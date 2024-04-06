Journalists Assess the Risks of Bird Flu and the Impacts of Medicaid ‘Unwinding’

KFF Health News senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health Céline Gounder discussed bird flu on CBS News’ “CBS Mornings” on April 2.
El Tímpano reporter Jasmine Aguilera, who has been reporting in collaboration with KFF Health News and California Healthline, discussed how Hispanic communities are affected by the process of Medicaid “unwinding” on Radio Bilingüe on April 4.
- Click here to hear Aguilera on Radio Bilingüe (en español)
- Read Aguilera’s “California’s Expanded Health Coverage for Immigrants Collides With Medicaid Reviews”