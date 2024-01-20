Donate
Journalist Talks Distribution of Opioid Funds — And the Companies Angling for a Piece

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed how business interests are positioning themselves and their wares to get a piece of the opioid settlement funds on “Marketplace” on Jan. 15. Pattani also discussed how state and local governments across the country are using settlement money on Illinois Public Media’s “The 21st Show” on Jan. 11.

