman of CQ Roll Call join KFF Health News’ Julie Rovner to discuss these stories and more. Also this week, Rovner interviews Harris Meyer, who reported and wrote the latest KFF Health News “Bill of the Month” feature, about a colonoscopy that came with a much larger price tag than estimated. (1/16)
Here's today's health policy haiku:
DON'T HESITATE TO GET VAXXED
Get your covid jabs:
New MIS-C research
is great news for kids.
- Anonymous
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
The Morning Briefing will not be published Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Look for it again in your inbox Tuesday.
Summaries Of The News:
Biden Issues Flurry Of Decisions At End Of Presidency; Trump Vows To Undo
On Friday, outgoing President Joe Biden said he was commuting the sentences of nearly 2,500 prison inmates serving long terms for nonviolent drug offenses. Gun control and the Equal Rights Amendment were among the topics Biden was asked to consider in his final days in the White House.
The New York Times:
With A Series Of Actions, Biden Races To Constrain Trump
In the final days of his term, President Biden has issued a series of policy decisions intended to cement his agenda and, in some cases, make it harder for President-elect Donald J. Trump to put in place his own. The 11th-hour decisions, many of them executive actions, include measures on environmental justice, prison reform, immigration and foreign relations. Some are intended to preserve Mr. Biden’s legacy, while others are last-ditch efforts to expand his approach. Many are likely to be undone after Mr. Trump takes office next week. (Kanno-Youngs, 1/16)
The New York Times:
Biden to Commute Sentences of Nearly 2,500 Drug Offenders
President Biden announced on Friday that he would commute the sentences of nearly 2,500 inmates serving long prison terms for nonviolent drug offenses, the broadest commutation of individual sentences ever issued by a U.S. president. ... Mr. Biden said his latest commutations would help those who received sentences based on now-discredited distinctions between crack and powder cocaine, or faced inflated charges for drug crimes. (Green and Kanno-Youngs, 1/17)
The New York Times:
State Attorneys General Ask Courts To Preserve Biden-Era Gun Control Measures
More than a dozen state attorneys general, all Democrats, asked on Thursday to join federal legal efforts to preserve two Biden-era gun control policies, a signal of partisan legal fights to come as President-elect Donald J. Trump returns to power. The two policy shifts are different. One would require buyers at gun shows to undergo a background check. ... The other, to ban a kind of trigger that can make a semiautomatic weapon fire like a machine gun. (Schwartz, 1/16)
The 19th:
Young People Urge Biden To Publish The Equal Rights Amendment
Every day for the final week-and-a-half of Joe Biden’s presidency, Rosie Couture and other members of the Young Feminist Party she co-founded in high school have been picketing in sub-freezing temperatures outside the White House, urging the outgoing president to make sure the U.S. Constitution protects their rights before he leaves office. (Becker, 1/16)
MedPage Today:
Healthcare In The Mix In President Biden's Farewell Address
In a brief and somber farewell address to the nation on Wednesday night, President Biden touched on a number of his administration's accomplishments in healthcare as he summed up his time in office. ... Biden, 82, said it was an "honor to see essential workers getting us through a once-in-a-century pandemic, the heroism of servicemembers, and the first responders keeping us safe." (Frieden, 1/16)
States' Lawsuit To Restrict Mifepristone Access Allowed To Proceed
After abortion opponents and doctors failed in their case to have the drug restricted — the Supreme Court ruled they lacked standing — Idaho, Kansas, and Missouri stepped in. Meanwhile, other states are making moves to protect reproductive rights.
The Hill:
Federal Judge Allows Idaho, Missouri, Kansas To Resume Lawsuit Against Mifepristone
Three Republican-led states will be allowed to move forward with a lawsuit to restrict access to mifepristone, a Texas federal judge ruled Thursday, months after the Supreme Court rejected an earlier argument in the case. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who was appointed during President-elect Trump’s first term, said Idaho, Missouri and Kansas can intervene and file a complaint in the case that was originally brought by a group of anti-abortion activists and doctors. (Weixel, 1/16)
The CT Mirror:
CT Not Planning To Stockpile Mifepristone, Aka The Abortion Pill
Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration has rejected proposals that would have allowed Connecticut to stockpile mifepristone, a drug used to end pregnancies, according to a state legislator. (Golvala, 1/17)
The Hill:
North Carolina Governor Announces New Abortion Protections
Democratic North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein issued an executive order Thursday that he believes will further protect reproductive health care access across the state. The order directs Cabinet agencies to protect women’s medical privacy, protect doctors providing abortions in the state and not cooperate with efforts to impose penalties, investigations or prosecutions of those seeking reproductive health care like abortion. (O’Connell-Domenech, 1/16)
ProPublica:
Lawmakers In At Least Seven States Seek Expanded Abortion Access
In advance of this year’s state legislative sessions, lawmakers are filing more than a dozen bills to expand abortion access in at least seven states, and a separate bill introduced in Texas seeks to examine the impact that the state’s abortion ban has had on maternal outcomes. Some were filed in direct response to ProPublica’s reporting on the fatal consequences of such laws. Others were submitted for a second or third year in a row, but with new optimism that they will gain traction this time. (Branstetter and Jaramillo, 1/17)
The 19th:
How Trump Could Impact Abortion Policy As Soon As His Second Term Begins
Four years after Trump left office the first time, the state of access looks radically different. Since the 2022 fall of Roe v. Wade, voters across the political spectrum have repeatedly shown they favor reproductive rights, even while voting for GOP lawmakers. It’s deterred some Republicans, Trump among them, from at least publicly endorsing restrictions that could be politically toxic. Still, once in office, Trump and his administration would have substantial power to further restrict abortion. And with Roe overturned, the avenues to do so are larger than they were last time. (Luthra, 1/16)
AIDS Relief Program 'In Jeopardy,' Lawmaker Says, Citing Misuse Of Funds
Republican Sen. Jim Risch says PEPFAR money paid for abortions in Mozambique. Although the CDC acknowledged money was used to pay abortion providers who weren't aware of the restrictions, it says the $4,100 has been returned. “CDC identified the error, took immediate action, has a plan in place to prevent it from happening again," a spokesperson said.
Politico:
Top Senate Republican Says PEPFAR Program In Jeopardy
Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho), the chair of the Foreign Relations Committee, said Thursday the global AIDS-fighting program started by President George W. Bush “is certainly in jeopardy” because the Biden administration allowed some of its funding to be spent on abortions. Congressional Republicans had raised concerns about funds from the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief going to groups that support abortion rights or provide abortions in 2023 when they allowed the program’s authorization to expire. They ultimately renewed it for one year last March. (Paun, 1/16)
The War Horse:
Republicans Propose Bills That Steer More Veterans Into Private Health Care
With the new Congress sworn in and President-elect Trump poised for his second inauguration, Republicans have queued up a number of bills that could widely expand veterans’ access to the private health care system, setting up the latest battle over VA’s reliance on what’s known as community care. Efforts to reform how the Department of Veterans Affairs provides health care to millions of veterans are heating up in 2025 as pressures to bring down costs and lower wait times for care mount. (Marshall-Chalmers, 1/16)
KFF Health News:
Politico:
Employers Outline Health Priorities Under Trump
Groups representing employers that offer health insurance are gearing up to defend and try to bolster the largest source of health coverage for people under 65 in the U.S., your host reports. Donald Trump’s election and Republican majorities in Congress have raised some uncertainty on what’s coming down the pike for employer-sponsored health insurance, which covers almost 165 million Americans. (Hooper, 1/16)
Bloomberg:
Big Talk, Little Action Is The Best Hope For Health-Care Stocks
On the surface, the US health-care industry is facing a pivotal year in 2025 as President-elect Donald Trump re-enters the White House. Trump has promised to “knock out” drug-industry middlemen, a potential disaster for pharmacy benefit managers. He named prominent vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to run the Department of Health and Human Services, which could wreak havoc on shot developers. And his nomination of celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is considered a boon for companies that offer private versions of government health insurance. (Adegbesan, 1/16)
In obituaries —
Stat:
Paul Mango, Warp Speed Leader And Trump Adviser, Dies At 65
Paul Mango, an integral part of the Trump administration’s drive to invent coronavirus vaccines and treatments, has died at 65. (Owermohle, 1/16)
UnitedHealth Group Dodges Blame for System Failures In Wake Of CEO Killing
In the first public appearance since Brian Thompson's slaying in early December, UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty addressed the public's discontent, skirting responsibility and blaming drug companies and hospitals for the health care system's failures.
Stat:
UnitedHealth Mounts Full Defense Of Its Business In Wake Of Thompson’s Killing
In UnitedHealth Group’s first public appearance since the killing of a top executive, leaders acknowledged the public’s discontent with the health care system, but quickly piled blame on drug companies and hospitals. (Herman and Bannow, 1/16)
In other health care industry developments —
WLRN Public Media:
Florida Nurses Rally For Improved Staffing, Health Insurance And AI Safety
Nurses at Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah joined thousands of fellow caregivers nationwide Thursday morning to express concerns over low staffing levels, the need for up-to-date equipment, quality health insurance and artificial intelligence safeguards. The march was organized by the National Nurses United to highlight broad support among nurses for solutions that prioritize patient care. (Cooper, 1/16)
CBS News:
Many Northern California Registered Nurses March In Support Of Staffing, Patient Protections Against AI
Thousands of registered nurse members of National Nurses United, including many in Northern California, participated in marches and rallies on Thursday, demanding safe staffing levels and patient safeguards with the introduction of artificial intelligence, the NNU says. More than 100,000 NNU members are entering contract negotiations, saying they "plan to confront industry decisions that undermine patients' health and well-being and fail to address chronic RN recruitment and retention issues – in favor of increasing profits." (Downs, 1/16)
Modern Healthcare:
DEA Drug Prescribing Proposal May Change Providers' Strategies
Telehealth companies are unsure they'll feel the impact of the Drug Enforcement Administration's proposed rule on remote prescribing of controlled substances. ... The timing of the proposal, issued in the final days of Biden administration, has led to uncertainty among telehealth companies that aren't sure if the Trump administration will finalize it. (Turner, 1/16)
Modern Healthcare:
Private Equity, Consolidation Concerns Highlighted In Report
Three federal agencies on Wednesday said "more effective and vigorous" enforcement is needed to protect patients harmed by healthcare's continued consolidation. In a report released just days before a new administration takes over, the Health and Human Services Department, Federal Trade Commission and Justice Department said comments they sought earlier this year on the state of the industry made clear that worries about access to services and costs have intensified as consolidation and private equity's role have grown. (DeSilva, 1/16)
North Carolina Health News and The Charlotte Ledger:
OrthoCarolina Plans To Sell Its Physical Therapy Business To A Private-Equity Backed Firm
OrthoCarolina, one of the nation’s largest independently owned orthopedic practices, is close to a deal to sell its physical therapy business to PT Solutions Physical Therapy, an Atlanta-based company backed by private equity, the Charlotte Ledger/NC Health News has learned. (Crouch, 1/17)
Also —
MedPage Today:
Do Stressed Out Surgeons Have Better Or Worse Patient Outcomes?
Surgeons with higher physiological stress in the first 5 minutes of surgery had fewer major surgical complications, a post-hoc analysis of a prospective study found. Increased sympathovagal balance -- which was used as a measure of surgeon stress -- at the beginning of surgery was significantly associated with reduced major surgical complications (adjusted OR 0.63, 95% CI 0.41-0.98, P=0.04), reported Jake Awtry, MD, of the department of general surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and colleagues in JAMA Surgery. (Robertson, 1/16)
Arkansas Hopes To Reinstate Work Requirements For Medicaid
When Arkansas previously enacted work requirements in 2018, more than 18,000 people lost coverage. Also in the news: New Hampshire tackles the issue of exorbitant, unexpected ambulance bills; San Francisco's public health director will step down; Montana seniors struggle with homelessness; and more.
AP:
Arkansas Governor Wants To Revive State's Medicaid Work Requirements Under Trump Administration
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday she wants to impose work requirements on some Medicaid recipients, hoping to revive and expand a restriction that was blocked by the courts but could get a new life under the Trump administration. Sanders’ comments come as fellow Republicans in several other states are seeking similar requirements along with other cuts or restrictions to Medicaid, which covers about 80 million people nationally. More than 18,000 people lost coverage when Arkansas previously enacted work requirements under Sanders’ predecessor, Asa Hutchinson, in 2018. (DeMillo, 1/16)
The Boston Globe:
State Of Commonwealth: Healey Vows Lower Costs, Improve Healthcare
Saying it is time to “build our future,” Governor Maura Healey on Thursday laid out a wide-ranging agenda in her State of the Commonwealth address, vowing to rebuild roads and bridges, make it easier to get a doctor’s appointment, and transition homeless families out of hotels and motels by the end of the year. Addressing lawmakers, elected officials, and a primetime audience, the first-term Democrat laced her near hour-long speech with a series of new plans and calls for the Democratic-led Legislature to join her in realizing her initiatives. (Stout and Huynh, 1/16)
CBS News:
New State Reports Aim To Educate Coloradans About Health Care Costs And Investments
New reports out Thursday provide an inside look at the health of Colorado hospitals: what's coming in and what's being put back into the community. And while hospital profits grow, so do expenses. After years of operating in the dark, hospitals across Colorado are now required to disclose more information than ever before. (Morfitt and Alejo, 1/16)
New Hampshire Bulletin:
NH Officials Discuss Solutions For Surprise Ambulance Bills
New Hampshire lawmakers are trying to address the yearslong struggles of patients who take an ambulance and end up surprised with massive bills even when they have health insurance. The House Commerce and Consumer Affairs Committee held hearings Wednesday on dueling bills that each offer proposed solutions to the problem. (Skipworth, 1/16)
The New York Times:
Sick Prisoners In New York Were Granted Parole But Remain Behind Bars
When the letter arrived at Westil Gonzalez’s prison cell saying that he had been granted parole, he couldn’t read it. Over the 33 years he had been locked up for murder, multiple sclerosis had taken much of his vision and left him reliant on a wheelchair. ... But six months have passed, and Mr. Gonzalez is still incarcerated outside Buffalo, because the Department of Corrections has not found a nursing home that will accept him. Another New York inmate has been in the same limbo for 20 months. Others were released only after suing the state. (Kliff, 1/17)
CBS News:
San Francisco Public Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax Announces Resignation
Dr. Grant Colfax, the San Francisco's public health director who oversaw the city's responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and fentanyl crisis, announced his resignation on Thursday. Colfax is stepping down after spending nearly six years as the city's leading health official. The San Francisco Department of Public Health did not provide a reason for his resignation. (1/16)
KFF Health News:
For Homeless Seniors, Getting Into Stable Housing Takes A Village — And A Lot Of Luck
Over two years ago, Kim Hilton and his partner walked out of their home for the final time. The house had sold, and the new landlord raised the rent. They couldn’t afford it. Their Social Security payments couldn’t cover the cost of any apartments in northwestern Montana’s Flathead Valley. Hilton’s partner was able to move into her daughter’s studio apartment. There wasn’t enough space for Hilton, so they reluctantly split up. (Bolton, 1/17)
CDC: Hospitals Treating Patients For Flu Should Also Test Swiftly For H5N1
A check for bird flu should be done within 24 hours of admission, the agency advises. Moreover, patients suspected of having seasonal or bird flu should be treated right away with antivirals.
The Washington Post:
As Bird Flu Affects More People And Animals, CDC Urges Faster Testing
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an advisory Thursday urging health-care workers treating patients hospitalized with the flu to perform an additional test for bird flu within 24 hours of admission. The advisory reflects increasing concern about the widening outbreak of H5N1 avian influenza that is sickening more people and animals in the United States and Canada. (Sun, 1/16)
The Washington Post:
Bird Flu Almost Killed This Teen. It’s A Cautionary Tale For Trump Officials
By the time the 13-year-old arrived at the main children’s hospital in Vancouver, Canada, in early November, a bird flu infection had robbed her ability to breathe. Pneumonia shrouded her left lung. Her kidneys were failing, her blood platelets plummeting. Within four days, the previously healthy teen, whose initial symptoms were pink eye and a low-grade fever, had deteriorated so dramatically that doctors at BC Children’s Hospital had to deploy a battery of medical interventions to save her life. (Sun, 1/17)
On covid, flu, and Zika —
New Hampshire Public Radio:
Dartmouth Health Ends COVID Vaccination Requirement For Kidney Transplants
Dartmouth Health will no longer require someone to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before receiving a kidney transplant, after the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office intervened on behalf of a patient. The Attorney General’s Office said the health system changed its policy after state officials raised concerns it could violate state law. The law at issue, passed in 2022, forbids health care providers from denying care to patients based solely on vaccination status. (Cuno-Booth, 1/16)
Minnesota Public Radio:
Twin Cities Sees Highest Weekly Hospitalizations From The Flu In Past Four Years
Data released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health shows flu activity continuing to soar. In the Twin Cities seven-county region 537 people were admitted to the hospital Dec. 29 to Jan. 4. That is by far the highest weekly total of the last four seasons. (Helmstetter, 1/16)
CIDRAP:
Kids Exposed To Zika Virus In Utero Can Have Development Delays Later In Life—Even Without Congenital Zika Syndrome
Two recent studies, including one published today in Pediatrics, show that exposure to the Zika virus (ZIKV) in utero can have affect children's development later in childhood, with today's study showing the finding holds true even when the children are born without signs of congenital Zika syndrome (CZS). The study in Pediatrics is based on outcomes seen in Brazil among mother-infant pairs from 2018 to 2022. The children were assessed for early (congenital anomalies) and long-term adverse outcomes (neurodevelopmental delay), and the study included children with and without CZS, which is a group of birth defects associated with the disease. (Soucheray, 1/16)
FDA Authorizes Sale Of Zyn Pouches To Help Adult Smokers Cut Back
FDA officials say that while Zyn is not safe, the data show the pouches are less harmful than alternatives and contain fewer harmful ingredients than cigarettes. Meanwhile, a new report by the American Cancer Society shows a shift in cancer diagnoses from older to younger adults, with more women being diagnosed than men.
AP:
FDA OKs Sales Of Zyn Nicotine Pouches, Citing Health Benefits For Adult Smokers
Federal health officials on Thursday backed the public health benefits of nicotine pouches, authorizing Philip Morris International’s Zyn to help adult smokers cut back or quit cigarettes. The Food and Drug Administration OK’d 10 Zyn flavors, including coffee, mint and menthol. It’s the first time regulators have authorized sales of nicotine pouches, which are the fastest-growing segment of the U.S. tobacco market. (Perrone, 1/16)
More health and wellness news —
CNN:
Young Women Almost Twice As Likely To Be Diagnosed With Cancer As Young Men, New Report Says
Charmella Roark remembers the shock that stopped her in her tracks when she learned about her younger sister’s cancer diagnosis. In 2018, Kiki Roark wrote in their family’s group text that she had been diagnosed with stage I breast cancer – the same disease that had taken their aunt’s life just a few years prior. (Howard, 1/16)
AP:
Surprise Finding Sheds Light On What Causes Huntington's Disease, A Devastating Fatal Brain Disorder
Scientists are unraveling the mystery of what triggers Huntington’s disease, a devastating and fatal hereditary disorder that strikes in the prime of life, causing nerve cells in parts of the brain to break down and die. ... New research shows that the mutation is, surprisingly, harmless for decades. But it quietly grows into a larger mutation — until it eventually crosses a threshold, generates toxic proteins, and kills the cells it has expanded in. (Ungar, 1/16)
Bloomberg:
Calorie Labels Have Limited Impact On Food Choices, Study Finds
Calorie labels in supermarkets and restaurants have little impact on consumer choices, researchers found, fueling doubts about whether the practice is worth keeping. The effect of the dietary information is a calorie reduction of about 1.8%, which amounts to removing two almonds from a 600-calorie meal, according to a review by the UK nonprofit Cochrane. The researchers aggregated results from 25 studies from countries including the US, UK and France. (Wind, 1/17)
KFF Health News:
Junk Food Turns Public Villain As Power Shifts In Washington
For years, the federal government has steered clear of regulating junk food, fast food, and ultra-processed food. Now attitudes are changing. Some members of President-elect Donald Trump’s inner circle are gearing up to battle “Big Food,” or the companies that make most of the food and beverages consumed in the United States. Nominees for top health agencies are taking aim at ultra-processed foods that account for an estimated 70% of the nation’s food supply. (Armour and Hilzenrath, 1/17)
Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed
Each week, KFF Health News finds longer stories for you to enjoy. Today's selections are on covid, RFK Jr., Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, and more.
AP:
Meet The Americans Who Still Take COVID-19 Precautions Seriously
Susan Scarbro stares down a bowling lane at the distant pins. She hears a sound that breaks her focus. Was that a cough? Will her mask protect her? COVID-19 remains a very present threat for the 55-year-old. Scarbro has multiple immune disorders, making her vulnerable to infection. “Any minute anybody could cough, just incidentally,” said Scarbro, who lives in Sunset Beach, North Carolina. “And that cough could be the one thing that could make me sick.” (Bose and Johnson, 1/16)
Roll Call:
How RFK Jr. Drove Mistrust Of A Cancer Prevention Vaccine
President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead HHS has a long history of discounting and peddling misinformation about the HPV vaccine. (Hellmann, 1/16)
NPR:
On Apache Lands, Progress In A Long War Against Ticks And The Disease They Spread
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, the deadliest tick-borne disease in the U.S., is a big problem on tribal lands in the Southwest. A community-led response on Apache lands in Arizona is helping save lives. (Huang, 1/15)
Bloomberg:
Patients Detained, Denied Care at Hospitals Funded by World Bank
Billions of taxpayer dollars invested in for-profit facilities from Africa to Asia were supposed to improve access to healthcare. But stories of abuses have piled up. (Finch, Taggart and Kocieniewski, 1/16)
Undark:
The Pursuit Of Death On Psychiatric Grounds
In recent years, Dutch psychiatrists have seen a steep upswing in requests for medical assistance in dying, or MAID, on psychiatric grounds, rising from an average of about 30 per year from 2012 to 2018 to 895 in 2023 — though some research suggests those numbers are likely an undercount. (Just a fraction of these requests were granted and pursued.) Some clinicians are concerned about the number of young people seeking the procedure, and want to put more guardrails in place, like a higher age requirement. Others, meanwhile, are calling for fewer barriers, arguing that euthanasia is the most humane approach when a patient is experiencing treatment-resistant mental anguish. (Klotz, 1/15)
Viewpoints: Steps Medical Professionals Can Take To Safeguard Immigrant Patients
Opinion writers tackle these public health issues.
The New York Times:
How Doctors And Nurses Can Protect Undocumented Immigrants
Medical professionals constantly battle insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers to get our patients’ medical treatments covered. We tussle with our own institutions to expedite CT scans and medical appointments. We write advocacy letters for things like walkers and dental clearance and problems with bathroom mold and jury duty. But in this upcoming era we may have to face off against our own federal government. (Danielle Ofri, 1/17)
Houston Chronicle:
This Single Change To Texas Abortion Law Could Save Women's Lives
We’re lawyers and lobbyists who work frequently with healthcare, and last year we petitioned the Texas Medical Board to give doctors specific guidelines that clarify exactly when women and girl's life-threatening pregnancies necessitate abortions. (Amy Bresnen and Steve Bresnen, 1/17)
Stat:
Covid’s Starring Role In Upcoming Health Confirmation Hearings
“What do you think of Dr. Fauci?” friends and colleagues asked me throughout the Covid pandemic. As a medical epidemiologist, I was flattered they trusted me, but soon recognized that this was a trick question. They were simply applying their “Dr. Fauci test” of pandemic allegiance. This was a forced binary: Was I an acolyte of the gold standard of sound science, or a denier who dismissed his knowledge in favor of the dogma of zealots and crackpots? Did I “follow the science,” or sell out to political ideologues? (Steven Philips, 1/17)
The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer:
Why Hasn’t Black Obesity Become A National Healthcare Crisis?
I’ve long known that obesity is a problem in America. I hear about it all the time in TV ads for miracle drugs and from fitness centers that insist clients do more than they’re willing to do. Americans need another Richard Simmons, a fitness cheerleader who can keep his eyes on our potbellies. From an essay Rev. Al Sharpton wrote for The Washington Post, whites need a Simmons less than Black folk do. (Justice B. Hill, 1/17)
Stat:
A New FDA-CMS Approach To Covering Digital Mental Health Treatment Devices
The United States continues to face a pervasive public health challenge: lack of access to behavioral health providers and resources. Behavioral health conditions have been significantly increasing in prevalence, but despite the widespread need, there continues to be a large gap between demand and availability of behavioral health resources. Persistent shortages within the behavioral health workforce often result in lengthy wait times for a behavioral health appointment and delayed patient care, which ultimately lead to worse outcomes. (Meena Seshamani, Emily Parris, Doug Jacobs, Michelle Tarver, David McMullen and Josh Rising, 1/17)
Dallas Morning News:
We Need To Clean Up The Way We Talk About OCD
According to the National Institutes of Mental Health, 1 in 40 adults will develop OCD. Also, 1 in 200 children and adolescents will have this condition. (Georgia La Grone, 1/17)