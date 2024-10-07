Viewpoints: What Contracting West Nile Virus Is Really Like; Is AI More Compassionate Than Human Doctors?
The New York Times:
Anthony Fauci: My West Nile Virus Nightmare
After I spent more than 50 years chasing and fighting viruses, one fought back and nearly took me down. I speak of the West Nile virus, delivered by the deadliest animal on the planet — the mosquito. (Anthony Fauci, 10/7)
The New York Times:
I’m A Doctor. ChatGPT’s Bedside Manner Is Better Than Mine.
You might find it disturbing that A.I. can have a better bedside manner than humans. But the reason it can is that in medicine — as in many other areas of life — being compassionate and considerate involves, to a surprising degree, following a prepared script. (Jonathan Reisman, 10/5)
Chicago Tribune:
Should You Be Concerned About Mpox?
Before jumping into panic about mpox finding its way to the U.S., it is best to look at what mpox is, and perhaps more important, what it is not, to gain a better understanding of the risks it poses here and outside Africa in general. (Sheldon H. Jacobson and Janet A. Jokela, 10/7)
Newsweek:
Toxic Contamination In Our Oceans Can Reach Our Kitchen Tables
Multiple studies suggest that DDT chemical contaminants in humans can increase the likelihood of cancer, immune dysfunction, and reproductive health problems. (Ted Lieu and Cecily Majerus, 10/7)
Stat:
How Sammy Basso’s Short Life Changed Rare Disease Research
We generally don’t think of rare-disease advocacy as funny. But of the many qualities apparent to anyone who met Sammy Basso, a biologist and spokesperson for the progeria patient community, who died suddenly on Saturday at 28, perhaps the most disarming was his ability to find laughter in almost anything. One April Fool’s Day, he posted a video about his doctors putting him on a diet — an absurdity for someone whose genetic disorder prevented him from gaining weight. “A seafood diet. When I see food, I eat!” he said, pressing a button for a ba-dum-tss, grinning into the camera. (Eric Boodman, 10/6)