Journalists Delve Into Gun Violence, Medicaid’s ‘Unwinding,’ Opioid Lawsuits, and More

KFF Health News senior correspondent Liz Szabo described how being a victim of gun violence affects kids’ health in the long term on Spectrum News 1’s “LA Times Today” show on Dec. 6.

KFF Health News Midwest correspondent Samantha Liss discussed Missouri’s Medicaid “unwinding” on KCUR’s “Kansas City Today” on Dec. 5.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani unpacked the opioid settlement case before the Supreme Court on WBUR’s “Here & Now” on Dec. 4.

KFF Health News rural editor and correspondent Tony Leys discussed Iowa’s rural hospitals on Iowa PBS’ “Iowa Press” on Dec. 1.

KFF Health News senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health Céline Gounder explained the ramifications of the RSV vaccine shortage on PBS’ “PBS NewsHour” on Nov. 10.