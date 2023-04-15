Journalists Track Opioid Settlement Cash and Fees for Telehealth Visits

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed the transparency — or lack thereof — and distribution of $50 billion in settlement funds from opioid manufacturers on WNHN’s “Attitude With Arnie Arnesen” on April 11.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Samantha Young discussed California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s attempt to sever ties with Walgreens on KQED’s “KQED Newscast” on April 10.

KFF Health News contributor Don Thompson discussed California’s high rate of prison suicides on KCRW’s “Press Play” on April 10.

KFF Health News senior Colorado correspondent Markian Hawryluk discussed facility fees for telehealth visits on NPR’s “Weekend Edition” on April 8.