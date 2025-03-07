- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
- Marty Makary, Often Wrong as Pandemic Critic, Is Poised To Lead the FDA He Railed Against
- Medicaid Advocates Say Critics Use Loaded Terms To Gain Edge in Congressional Debate
- The State of Federal Health Agencies Is Uncertain
From KFF Health News - Latest Stories:
KFF Health News Original Stories
Marty Makary, Often Wrong as Pandemic Critic, Is Poised To Lead the FDA He Railed Against
Should Marty Makary take the reins at the FDA, transitioning from gadfly to the head of an agency that regulates a fifth of the U.S. economy, he would have to engage in the thorny challenges of governing. (Arthur Allen, 3/7)
Medicaid Advocates Say Critics Use Loaded Terms To Gain Edge in Congressional Debate
As policymakers in Washington debate potentially steep funding cuts to Medicaid, Republicans are using terms such as “money laundering” and “discrimination” to make their case. Language experts and Medicaid advocates say their word choice is misleading and designed to sway the public against the popular program. (Phil Galewitz, 3/7)
KFF Health News' 'What the Health?': The State of Federal Health Agencies Is Uncertain
The Supreme Court opined for the first time that Trump administration officials may be exceeding their authority to reshape the federal government by refusing to honor completed contracts, even as lower-court judges started blocking efforts to fire workers, freeze funding, and cancel ongoing contracts. Meanwhile, public health officials are alarmed at the Department of Health and Human Services’ public handling of Texas’ widening measles outbreak, particularly the secretary’s less-than-full endorsement of vaccines. Lauren Weber of The Washington Post, Joanne Kenen of the Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health and Politico Magazine, and Stephanie Armour of KFF Health News join KFF Health News’ Julie Rovner to discuss these stories and more. (3/6)
Here's today's health policy haiku:
YOU CAN DO THIS
- Illustration by Oona Zenda
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
Private Equity Firm Sycamore Partners Snaps Up Strained Walgreens For $10B
As part of the deal, which will be completed later this year, the Chicago-based pharmacy chain will sell its VillageMD unit. Other pharmaceutical news is about Cost Plus Drug Co., Eli Lilly, and more.
The New York Times:
Walgreens to Be Bought by Private Equity Firm in $10 Billion Deal
Walgreens Boots Alliance said on Thursday that it had agreed to be acquired by Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm, in a $10 billion deal that will take the struggling pharmacy chain out of the glare of public markets. Walgreens has faced declining prescription reimbursements and falling sales at its retail locations for years — a trend that has hit a number of major pharmacy chains. After rapidly expanding their brick-and-mortar footprint, pharmacy companies now say it’s harder to turn a profit from selling prescriptions, citing pressure from middlemen. (Kaye, 3/6)
MarketWatch:
Here’s When Walgreens Will Go Private After Its $10 Billion Private-Equity Buyout
The company’s Walgreens and Boots units will continue to operate, as will its portfolio of consumer brands, and WBA will keep its headquarters in Chicago. The company intends to sell its VillageMD unit, which includes the Village Medical, Summit Health and CityMD businesses. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025. Upon its completion, Walgreens will become a private company and its stock will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq. (Murphy, 3/6)
In other pharmaceutical news —
Modern Healthcare:
Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. Clients Report Promising Savings
Providers, insurers, employers and patients grappling with steep drug costs are testing an unconventional model to rein in spending, and early signs indicate it may be working. The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co., named after its billionaire co-founder and also known as Cost Plus Drugs, has taken on the roles of online pharmacy, pharmaceutical manufacturer and drug wholesaler in a bid to disrupt the healthcare industry. (Berryman, 3/6)
FiercePharma:
Want A Piece Of Lilly's $27B US Manufacturing Investment? Please Send Your Application
Eli Lilly wants the most optimal locations to host its new manufacturing facilities in the U.S.—and it’s open to pitches. The Indianapolis pharma has established an online portal to accept submissions for possible locations of four future U.S. manufacturing sites. (Liu, 3/5)
The Hill:
Court: Compounding Pharmacies Must Stop Making Copies Of Zepbound, Mounjaro
A federal judge has effectively ended the ability of compounding pharmacies to make their own copies of Eli Lilly’s weight loss and diabetes drugs Zepbound and Mounjaro. In a sealed decision filed late Wednesday, Judge Mark Pittman of the Northern District of Texas declined to issue an injunction to stop the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from declaring there was no longer a shortage of the medicines’ active ingredient, tirzepatide. (Weixel, 3/6)
Modern Healthcare:
Teladoc, LifeMD Partner With Eli Lilly On GLP-1s
Teladoc and LifeMD are partnering with drugmaker Eli Lilly to offer the weight loss drug Zepbound directly to self-paying patients. The two telehealth companies said Thursday they’re working with Gifthealth, which is the pharmacy partner of Eli Lilly’s direct-pay, direct-to-consumer website LillyDirect. Their telehealth platforms will be integrated into LillyDirect, allowing patients to get a prescription to Zepbound through the two companies’ providers. (Perna, 3/6)
FDA Nominee Makary Signals Abortion Pills And Policy Will Get Another Look
During a hearing before the Senate health committee, the Johns Hopkins University surgeon also fielded questions about vaccines, agency layoffs, food additives, and vapes. Also, The Washington Post has published FDA food director Jim Jones' resignation letter.
The New York Times:
Senators Press Marty Makary On Abortion Pills And Vaccines
At a confirmation hearing for Dr. Marty Makary on Thursday, senators focused heavily on the safety of the abortion pill, with Republican lawmakers urging him to restrict access and Democratic lawmakers demanding that he maintain its current availability. Dr. Makary, President Trump’s nominee to lead the Food and Drug Administration, signaled that he shared Republicans’ concerns about the current policy, issued during the Biden administration, which expanded access by allowing people to obtain the pills without an in-person medical appointment. (Jewett, 3/6)
KFF Health News:
Marty Makary, Often Wrong As Pandemic Critic, Is Poised To Lead The FDA He Railed Against
Panelists at a covid conference last fall were asked to voice their regrets — policies they had supported during the pandemic but had come to see as misguided. Covid contact tracing, one said. Closing schools, another said. Vaccine mandates, a third said. When Marty Makary’s turn came, the Johns Hopkins University surgeon said, “I can’t think of anything,” adding, “The entire covid policy of three to four years felt like a horror movie I was forced to watch.” (Allen, 3/7)
Updates on the federal budget cuts —
The Washington Post:
Read The Resignation Letter By FDA Food Director Jim Jones
Jim Jones, director of the Food and Drug Administration’s food division, slammed the “indiscriminate firing” of dozens of his employees and recent rhetoric from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in his resignation letter to acting FDA commissioner Sara Brenner, which The Washington Post has reproduced below. (3/6)
AP:
Jobs Lost In Every State And Lifesaving Cures Not Discovered: Possible Impacts Of Research Cuts
Rural cancer patients may miss out on cutting-edge treatments in Utah. Therapies for intellectual disorders could stall in Maryland. Red states and blue states alike are poised to lose jobs in research labs and the local businesses serving them. Ripple effects of the Trump administration’s crackdown on U.S. biomedical research promise to reach every corner of America. It’s not just about scientists losing their jobs or damaging the local economy their work indirectly supports — scientists around the country say it’s about patient health. (Neergaard and Pananjady, 3/6)
Stat:
NIH Has Paused Patenting Of Discoveries, Slowing Their Use In Developing Treatments
Clampdowns on external communications and new contracts at the National Institutes of Health by President Donald Trump’s administration — which have effectively slowed the flow of grant funding to a trickle — are also blocking the agency from sharing research materials with collaborators and taking crucial steps to ensure the discoveries its own scientists are making can later be used in the development of drugs and vaccines. (Molteni, 3/7)
AP:
Judge Orders Trump Administration To Speed Payment Of USAID And State Dept. Debts
A federal judge on Thursday ordered the Trump administration to speed up its payment on some of nearly $2 billion in debts to partners of the U.S. Agency for International Development and the State Department, giving it a Monday deadline to repay the nonprofit groups and businesses in a lawsuit over the administration’s abrupt shutdown of foreign assistance funding. U.S. District Judge Amir Ali described the partial payment as a “concrete” first step he wanted to see from the administration. (Knickmeyer and Kunzelman, 3/7)
The New York Times:
Defunded Aid Programs Are Asked By Trump Administration To Prove Their Value, On A Scale Of 1 To 5
Last week, the Trump administration terminated nearly all of the United States’ foreign aid contracts after telling a federal court that its review of aid programs had concluded, and it had shut down those found not to be in the national interest. But over the last few days, many of those same programs have received a questionnaire asking them for the first time to detail what their projects do (or did) and how that work aligns with national interests. (Nolen, 3/6)
KFF Health News:
KFF Health News’ ‘What The Health?’: The State Of Federal Health Agencies Is Uncertain
The Supreme Court opined for the first time that Trump administration officials may be exceeding their authority to reshape the federal government by refusing to honor completed contracts, even as lower-court judges started blocking efforts to fire workers, freeze funding, and cancel ongoing contracts. Meanwhile, public health officials are alarmed at the Department of Health and Human Services’ public handling of Texas’ widening measles outbreak, particularly the secretary’s less-than-full endorsement of vaccines. (Rovner, 3/6)
Arizona's Abortion Ban Is Struck Down And Abortion Rights Enshrined
With the passage of Prop. 139 and a Maricopa County Superior Court judge's ruling, the abortion ban is over "permanently and forever," reports AZ Mirror. Also, late-stage pregnancy loss is more common in the south; 19% of men surveyed suffer from ED two years after covid infection; and more.
AZ Mirror:
Arizona's 15-Week Abortion Ban Is Now 'Permanently And Forever' Struck Down
Doctors and women now have the final say about when an abortion should be performed, after a Maricopa County Superior Court judge struck down the state’s 15-week ban following last year’s vote to enshrine abortion rights in the Arizona Constitution. (Gomez, 3/5)
NBC News:
Late Pregnancy Loss Is More Common In The South, A New Report Finds
Losing a baby late in pregnancy is more common in the South than in other regions of the United States, according to a new report given exclusively to NBC News. The difference is dramatic: Compared with other parts of the country, the odds of having a high rate of late-stage pregnancy loss are nearly three times greater in Southern states. The lack of Medicaid expansion in the South ... contributes to the high rates of fetal loss in the second half of pregnancy, according to the report by United States of Care, a nonpartisan health care advocacy organization. (Cohen, 3/6)
On infant and maternal care —
CBS News:
Minnesota Begins Screening Newborns For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, GAMT Deficiency
The Minnesota Department of Health has officially added two more diseases to the list of more than 60 conditions for which newborns are typically screened. Newborns in Minnesota can now be screened for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and guanidinoacetate methyltransferase (GAMT) deficiency. (Moser, 3/6)
CBS News:
Gov. Shapiro's Budget Proposes $5 Million To Help Identify And Battle Postpartum Depression
Governor Josh Shapiro is pushing for universal health screenings to identify postpartum depression sooner. "By participating in the IOP in this room, I found out and connected with friends how common yet under-discussed how common postpartum and anxiety is," said Jessica Tucker. (Bah, 3/6)
The Baltimore Sun:
Lillian Ruth Blackmon Crenshaw, National Medical Leader In The Care Of Premature Infants, Dies
Dr. Lillian Ruth Blackmon Crenshaw, a national medical leader in the care of premature infants, died of Lewy body disease Feb. 25 at her Guilford home. She was 87. Born in Benton, Arkansas, she was the daughter of George Truett Blackmon, a religion professor, and Bessie Hicks Blackmon, a teacher. A 1959 graduate of Ouachita Baptist University, she was one of the first female students to attend what is now the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. (Kelly, 3/7)
On sexual health —
CIDRAP:
1 In 5 Men Surveyed Had Erectile Dysfunction Up To 2 Years After COVID
A total of 19.0% of 609 men who completed a survey in Japan and had persistent COVID symptoms reported erectile dysfunction (ED) 1 and/or 2 years post-infection, perhaps due to depression, anxiety, and/or sleep disturbances, suggest researchers with the COVID-19 Recovery Study II Group. (Van Beusekom, 3/6)
CMS Warns It May Soon Update Policies To Prevent 'Mutilation' Of Trans Kids
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services sent a special alert to hospitals across the country Wednesday, Fierce Healthcare reported. Plus: California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, makes waves for speaking out against trans athletes in women's sports.
Fierce Healthcare:
CMS Tells Hospitals It 'May' Implement New Gender-Affirming Care Policies
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) took early steps this week to pressure hospitals against the delivery of gender-affirming care to children and adolescents—a key policy of the Trump administration that has so far faced pushback from blue states, transgender rights advocates and the courts. Wednesday, the agency sent a special alert to hospitals across the country that it “may begin taking steps to appropriately update its policies to protect children from chemical and surgical mutilation,” language the White House has used in executive orders to describe hormonal treatments and surgical procedures used in transition-related care. (Muoio, 3/6)
Stat:
NIH Puts Former Sexual & Gender Minority Office Employees On Leave
Employees at the National Institutes of Health who formerly worked at the agency’s Sexual & Gender Minority Research Office were suddenly put on administrative leave Tuesday, according to three sources with knowledge of the situation. (Gaffney, 3/6)
Stat:
'Gender Ideology' Debate Hurting Basic Research On Women's Health
David Page’s bio reads like a history of science in the age of genomics. In 1979 he was the first student to work on what we now know as the Human Genome Project. He then became a fellow at the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research before joining its faculty (and MIT’s), and later served as Whitehead’s president for 16 years. He’s mapped, cloned, and published the complete genomic sequence of the Y chromosome. Now back in his lab post-presidency, he studies how male and female cells, tissues, and organs are and aren’t essentially the same. (Cooney, 3/7)
Related news from Georgia, Colorado, and California —
Los Angeles Times:
Newsom Says Trans Athletes’ Participation In Women’s Sports Is ‘Deeply Unfair’
California Gov. Gavin Newsom — an outspoken champion of LGBTQ+ rights since he was mayor of San Francisco — called transgender athletes’ participation in women’s sports “deeply unfair” in his new podcast Thursday, splitting from his party on an issue that Republicans capitalized on in the presidential election. (Luna and Willon, 3/6)
AP:
Georgia Lawmakers Spurn DEI Ban And Consider Sports Betting At Deadline
Georgia lawmakers failed on Thursday to push forward a ban on diversity efforts in public schools and colleges and won’t let voters decide a constitutional amendment that could legalize sports gambling. It was the last day for legislation to pass either the House or Senate and advance to the other legislative chamber for consideration this session. Some top proposals moved ahead earlier, including an effort to limit lawsuits and a school safety bill that supporters hope will prevent school shootings. House lawmakers pushed ahead income tax cuts and rebates on Thursday. (3/7)
The Colorado Sun:
Colorado May Soon Add Gender Identity To Death Certificates
A new category may soon be added to Colorado death certificates — gender. The update is meant to recognize the identity of the deceased while also satisfying the needs of researchers. But already it’s become a fault line between conservatives and progressives in the state legislature. (Sisk, 3/7)
Unvaccinated New Mexico Resident Infected With Measles Has Died
Officials have not confirmed measles as the cause of death. All cases of measles in New Mexico involve people who either aren't vaccinated or whose vaccine status is not known. Meanwhile, some worry that HHS Chief Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is not taking the outbreak seriously.
The New York Times:
Unvaccinated New Mexico Resident Dies Of Suspected Measles
An unvaccinated person who died in New Mexico has tested positive for measles, state health officials said on Thursday, possibly the second such fatality in a growing outbreak that began in West Texas. The officials have not yet confirmed that measles was the cause of death, and said the person did not seek medical treatment before dying. (Rosenbluth, 3/6)
Politico:
‘He Needs To Do Much More’: RFK Jr.’s Measles Response Under Scrutiny
As a deadly measles outbreak spread across Texas, the nation’s top health official took to Instagram on Sunday to blast out a message to his nearly 5 million followers. “Afternoon mountaineering above Coachella Valley,” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrote in a caption alongside photos of himself hiking in California. The post quickly ricocheted around the department, dismaying officials working overtime to track and contain the highly contagious disease. (Cancryn, Gardner and Cirruzzo, 3/6)
CNN:
Inside The Perfect Storm Of The Deadly Measles Outbreak In Texas
Gaines County is a vast, flat expanse far in the west of Texas: more than 1,500 square miles of sparsely populated farmland. And right now, this is the epicenter of a measles outbreak the likes of which this state hasn’t seen in more than 30 years. Many here say the virus has spread quickly among the Mennonites, a tight-knit Anabaptist community that works much of this land. (Watt, 3/6)
On bird flu —
CBS News:
RFK Jr. Warns Vaccinating Poultry For Bird Flu Could Backfire
Federal health agencies oppose the use of bird flu vaccines in poultry right now, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said, weighing in publicly on it for the first time in his new role. The Trump administration has been considering poultry vaccination as it seeks to combat the outbreak that is fueling a record surge in egg prices. (Tin, 3/6)
Axios:
H5N1 Bird Flu Strain Spreads To Every Continent Except Australia
The H5N1 bird flu strain has infected humans and other animals in every continent except Australia, and scientists say it could serve as a model for other countries. (Falconer, 3/4)
CIDRAP:
Cow-Derived Avian Flu Can Infect Pigs But Doesn't Spread Among Them, Preprint Suggests
Pigs are moderately susceptible to infection with a bovine-derived H5N1 avian influenza virus but don't spread it to other pigs, a non–peer-reviewed study published on the preprint server bioRxiv suggests. The investigators inoculated nine 4-week-old Yorkshire piglets through the trachea, nose, and mouth with the H5N1 B3.13 virus grown on bovine uterine surface cells. Three other uninfected piglets housed in the same pen served as sentinels. (Van Beusekom, 3/6)
Idaho House Swiftly Passes Medicaid Work Requirement Bill
The bill was debated Thursday for less than 10 minutes, the Idaho Capital Sun reported. Every Republican voted yes, and every Democrat voted no. The bill now heads to the state Senate for a hearing. In other news: Pennsylvania officials say weight loss drugs might lead to more than $1 billion in new Medicaid costs this year.
Idaho Capital Sun:
Idaho House Republicans Pass Bill For Medicaid Work Requirements, Managed Care
The Idaho House — with support from every Republican House lawmaker — on Thursday widely passed a bill that proposes sweeping policy changes intended to cut Medicaid costs. House Bill 345 calls for Idaho to seek work requirements for able-bodied Idahoans on Medicaid, and to give Idahoans eligible for Medicaid expansion access to tax credits to buy insurance on Idaho’s health care exchange. (Pfannenstiel, 3/6)
The New York Times:
Republican Voters Support Medicaid But Want Work Requirements, Poll Finds
As Congressional Republicans weigh major cuts to Medicaid, most voters do not want to see the public health plan’s funding dialed back, according to a poll released Friday by KFF, a nonpartisan health research firm. Just 17 percent of respondents said they supported cuts to Medicaid, the government health insurance program that covers more than 70 million people. Forty percent said they wanted to keep spending unchanged, and 42 percent said they would like it increased. (Kliff, 3/7)
90.5 WESA:
Weight Loss Drugs Spike Pa.’s Medicaid Costs, Lawmakers Question Use
New weight-loss drugs are driving up costs for Pennsylvania’s Medicaid program, officials told legislators this week, likely leading to more than $1 billion in new costs this year. (Giammarise and Riese, 3/7)
KFF Health News:
Medicaid Advocates Say Critics Use Loaded Terms To Gain Edge In Congressional Debate
In Washington’s debate over enacting steep funding cuts to Medicaid, words are a central battleground. Many Republican lawmakers and conservative policy officials who want to scale back the joint state-federal health program are using charged language to describe it. Language experts and advocates for Medicaid enrollees say their word choice is misleading and aims to sway public opinion against the popular, 60-year-old government program in a bid to persuade Congress to cut funding. (Galewitz, 3/7)
Shutdown Looms Over Pennsylvania's Crozer Health System
The system was removed from its parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, and placed into receivership last month, but the term is now up. In other news, industry leaders push for obesity care coverage; lawmakers push for better patient data protection; and more.
CBS News:
Prospect Medical Holdings Warns Of Possible Shutdown Of Crozer Health System In Pennsylvania
Lawyers for Prospect Medical Holdings warned before a federal judge in Texas Thursday about the possible closure of the entire Crozer Health system in Pennsylvania. The judge did not issue a ruling. Instead, she called for all parties to meet next week in hopes of keeping Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Taylor Hospital and other outpatient facilities and doctors' offices open. The meeting could happen as early as Monday. Another hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in federal court. (Holden and Stahl, 3/6)
More health industry news —
Fierce Healthcare:
68 Healthcare Orgs Sign Letter Pushing For Obesity Care Coverage
A coalition of industry organizations is pressing employers to offer coverage for obesity as they would for other chronic conditions. Groups that signed on to the open letter (PDF) include the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions, the Obesity Care Advocacy Network and the National Consumers League. All told, 68 organizations are included. (Minemyer, 3/6)
Stat:
Hospitals, Physicians Push Back On Proposed HIPAA Security Rule
After yet another record year for health data breaches, updated federal security rules to protect patient information are on the table in 2025. Patients and providers have long complained that HIPAA, or the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, is ill-suited to protect patients’ sensitive health data in the digital age — and in January, the Department of Health and Human Services proposed updated regulations to protect against the growing threat of cyberattacks. (Palmer, 3/7)
Modern Healthcare:
BrightSpring Health Services To Double Home Health Business
BrightSpring Health Services plans to double its home health business over the next few years, President and CEO Jon Rousseau said Thursday. The Louisville, Kentucky-based home care provider derives less than a quarter of its revenue from home health, hospice, and in-home primary care, with pharmacy services comprising the majority of its business. But Rousseau said during an earnings call that Medicare home health reimbursements could improve under the Trump administration, making the business ripe for expansion through acquisitions and new locations. (Eastabrook, 3/6)
Modern Healthcare:
Blue Cross NC Restructures, Establishes CuraCor Solutions
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina has established a nonprofit holding company to house its insurance subsidiary and other businesses, making it the latest Blues carrier to seek stronger footing against for-profit insurers. A new holding company, CuraCor Solutions, will be able to invest in new programs for members and technologies for employers, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina said in a news release Thursday. The insurer's acquisition of 55 FastMed retail clinics last year is an example of the moves CuraCor will make, the company said. (Tepper, 3/6)
Modern Healthcare:
FTC Sues To Block GTCR, Surmodics Deal
The Federal Trade Commission sued to block private equity firm GTCR BC Holdings' acquisition of medical device coating company Surmodics on Thursday, alleging the deal is anticompetitive because GTCR holds a majority stake in Surmodics’ competitor Biocoat. The deal, which was announced in May, was valued at $627 million and would have given GTCR more than 50% of the market for outsourced hydrophilic coatings, according to the FTC. Medical device manufacturers apply the coatings to devices such as catheters and guidewires so physicians can navigate the body’s tight spaces without harming delicate tissue or important structures. (Dubinsky, 3/6)
New Hampshire Advances Plan To Nix Group That Buys Childhood Vaccines
The New Hampshire Vaccine Association served as a universal buying program, combining money from all insurers in the state to get a 30% discount on vaccines. Other news comes out of Washington, Pennsylvania, California, Texas, and New York.
New Hampshire Bulletin:
Effort To Dismantle NH Childhood Vaccine-Buying Program Moves Forward
A Republican-backed proposal to eliminate New Hampshire’s mechanism for purchasing vaccines was approved by the state House of Representatives Thursday. The House voted, 189-181, in favor of House Bill 524, which seeks to terminate the New Hampshire Vaccine Association. Opponents say the bill wouldn’t save any money, as the funds that pass through it come from insurers, not the state itself. (Skipworth, 3/6)
Other news from New Hampshire —
Manchester Ink Link:
Tuberculosis Testing Underway After Case Identified In Person At NH Shelter
State health officials confirmed Thursday that testing is underway among the city’s homeless population for tuberculosis after a resident of a local shelter was diagnosed with the contagious disease. (Robidoux, 3/6)
More health news from across the U.S. —
Becker's Hospital Review:
Washington State Advances Bill To Relax Hospital Worker Break-Time Regulations
The Washington State House of Representatives has advanced a bill to allow meal- and rest-break schedule flexibility for hospital workers. House Bill 1879 passed unanimously March 4 on a 95-0 vote, according to the chamber's website. State senators will now consider the legislation. Under current law, hospitals are required to provide meal breaks between the first two to five hours of an eight-hour shift. However, many hospital workers' shifts are often longer, according to a news release from bill sponsor Rep. Brianna Thomas. (Gooch, 3/6)
CBS News:
Man Arrested After Allegedly Punching Several Nurses And Security Guard Inside PA Hospital
A violent attack inside a local hospital left several first responders injured and now the man behind the attack will head behind bars. The suspect's name is Steven Christopher Couch and he's accused of attacking staff members inside of Jefferson Hospital on Wednesday. Police said not only did he punch several nurses in the face, he also attacked the Highmark Health Police officer sent up to the floor to try to stop the violence. (Schiller, 3/6)
Los Angeles Times:
Court-Ordered Audit Finds Major Flaws In L.A.'s Homeless Services
Homeless services provided by the city of Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority are disjointed and lack adequate data systems and financial controls to monitor contracts for compliance and performance, leaving the system vulnerable to waste and fraud, an audit ordered by a federal judge has concluded. The audit by the global consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal found that the city was unable to track exactly how much it spent on homeless programs and did not rigorously reconcile spending with services provided, making it impossible to judge how well the services worked or whether they were even provided. (Smith, 3/6)
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Substance Use Recovery Homes Aren’t Getting Accredited
A new state law meant to ensure that more Texans recovering from substance abuse in residential facilities have uniform standards of care and living conditions may not have the effect lawmakers intended. (Simpson, 3/7)
Politico:
Fight Continues Over Opioid Settlement Funds
Members of the Opioid Settlement Fund Advisory Board want the state to reverse its decision to omit some of their recommendations regarding how the funds should be allocated. A Hochul official, last month, said the requests could violate state and federal laws. The state is at odds with board members over their calls to invest settlement funds in overdose prevention centers and the state Office of Drug User Health. (Cordero, 3/6)
Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed
Each week, KFF Health News finds longer stories for you to enjoy. Today's selections are on funding cuts, Alzheimer's drugs, chronic disease, and more.
The Washington Post:
Inside The Upheaval At Trump’s NIH: Lasting Consequences For U.S. Science
The Trump administration’s orders have created more turmoil and damage at the National Institutes of Health than was previously known. (Johnson and Achenbach, 3/5)
The New York Times:
Where Being Gay Is Punishable By Death, Aid Cuts Are ‘Heartbreaking’
Uganda’s L.G.B.T.Q. population was already struggling to cope with the fallout of a harsh anti-gay law when the disruption of U.S. aid put people at even greater risk. (Dahir, 3/4)
NPR:
What It's Like To Take Alzheimer Drugs
There are now two fully approved drugs on the market that can, sometimes, slow down the progression of Alzheimer's disease. One is marketed as Leqembi and the other, Kisunla. Both have been shown to slow down the mental decline of Alzheimer's by more than 25%. But that's in a group of patients—an individual may do much better, or not be helped at all. NPR Science Correspondent Jon Hamilton has been talking to people who've taken these drugs. Today he has the story of two patients to receive them. (Hamilton, Grayson, Barber and McCoy, 3/3)
The New York Times:
She’s A Foot Soldier In America’s Losing War With Chronic Disease
In places like Mingo County, W.Va., where working-age people are dying at record rates, a nurse learns what it takes to make America healthy. (Saslow, 3/2)
The Washington Post:
Can Reprogramming Our Genes Make Us Young Again?
For those hoping to cure death, and they are legion, a 2016 experiment at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in San Diego has become liminal — the moment that changed everything. The experiment involved mice born to live fast and die young, bred with a rodent version of progeria, a condition that causes premature aging. Left alone, the animals grow gray and frail and then die about seven months later, compared to a lifespan of about two years for typical lab mice. (Reynolds, 3/6)
Viewpoints: Edge Science Is Needed For Success (That's How We Got Ozempic); US Has Complicated History With WHO
Editorial writers tackle these public health issues.
The Washington Post:
Science Needs More Shrimp On Treadmills
The Trump administration’s slash-and-burn attacks on federal agencies, including the National Institutes of Health’s staffing and the overhead costs it covers for grantees, pose a grave threat to scientific progress, according to a chorus of disapproval from academic researchers. (Benjamin Ryan, 3/6)
Stat:
The U.S. Has Long Hampered And Sidetracked The WHO
Soon after his inauguration as 47th president of the United States on Jan. 20, Donald Trump signed an executive order that withdrew the U.S. from membership in the World Health Organization. Trump’s withdrawal drew immediate and widespread condemnation from political, diplomatic, medical, public health, and philanthropic leaders around the world. However outrageous and dangerous Trump’s actions may have been, it is by no means the first time that the United States has used its political muscle and the power of the purse to threaten and coerce the WHO. (Theodore M. Brown, 3/7)
Bloomberg:
Measles Outbreak: WHO Needs US Funding To Get Back To Work
The World Health Organization’s largest laboratory network tests 500,000 patient samples a year to track measles, rubella and a host of other infectious diseases, doing essential work on a global scale. Unfortunately, the entirety of the program’s budget comes from the US government — which has just ordered a freeze on all such funding and proposed leaving the WHO altogether. (3/5)
Chicago Tribune:
How We Got To This Sad Day Nearing For Walgreens
Walgreens was scheduled in two years to celebrate its 100th year as a publicly traded company. Now the storied pharmacist and retailer won’t honor that milestone, because it no longer will be publicly owned. Months after reports that the long-trusted, Deerfield-based retail giant was considering selling to a private equity firm, the $10 billion deal with New York-based Sycamore Partners was unveiled late Thursday. (3/7)
The Baltimore Sun:
'Good Cause' Evictions Bill Is Right Cause For Health
A new study published last month by the American Medical Association showed that the stress of an eviction scars the youngest members of a family and is directly linked to higher levels of depression in children. In Maryland, where nearly 7 in 10 renting households face eviction every year and over 200,000 kids live in families facing housing loss, this is more than cause for alarm; it’s a public health crisis. (Emily A. Benfer and Rishi Manchanda, 3/6)
Kansas City Star:
NIH Funding Cuts Threaten Kansas City, US Medical Progress
Reducing funding for the National Institutes of Health hurts us all: physicians, scientists and patients. Many of my colleagues at Children’s Mercy and other Missouri and Kansas hospitals are worried about these potential cuts. (Shetal Shah, 3/7)