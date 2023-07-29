Journalists Explore Shortage of Foster Care Sites and Prevalence of Covid Misinformation

KFF Health New correspondent Jazmin Orozco Rodriguez discussed the shortage of foster care homes in rural Nevada on The Nevada Independent’s “The Indy” on July 25.

KFF Health News former senior editor Andy Miller discussed taxation rules for nonprofit hospitals on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on July 21. He also discussed vaccination funding cuts on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on July 14.

KFF Health News correspondent Darius Tahir discussed how a combination of covid-19 lawsuits and media coverage keeps misinformation churning on American Public Media’s “Marketplace Morning Report” on July 24.