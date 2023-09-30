Journalists Track Opioid Settlement Cash and New Fees for Emailing Your Doctor

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed her ongoing series exploring how opioid legal settlement funds are being spent, who makes those decisions, and who will benefit from the funds already in circulation in Wisconsin on Wisconsin Public Radio’s “The Morning Show” on Sept. 27.
- Click here to hear Pattani on “The Morning Show”
- Read Pattani’s series “Payback: Tracking the Opioid Settlement Cash”
KFF Health News former senior editor Andy Miller explores why patients are being charged copays for exchanging emails with doctors on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Sept. 22.
- Click here to hear Miller on “The Georgia Health Report”
- Read Harris Meyer’s “As More Patients Email Doctors, Health Systems Start Charging Fees”