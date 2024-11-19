Bird Flu Strain In Canadian Teen Mutated Into Easier-To-Spread Version

Stat reports there's no evidence that the teen has infected anyone else. The source of the infection has not been determined. Meanwhile, Hawaii — which has strict agricultural rules to prevent the spread of disease from the continental U.S. — has announced its first bird flu outbreak in poultry.

Stat: Bird Flu Risk To Humans: Canadian Case Has Unsettling Viral Mutations

The genetic sequence of the H5N1 bird flu virus that infected a teenager in British Columbia shows that the virus had undergone mutational changes that would make it easier for that version of H5N1 to infect people, scientists who have studied the data say. (Branswell, 11/18)

CIDRAP: Hawaii Reports First Avian Flu Outbreak In Poultry As Surge Continues On California Farms

In the wake of a recent H5 avian flu detection in wastewater on Oahu, the Hawaii Department of Agriculture (HDOA) on November 15 announced that state and federal tests have confirmed the virus in ducks and geese that died on a backyard farm. The outbreak is Hawaii's first and appears to be part of a surge in poultry outbreaks in US states that are along the Pacific flyway, where wild birds are migrating south. (Schnirring, 11/18)

Newsweek: Bird Flu Map Shows States Where H5N1 Has Spread

Hawaii could become the eighth U.S. state to see human cases of bird flu, after the state's Department of Health issued a warning on Sunday to members of the public who attended a pet fair. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has so far confirmed 52 human cases of bird flu—otherwise known as avian influenza H5N1—during this year's outbreak: 26 in California, 11 in Washington, 10 in Colorado, two in Michigan and one each in Missouri, Oregon and Texas. This figure has grown from 46 cases last week, with Oregon reporting its first case on Friday, showing the outbreak is spreading. (Willmoth, 11/18)

On vaccines —

Axios: More Kindergartners Are Getting Vaccine Exemptions

The share of U.S. kindergartners with vaccine exemptions increased in 40 states plus Washington, D.C., during the 2023-24 school year, according to recently updated CDC data. The trend is a reflection of increased vaccine skepticism, which has lingered in some parenting corners for years but gained considerable steam during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Fitzpatrick, 11/18)

FiercePharma: VBI Recalls Hepatitis B Shot As It Winds Down Operations

Months after filing for bankruptcy, VBI Vaccines is taking the next step in shuttering operations with the voluntarily withdrawal of its hepatitis B vaccine, PreHevbrio. The company alerted healthcare providers and the FDA that it would be looking to pull PreHevbrio last month. When it originally detailed plans to file for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in the U.S. in July, VBI had been looking to initiate a sale and investment solicitation process for its assets. (Becker, 11/18)

AP: Poland Urges Polio Vaccinations For Children After The Virus Is Detected In Sewage In Warsaw

Poland’s health authorities on Monday urged polio vaccinations for children after the virus was detected in Warsaw’s sewage during regular tests this month. The state Main Sanitary Inspectorate in a statement said the presence of the virus does not necessarily mean people have been sick, but those who have not been vaccinated against polio could be at risk. The vaccinations are free in Poland for people under 19. (11/18)

