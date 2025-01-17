FDA Authorizes Sale Of Zyn Pouches To Help Adult Smokers Cut Back
FDA officials say that while Zyn is not safe, the data show the pouches are less harmful than alternatives and contain fewer harmful ingredients than cigarettes. Meanwhile, a new report by the American Cancer Society shows a shift in cancer diagnoses from older to younger adults, with more women being diagnosed than men.
AP:
FDA OKs Sales Of Zyn Nicotine Pouches, Citing Health Benefits For Adult Smokers
Federal health officials on Thursday backed the public health benefits of nicotine pouches, authorizing Philip Morris International’s Zyn to help adult smokers cut back or quit cigarettes. The Food and Drug Administration OK’d 10 Zyn flavors, including coffee, mint and menthol. It’s the first time regulators have authorized sales of nicotine pouches, which are the fastest-growing segment of the U.S. tobacco market. (Perrone, 1/16)
More health and wellness news —
CNN:
Young Women Almost Twice As Likely To Be Diagnosed With Cancer As Young Men, New Report Says
Charmella Roark remembers the shock that stopped her in her tracks when she learned about her younger sister’s cancer diagnosis. In 2018, Kiki Roark wrote in their family’s group text that she had been diagnosed with stage I breast cancer – the same disease that had taken their aunt’s life just a few years prior. (Howard, 1/16)
AP:
Surprise Finding Sheds Light On What Causes Huntington's Disease, A Devastating Fatal Brain Disorder
Scientists are unraveling the mystery of what triggers Huntington’s disease, a devastating and fatal hereditary disorder that strikes in the prime of life, causing nerve cells in parts of the brain to break down and die. ... New research shows that the mutation is, surprisingly, harmless for decades. But it quietly grows into a larger mutation — until it eventually crosses a threshold, generates toxic proteins, and kills the cells it has expanded in. (Ungar, 1/16)
Bloomberg:
Calorie Labels Have Limited Impact On Food Choices, Study Finds
Calorie labels in supermarkets and restaurants have little impact on consumer choices, researchers found, fueling doubts about whether the practice is worth keeping. The effect of the dietary information is a calorie reduction of about 1.8%, which amounts to removing two almonds from a 600-calorie meal, according to a review by the UK nonprofit Cochrane. The researchers aggregated results from 25 studies from countries including the US, UK and France. (Wind, 1/17)
KFF Health News:
Junk Food Turns Public Villain As Power Shifts In Washington
For years, the federal government has steered clear of regulating junk food, fast food, and ultra-processed food. Now attitudes are changing. Some members of President-elect Donald Trump’s inner circle are gearing up to battle “Big Food,” or the companies that make most of the food and beverages consumed in the United States. Nominees for top health agencies are taking aim at ultra-processed foods that account for an estimated 70% of the nation’s food supply. (Armour and Hilzenrath, 1/17)