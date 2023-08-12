Donate
Journalists Sum Up the Costs to Patients of New Weight Loss Drugs and Hospital Mergers
KFF Health News On Air

Journalists Sum Up the Costs to Patients of New Weight Loss Drugs and Hospital Mergers

KFF Health News correspondent Rachana Pradhan discussed a lobbying effort to get Medicare to cover a new class of weight loss drugs on NPR’s “Morning Edition” on Aug. 10.

KFF Health News senior contributing editor Elisabeth Rosenthal discussed how hospital mergers are leading to higher medical bills for patients on WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show” on July 31.

Related Topics

Contact Us Submit a Story Tip