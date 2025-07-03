House Sends Megabill to Trump, Setting Up Historic Medicaid Cuts

The $4.5 trillion tax and immigration bill cleared the House Thursday after a chaotic overnight and morning in Congress. The legislation contains $1.2 trillion in cutbacks to Medicaid and food stamps. The CBO forecasts that 11.8 million Americans would become uninsured by 2034 under the bill's provisions. Check back with KFF Health News for more coverage of this breaking news.

The Hill: House Sends GOP’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ To Trump’s Desk In Major Win For Republicans

House Republicans on Thursday morning passed the core of Trump’s domestic policy agenda — including sweeping tax cuts, a crackdown on immigration, a boost in energy production and huge cuts in Medicaid — overcoming months of bitter infighting on Capitol Hill to deliver what could be the defining legislation of Trump’s second term. The 218-214 vote came together after more than a year of intense planning by GOP lawmakers, weeks of scrambling to reconcile the conflicting visions among House and Senate Republicans, and days of last-minute lobbying to cajole holdouts in both chambers to get on board. (Lillis, Schnell and Brooks, 7/3)

Stat: How The Tax-Cut Bill That’s Headed To Trump’s Desk Would Upend Health Care

The bill slashes health care spending by more than $1 trillion over a decade, cuts that would affect patients, hospitals, and doctors nationwide. It will force states to make tough decisions about how to balance their budgets as the federal government pulls back. (Payne, Cirruzzo, and Wilkerson, 7/3)

Los Angeles Times: Trump's 'Big, Beautiful' Megabill Wins Final Approval After Marathon Overnight Session

The bill encompasses Trump’s domestic agenda, extending tax breaks to millions of American households and businesses that are projected to add trillions to the national debt. The legislation also introduces new tax relief for senior citizens and tip workers. To offset a fraction of those costs, Republicans approved new barriers to access for Medicaid and cut funding streams under the Affordable Care Act, placing the healthcare of nearly 12 million in jeopardy over the next decade, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. Funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which provides food stamps, was also cut. (Wilner, 7/3)

Politico: The Megabill Will Soon Be Megalaw

Meanwhile, among purple-district Republicans nervous about a roughly $1 trillion cut to Medicaid, there were major concerns over how medical providers in their districts might be able to access a limited $50 billion fund for rural hospitals created in the Senate and whether the funding patch would be enough to compensate for cuts elsewhere. (Tully-McManus and Wu, 7/3)

KFF Health News: GOP Governors Mum As Congress Prepares To Slash Medicaid Spending For Their States

In 2017, when President Donald Trump tried to repeal Obamacare and roll back Medicaid coverage, Republican governors helped turn Congress against it. Now, as Trump tries again to scale back Medicaid, Republican governors — whose constituents stand to lose federal funding and health coverage — have gone quiet on the health consequences. (Galewitz, 7/3)

Politico: Why Republicans Can’t Quit Medicaid Cuts

More Medicaid enrollees are voting Republican — a result of President Donald Trump’s success in wooing lower-income voters. So, why did the GOP slash deeply into the health insurance program in its megabill? Three reasons: Republicans desperately needed money to avoid a big tax increase next year, they wanted to claw back Biden-era policies GOP lawmakers say led to lax eligibility checks and more fraudulent benefit claims and they wanted to curb the Medicaid expansion enacted by then-President Barack Obama and congressional Democrats in the Affordable Care Act. (King and Hooper, 7/3)

KFF Health News: Republican Megabill Will Mean Higher Health Costs For Many Americans

Spending cuts hitting medical providers, Medicaid and Affordable Care Act enrollees, and lawfully present immigrants are just some of the biggest changes the GOP has in store for health care — with ramifications that could touch all Americans. (Galewitz, Appleby, Rayasam, and Wolfson, 7/2)

The New York Times: Tax Cuts Now, Benefit Cuts Later: The Timeline In The Republican Megabill

Republicans deferred some of their most painful spending cuts until after the midterm elections. (Romm, Duehren, Sanger-Katz, Plumer and Wood, 7/2)

AP: Medicaid, Food Aid Recipients Worry About Safety Net Cuts In Bill Sent To Trump

Supporters of the sweeping tax and spending legislation that Congress has sent to President Donald Trump say the changes to Medicaid, food aid and other programs will encourage personal responsibility and halt those scamming the system. Critics of the bill, given final congressional approval Thursday, say the requirements will upend lives. Here’s a look at what people are saying about the bill. (Lieb and Mulvihill, 7/3)

KFF Health News: In A First, Trump And GOP-Led Congress Prepare To Swell Ranks Of U.S. Uninsured

Fewer Americans will likely have health insurance, compromising their physical and financial health, as the Trump administration and GOP-controlled Congress weigh major changes to the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid. “The effects could be catastrophic,” one policy analyst predicts. (Rayasam and Whitehead, 6/30)

KFF Health News: To Cut Medicaid, The GOP’s Following A Path Often Used To Expand Health Care

Republicans are attempting to use the budget reconciliation process to boost President Donald Trump’s priorities and reduce health coverage. That process has been used to pass nearly every major piece of health legislation for decades — except usually lawmakers use it to expand health care, not cut it, writes Julie Rovner. (Rovner, 7/2)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription