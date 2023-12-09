Journalists Delve Into Gun Violence, Medicaid’s ‘Unwinding,’ Opioid Lawsuits, and More

KFF Health News senior correspondent Liz Szabo described how being a victim of gun violence affects kids’ health in the long term on Spectrum News 1’s “LA Times Today” show on Dec. 6.
- Click here to watch Szabo on “LA Times Today”
- Read Szabo’s “Children Who Survive Shootings Endure Huge Health Obstacles and Costs”
KFF Health News Midwest correspondent Samantha Liss discussed Missouri’s Medicaid “unwinding” on KCUR’s “Kansas City Today” on Dec. 5.
- Click here to hear Liss on “Kansas City Today”
- Read Liss’ “‘Worse Than People Can Imagine’: Medicaid ‘Unwinding’ Breeds Chaos in States” with reporting from Phil Galewitz, Katheryn Houghton, and Brett Kelman
KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani unpacked the opioid settlement case before the Supreme Court on WBUR’s “Here & Now” on Dec. 4.
- Click here to hear Pattani on “Here & Now”
- Read Pattani’s “Using Opioid Settlement Cash for Police Gear Like Squad Cars and Scanners Sparks Debate”
KFF Health News rural editor and correspondent Tony Leys discussed Iowa’s rural hospitals on Iowa PBS’ “Iowa Press” on Dec. 1.
- Click here to hear Leys on “Iowa Press”
- Read Leys’ “Rural Hospital Rescue Program Is Met With Skepticism From Administrators” with reporting from Sarah Jane Tribble
KFF Health News senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health Céline Gounder explained the ramifications of the RSV vaccine shortage on PBS’ “PBS NewsHour” on Nov. 10.