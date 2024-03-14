2 Chicago Public School Students Have Measles; CDC Updates Travel Guidance

There are now 10 confirmed measles cases in Chicago, and the city is said to be "moving quickly" to vaccinate public school students. The CDC is also warning that if you're traveling abroad, you should check whether you're up to date on measles shots.

CBS News: 2 More Measles Cases Confirmed In Chicago For Total Of 10; One New Case Is At Migrant Shelter

The Chicago Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced two new confirmed cases of measles – one of which was in the migrant shelter in Pilsen where most of the cases have originated. This makes a total of 10 cases of measles citywide, and eight associated with the migrant shelter. It is not known where the other new measles patient was exposed. Two of the 10 measles patients from the shelter have also now been confirmed to be Chicago Public Schools students. (Franza, 3/13)

CBS News: Mayor Johnson: City Is "Moving Quickly" To Vaccinate CPS Students Against Measles

One of the measles patients attended Philip D. Armour Elementary in Bridgeport, and is staying in the migrant shelter. Another student is at Cooper Dual Language Elementary Academy and was also a shelter resident. Specifically at Armour Elementary, data showed as of the start of the school year, the vaccination protection level at the school was 89 percent. This is technically beneath the 95% vaccination set by the CDC to achieve herd immunity. (Molina, 3/13)

Chicago Sun-Times: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Confirms Migrant Evictions Coming, Despite Measles Outbreak And Protests

Amid a burgeoning measles outbreak and one day after 18 Chicago City Council members signed a letter urging him to call off his 60-day eviction policy for city migrant shelters, Mayor Brandon Johnson vowed to forge ahead with an untold number of evictions on Saturday. (Spielman and Loria, 3/13)

CNN: All Eligible People At Chicago Migrant Shelter Have Been Vaccinated For Measles In ‘Unprecedented Operation’

The Chicago Department of Public Health said Wednesday that everyone who is eligible for vaccination at the temporary shelter housing migrants at the center of a measles outbreak has now been vaccinated. (Christensen and Musa, 3/13)

CBS News: Going Abroad? Time To Check If You're Up To Date On Measles Immunity, CDC Says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance Wednesday for travelers in the wake of a global rise in measles outbreaks, as cases have mounted across 17 states. Americans planning to travel abroad should consult their doctors at least six weeks before traveling if they are unsure about whether they are up to date on their vaccines, the agency now says, in order to avoid catching the highly contagious virus during their trip. The CDC previously said in November that travelers only needed to schedule an appointment at least one month before their trip, in order to have enough time to get vaccinated. (Tin, 3/13)

Vox: Measles In The US: Vaccines, Treatment, And What To Do To Protect Your Family

Unvaccinated children and immunocompromised people — especially those receiving certain cancer treatments — face the highest risk when measles is in circulation. “Even an uncomplicated case of measles is really awful,” said Sarah Lim, an infectious disease doctor and medical specialist at the Minnesota Department of Health, during a press conference on March 12. (Landman, 3/13)

Forbes: Here Are The 17 States Reporting Measles Cases

Data shows that cases are close to the number of total cases reported in 2023. (Gleeson, 3/13)

