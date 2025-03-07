New Hampshire Advances Plan To Nix Group That Buys Childhood Vaccines

The New Hampshire Vaccine Association served as a universal buying program, combining money from all insurers in the state to get a 30% discount on vaccines. Other news comes out of Washington, Pennsylvania, California, Texas, and New York.

New Hampshire Bulletin: Effort To Dismantle NH Childhood Vaccine-Buying Program Moves Forward

A Republican-backed proposal to eliminate New Hampshire’s mechanism for purchasing vaccines was approved by the state House of Representatives Thursday. The House voted, 189-181, in favor of House Bill 524, which seeks to terminate the New Hampshire Vaccine Association. Opponents say the bill wouldn’t save any money, as the funds that pass through it come from insurers, not the state itself. (Skipworth, 3/6)

Other news from New Hampshire —

Manchester Ink Link: Tuberculosis Testing Underway After Case Identified In Person At NH Shelter

State health officials confirmed Thursday that testing is underway among the city’s homeless population for tuberculosis after a resident of a local shelter was diagnosed with the contagious disease. (Robidoux, 3/6)

More health news from across the U.S. —

Becker's Hospital Review: Washington State Advances Bill To Relax Hospital Worker Break-Time Regulations

The Washington State House of Representatives has advanced a bill to allow meal- and rest-break schedule flexibility for hospital workers. House Bill 1879 passed unanimously March 4 on a 95-0 vote, according to the chamber's website. State senators will now consider the legislation. Under current law, hospitals are required to provide meal breaks between the first two to five hours of an eight-hour shift. However, many hospital workers' shifts are often longer, according to a news release from bill sponsor Rep. Brianna Thomas. (Gooch, 3/6)

CBS News: Man Arrested After Allegedly Punching Several Nurses And Security Guard Inside PA Hospital

A violent attack inside a local hospital left several first responders injured and now the man behind the attack will head behind bars. The suspect's name is Steven Christopher Couch and he's accused of attacking staff members inside of Jefferson Hospital on Wednesday. Police said not only did he punch several nurses in the face, he also attacked the Highmark Health Police officer sent up to the floor to try to stop the violence. (Schiller, 3/6)

Los Angeles Times: Court-Ordered Audit Finds Major Flaws In L.A.'s Homeless Services

Homeless services provided by the city of Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority are disjointed and lack adequate data systems and financial controls to monitor contracts for compliance and performance, leaving the system vulnerable to waste and fraud, an audit ordered by a federal judge has concluded. The audit by the global consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal found that the city was unable to track exactly how much it spent on homeless programs and did not rigorously reconcile spending with services provided, making it impossible to judge how well the services worked or whether they were even provided. (Smith, 3/6)

The Texas Tribune: Texas Substance Use Recovery Homes Aren’t Getting Accredited

A new state law meant to ensure that more Texans recovering from substance abuse in residential facilities have uniform standards of care and living conditions may not have the effect lawmakers intended. (Simpson, 3/7)

Politico: Fight Continues Over Opioid Settlement Funds

Members of the Opioid Settlement Fund Advisory Board want the state to reverse its decision to omit some of their recommendations regarding how the funds should be allocated. A Hochul official, last month, said the requests could violate state and federal laws. The state is at odds with board members over their calls to invest settlement funds in overdose prevention centers and the state Office of Drug User Health. (Cordero, 3/6)

