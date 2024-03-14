Nurse Who Accidentally Killed Patient Highlights Hospital’s Errors
Former nurse RaDonda Vaught told CommonSpirit Health staff members that her accidental administering of the wrong medication was influenced by hospital issues like a faulty medication dispenser. Also in the news: Mass General Brigham, Mayo Clinic, and more.
RaDonda Vaught Links Vanderbilt Hospital Issues To Patient Death
Speaking before a virtual audience of CommonSpirit Health employees, RaDonda Vaught, the former nurse who accidentally killed a patient by administering the wrong medication, listed the outside factors she claims contributed to her fatal error. Among them: a missing drug order, a faulty medication dispenser, and a hurricane that hampered the drug supply. (Bannow, 3/13)
Union Workers Push For Health Care And Insurance Bills Following Coordinated Strikes
After thousands of Twin Cities union workers went on strike last week, workers are pushing for changes at the Capitol — including public health insurance open to all Minnesotans and insurance for striking workers. (Spencer, 3/13)
Mass General Brigham Hospital System To Integrate Clinical Services
Thirty years after joining forces, Massachusetts General and Brigham and Women’s hospitals are taking their most ambitious step yet toward creating a more unified hospital system. The two flagship hospitals, which anchor Mass General Brigham, the state’s largest health care system, announced Wednesday that it will be combining clinical services across its vast network that serves more than 2.6 million patients a year. The effort will include the creation of new, disease-focused institutes that executives say will dismantle silos and lead to more coordinated, streamlined care. (Serres, 3/13)
Mayo Clinic Launches Solutions Studio To Develop Programs Faster
Mayo Clinic Platform said it has developed a program designed to speed the introduction of new digital healthcare solutions. Solutions Studio, announced at HIMSS, seeks to help digital health companies deploy solutions faster by giving them access to curated, de-identified data along with analytic and training tools in one centralized platform, Mayo Clinic said in a news release. (DeSilva, 3/13)
HIMSS24: Philips, Innovaccer Compete For Provider Contracts
A growing number of established health tech companies are outlining a strategy to connect startups to health systems. The trend was highlighted at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society’s annual conference in Orlando, Florida, with health tech vendors such as Innovaccer, Royal Philips, GE HealthCare and Epic outlining their strategies to court startups for a platform solution they can sell to health systems. (Turner, 3/13)
Children’s Minnesota Debuts New Modest Hospital Gown For Kids
Children’s Minnesota on Tuesday debuted one of the country’s first modest hospital gowns for kids. The hospital system partnered with local design business Henna and Hijabs to create a medical grade modesty gown with a detachable hijab, three-quarter length sleeves and closures that can be worn in the front or back that allow medical providers access for IV lines or breathing tubes. (Miles, 3/13)