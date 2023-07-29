Journalists Explore Shortage of Foster Care Sites and Prevalence of Covid Misinformation

KFF Health New correspondent Jazmin Orozco Rodriguez discussed the shortage of foster care homes in rural Nevada on The Nevada Independent’s “The Indy” on July 25.
- Click here to hear Orozco Rodriguez on “The Indy”
- Read Orozco Rodriguez’ “Foster Kids in Casino Hotels? It Happened in Rural Nevada Amid Widespread Foster Home Shortages”
KFF Health News former senior editor Andy Miller discussed taxation rules for nonprofit hospitals on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on July 21. He also discussed vaccination funding cuts on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on July 14.
- Click here to hear Miller on “The Georgia Health Report”
- Read Miller’s ““As Nonprofit Hospitals Reap Big Tax Breaks, States Scrutinize Their Required Charity Spending”“
- Click here to hear Miller on “The Georgia Health Report”
- Read Miller’s “CDC to Reduce Funding for States’ Child Vaccination Programs”
KFF Health News correspondent Darius Tahir discussed how a combination of covid-19 lawsuits and media coverage keeps misinformation churning on American Public Media’s “Marketplace Morning Report” on July 24.
- Click here to hear Tahir on the “Marketplace Morning Report”
- Read Tahir’s “How a Combination of Covid Lawsuits and Media Coverage Keeps Misinformation Churning”