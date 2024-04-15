WHO Labels Hepatitis As World’s Second Most Deadly Infectious Disease
A WHO report states that over 6,000 people a day are infected with hepatitis around the world, and that progress to combat it has "stalled." Separately, Nigeria is the first country in the world to roll out the new Men5CV vaccine for meningitis.
The Washington Post:
WHO: Hepatitis Is Second-Leading Infectious Cause Of Death Worldwide
More than 6,000 people a day are infected with viral hepatitis — and progress fighting the disease has stalled, a recently released World Health Organization report suggests. The analysis, released at the World Hepatitis Summit in Lisbon this month, looks at the burden of viral hepatitis in 187 countries and assesses the world’s progress toward eliminating the disease. (Blakemore, 4/14)
Reuters:
Nigeria Becomes First Country To Roll Out New Meningitis Vaccine, WHO Says
Nigeria has become the first country in the world to roll out the "revolutionary" new Men5CV vaccine against meningitis, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. Nigeria is one of the hotspots of the deadly disease in Africa. Last year, a 50% rise in annual cases was reported across 26 African countries regarded as meningitis hyperendemic countries, according to the WHO. (Adetayo, 4/13)
Reuters:
Mexico Sounds Alarm Over 'Zombie Drug' Sedative In Opioids
Mexican public health officials are sounding an alarm after a study discovered the presence of animal tranquilizer Xylazine in opioids in cities on the country's northwest border with the United States. Known popularly in English by names like "tranq dope" and "zombie drug," Xylazine cut into heroin and fentanyl has in recent years worsened the opioid scourge in U.S. cities like Philadelphia. (O'Boyle, 4/12)
Reuters:
South Africa Recalls J&J's Cough Syrup Sold In Six African Nations After Suspected Toxicity
South Africa's health regulator said on Saturday it is recalling batches of Johnson & Johnson's children's cough syrup after detection of high levels of diethylene glycol. The affected batches were sold in South Africa, Eswatini, Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania and Nigeria, the statement added. (4/13)