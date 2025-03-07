Shutdown Looms Over Pennsylvania’s Crozer Health System
The system was removed from its parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, and placed into receivership last month, but the term is now up. In other news, industry leaders push for obesity care coverage; lawmakers push for better patient data protection; and more.
CBS News:
Prospect Medical Holdings Warns Of Possible Shutdown Of Crozer Health System In Pennsylvania
Lawyers for Prospect Medical Holdings warned before a federal judge in Texas Thursday about the possible closure of the entire Crozer Health system in Pennsylvania. The judge did not issue a ruling. Instead, she called for all parties to meet next week in hopes of keeping Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Taylor Hospital and other outpatient facilities and doctors' offices open. The meeting could happen as early as Monday. Another hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in federal court. (Holden and Stahl, 3/6)
More health industry news —
Fierce Healthcare:
68 Healthcare Orgs Sign Letter Pushing For Obesity Care Coverage
A coalition of industry organizations is pressing employers to offer coverage for obesity as they would for other chronic conditions. Groups that signed on to the open letter (PDF) include the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions, the Obesity Care Advocacy Network and the National Consumers League. All told, 68 organizations are included. (Minemyer, 3/6)
Stat:
Hospitals, Physicians Push Back On Proposed HIPAA Security Rule
After yet another record year for health data breaches, updated federal security rules to protect patient information are on the table in 2025. Patients and providers have long complained that HIPAA, or the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, is ill-suited to protect patients’ sensitive health data in the digital age — and in January, the Department of Health and Human Services proposed updated regulations to protect against the growing threat of cyberattacks. (Palmer, 3/7)
Modern Healthcare:
BrightSpring Health Services To Double Home Health Business
BrightSpring Health Services plans to double its home health business over the next few years, President and CEO Jon Rousseau said Thursday. The Louisville, Kentucky-based home care provider derives less than a quarter of its revenue from home health, hospice, and in-home primary care, with pharmacy services comprising the majority of its business. But Rousseau said during an earnings call that Medicare home health reimbursements could improve under the Trump administration, making the business ripe for expansion through acquisitions and new locations. (Eastabrook, 3/6)
Modern Healthcare:
Blue Cross NC Restructures, Establishes CuraCor Solutions
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina has established a nonprofit holding company to house its insurance subsidiary and other businesses, making it the latest Blues carrier to seek stronger footing against for-profit insurers. A new holding company, CuraCor Solutions, will be able to invest in new programs for members and technologies for employers, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina said in a news release Thursday. The insurer's acquisition of 55 FastMed retail clinics last year is an example of the moves CuraCor will make, the company said. (Tepper, 3/6)
Modern Healthcare:
FTC Sues To Block GTCR, Surmodics Deal
The Federal Trade Commission sued to block private equity firm GTCR BC Holdings' acquisition of medical device coating company Surmodics on Thursday, alleging the deal is anticompetitive because GTCR holds a majority stake in Surmodics’ competitor Biocoat. The deal, which was announced in May, was valued at $627 million and would have given GTCR more than 50% of the market for outsourced hydrophilic coatings, according to the FTC. Medical device manufacturers apply the coatings to devices such as catheters and guidewires so physicians can navigate the body’s tight spaces without harming delicate tissue or important structures. (Dubinsky, 3/6)