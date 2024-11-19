Viewpoints: We Are Failing In Our Bird Flu Response; RFK Jr. Plans To Destroy Health Protections
Editorial writers discuss current public health issues.
The New York Times:
The World Is Watching The U.S. Deal With Bird Flu, And It's Scary
As a virus scientist in South Africa, I’ve been watching with dread as H5N1 bird flu spreads among animals in the United States. The pathogen poses a serious pandemic threat and has been detected in over 500 dairy herds in 15 states — which is probably an undercount. And yet, the U.S. response appears inadequate and slow, with too few genomic sequences of H5N1 cases in farm animals made publicly available for scientific review. (Tulio de Oliveira, 11/19)
Stat:
RFK Jr. Is Most Certainly An Anti-Vaxxer
If he can make it past the Senate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be the next secretary of Health and Human Services. Since the position was created, each secretary has had significant experience in public health, health care administration, or related government work. None has listed “spreading vaccine misinformation” as their primary health care experience. (Jonathan M. Berman, 11/18)
Stat:
FDA Is Short-Sighted On Compounding GLP-1s
When Makena, a drug designed to prevent preterm births, hit the market in 2011 at $1,500 per dose, it drew rife backlash. The drug was based on an active ingredient that had been available for many years at a much lower cost. Confronted with the public outcry, the FDA took an unusual step: It allowed pharmacies to continue making their own copies of the drug through the practice of pharmacy compounding, selling it at a fraction of Makena’s price. (Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, 11/19)
USA Today:
Healthcare Has Failed Us. Hold Insurance Company Accountable
BCBS insures a third of the U.S. population, and over a quarter in Arizona, so their decision to no longer provide coverage for Phoenix Children's Hospital (PCH) – one of the nation’s best children’s hospitals – will severely affect access to essential health care services for thousands of children and their families. (Kelsey Denham, 11/17)
Modern Healthcare:
Medicare Advantage Insurers Should Focus On Quality, Not Ratings
With rising competition and a reduction in the number of health plans achieving ratings at four stars and above in the federal government’s Star Ratings program, many Medicare Advantage plans are feeling pressure to change what they have considered their tried and true approaches. (Andrew Toy, 11/18)