Administration News

Politico: One Reason Overdose Deaths Are Dropping Mexican drug cartels are mixing weaker batches of illicit fentanyl, a likely reason behind the nearly 15 percent drop in overdose deaths in the last year, according to DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. Milgram claimed credit before a gathering Friday of family members of those who have died from fentanyl poisoning from counterfeit pills or overdoses, citing pressure the Drug Enforcement Administration is putting on the cartels by targeting their criminal networks — from their chemical supply chains in China to their money-laundering operations. (Paun, Reader, Payne and Schumaker, 11/18)

The Wall Street Journal: Can Trump’s Hardball Tactics On China Ease America’s Fentanyl Crisis? When Trump takes office in January, he promises to take a combative position with China over its role in the fentanyl crisis, ditching the Biden administration’s efforts at diplomacy and compromise. On the campaign trail, Trump vowed “to tariff the hell out of” China unless it helps to stop the flow of illicit drugs into the U.S. The threat raises the stakes for China to shut down a supply chain that is enabling the underground production of fentanyl and other narcotics. But it also risks backfiring for the U.S. if China’s leader Xi Jinping concludes he can’t be seen as caving to pressure from Washington. (Spegele, 11/19)

Politico: New York Presses For Medicaid Approvals Before Trump’s Inauguration The clock is ticking as New York awaits word from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on the fate of a lucrative tax meant to fund Medicaid reimbursement rate increases for health care institutions. And it’s not the only policy proposal that state officials hope the Biden administration will green-light in the weeks before handing over the reins to President-elect Donald Trump, whose administration is certain to have a very different view of Medicaid spending. (Kaufman, 11/18)

Politico: States Rush Medicaid Requests Before Trump Return States are racing to have their Medicaid requests approved before the Trump administration takes power. The new administration is expected to have a very different view of Medicaid than the Biden administration, and GOP lawmakers in Congress are eyeing major changes. Some states want waivers that will impact their states’ budgets, but others seek to allow Medicaid to pay for social services, a Biden administration innovation that links health to social well-being. (Leonard and Cirruzzo, 11/18)

The Washington Post: Trump Allies Eye Overhauling Medicaid, Food Stamps In Tax Legislation President-elect Donald Trump’s economic advisers and congressional Republicans have begun preliminary discussions about making significant changes to Medicaid, food stamps and other federal safety net programs to offset the enormous cost of extending Trump’s 2017 tax cuts next year. Among the options under discussion by GOP lawmakers and aides are new work requirements and spending caps for the programs, according to seven people familiar with the talks, many of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. Those conversations have included some economic officials on Trump’s transition team, the people said. (Bogage, Stein and Diamond, 11/18)

New York is among the states looking to shore up Medicaid funding while President Joe Biden, whose administration is amenable to social services, is still in office.

RFK Jr.'s Role As Possible HHS Chief Faces Pushback On Multiple Fronts

The FDA doesn't have the resources to take on the food industry as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has proposed, an expert says. Moreover, those in the agriculture community see problems ahead if tariffs are imposed. His stance on vaccines — he's still sowing doubt about them in courts — rankles the public health community. And the American Public Health Association wants to see a qualified pick.

NBC News: RFK Jr.'s No. 1 Hurdle To Take On Unhealthy Food: Money

The FDA’s food division, poised to play a significant role in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s ambitions, operates on a tight budget. Unlike the agency’s drug division, which sustains itself largely through user fees charged to pharmaceutical companies when they apply for drug approval, its food division relies more heavily on funding from Congress, said Jerold Mande, a former FDA senior adviser and former deputy undersecretary for food safety at the Department of Agriculture. (Separately, Kennedy has suggested he wants to end user fees, arguing the system creates a conflict of interest.) (Lovelace Jr., 11/18)

NPR: Some Farm Experts See 'Danger' In Trump's Embrace Of Kennedy And Tariffs

President-elect Donald Trump won farm country by wide margins in this month's election, with rural voters helping fuel his return to the White House. But some farmers, economists, analysts and others in the agriculture industry are voicing alarm over Trump plans that could disrupt America's $1.5 trillion food industry. Trump moved this past week to put Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in charge of the Department of Health and Human Services, which includes the Food and Drug Administration. A nomination requires confirmation by the U.S. Senate. (Mann, 11/17)

On RFK Jr. and vaccine policy —

Stat: RFK Jr.'s Vaccine Lawsuit History Offers Clues On His Policy Making

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took leave as chairman of Children’s Health Defense, a nonprofit known for spreading doubt about vaccines, to run for president last year. But he is still fighting in court alongside the group, putting him in an unusual position for someone nominated as Secretary of Health and Human Services. (Cueto, 11/19)

The New York Times: Five Ways R.F.K. Jr. Could Undermine Lifesaving Childhood Vaccines

Legal and public health experts agree that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would not have the authority to take some of the most severe actions, such as unilaterally banning vaccines, which Mr. Kennedy has said he has no intention of doing. “I’m not going to take anyone’s vaccines away from them,” he wrote on social media last month. “I just want to be sure every American knows the safety profile, the risk profile, and the efficacy of each vaccine.” But Mr. Kennedy, who has said that he wants federal researchers to pull back from studying infectious diseases, could exert his influence in many other ways. His actions could reduce vaccination rates, delay the development of new vaccines and undermine public confidence in a critical public health tool. (Anthes and Baumbaertner, 11/19)

The Hill: American Public Health Association Warns Against RFK Jr. For HHS

A leading public health organization is sounding the alarm over Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. The American Public Health Association (APHA) said Kennedy “fails on all fronts” as a candidate to lead the nation’s top health agency. “We urge President-elect Trump to select a qualified health leader that is properly trained and has the management skills to be the nation’s top health official,” APHA President Georges Benjamin said. (Weixel, 11/18)

On Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk —

Axios: RFK Jr. Vs. Vivek: Trump World's Two Paths For Pharma Regulation

Between Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Vivek Ramaswamy, the incoming Trump administration has divergent views on regulating the pharmaceutical industry. Why it matters: Both influential MAGA allies say there are deep problems with America's drug development system. But RFK Jr., the Health and Human Services secretary designee, is calling for more oversight of drugs and vaccines and diminished federal funding for R&D. Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur who will lead a new "Department of Government Efficiency" with Elon Musk, is a small government aficionado who's called for fewer barriers to bringing drugs to market. (Goldman, 11/19)

Axios: Musk, Top Trump Adviser Clash Over Cabinet Picks

Elon Musk, who fueled Trump's election effort by giving at least $119 million, has quickly become an influential figure in President-elect Trump's inner circle, but there are signs of tension between Musk and a longtime Trump adviser over Cabinet appointments to the new administration. The friction between Musk and Boris Epshteyn — a top adviser who's pushed for Cabinet picks that include Matt Gaetz for attorney general — surfaced in public last week. It signaled a rivalry stemming from Musk's growing influence on the president-elect, to the dismay of some Trump loyalists. (Cai, 11/18)