Journalists Delve Into Open Enrollment, School Nurse Shortages, and More

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed how law enforcement agencies are eyeing the opioid settlement funds for their own use on NPR’s “All Things Considered” on Oct. 20.

KFF Health News former senior editor Andy Miller discussed school nursing shortages on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Oct. 20.

KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner explained the language of health insurance open enrollment season on iHeart’s “Grown-Up Stuff: How to Adult” on Oct. 17.