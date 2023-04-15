Journalists Track Opioid Settlement Cash and Fees for Telehealth Visits

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed the transparency — or lack thereof — and distribution of $50 billion in settlement funds from opioid manufacturers on WNHN’s “Attitude With Arnie Arnesen” on April 11.
- Click here to hear Pattani on “Attitude With Arnie Arnesen”
- Read Pattani’s “$50 Billion in Opioid Settlement Cash Is on the Way. We’re Tracking How It’s Spent.“
KFF Health News senior correspondent Samantha Young discussed California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s attempt to sever ties with Walgreens on KQED’s “KQED Newscast” on April 10.
- Click here to hear Young on “KQED Newscast”
- Read Young’s “Gov. Newsom Wanted California to Cut Ties With Walgreens. Then Federal Law Got in the Way.“
KFF Health News contributor Don Thompson discussed California’s high rate of prison suicides on KCRW’s “Press Play” on April 10.
- Click here to hear Thompson on “Press Play With Madeleine Brand“
- Read Thompson’s “Judge to Fine California Each Day It Fails to Complete Prisoner Suicide Prevention Measures“
KFF Health News senior Colorado correspondent Markian Hawryluk discussed facility fees for telehealth visits on NPR’s “Weekend Edition” on April 8.
- Click here to hear Hawryluk on “Weekend Edition”
- Read Hawryluk’s “States Step In as Telehealth and Clinic Patients Get Blindsided by Hospital Fees“