Journalists Catch Up on Top Issues Facing 2024 Voters, From Obamacare to Opioids

KFF Health News’ chief Washington correspondent, Julie Rovner, discussed the record enrollment in Affordable Care Act health plans on C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal” on Jan. 30. Rovner also discussed health care issues against the backdrop of the 2024 election on Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Central Time” on Jan. 25.
- Click here to watch Rovner on “Washington Journal”
- Click here to hear Rovner on “Central Time”
- Read Rovner’s “What Would a Second Trump Presidency Look Like for Health Care?”
KFF Health News Montana correspondent Katheryn Houghton discussed Montana’s opioid settlement money on Montana Public Radio on Jan. 23.
- Click here to hear Houghton on Montana Public Radio
- Read Houghton’s “Millions in Opioid Settlement Funds Sit Untouched as Overdose Deaths Rise”