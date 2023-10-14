Donate
Journalists Offer Insights on Mobile Clinics and Suicide Prevention
KFF Health News On Air

KFF Health News chief rural health correspondent Sarah Jane Tribble discussed Dollar General mobile clinics on NPR’s “All Things Considered” on Oct. 11.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed how talking openly about suicide can be a critical part of deterring suicide deaths — even when having those discussions is challenging — on Connecticut Public’s “Where We Live” on Sept. 29.

